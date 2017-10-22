Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)

Name Description

Hasan Goktan Dr. Hasan Basri Goktan has been performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sekerbank TAS since February 1, 2008. He also acts as Chairman of the Credit Committee, and Member of the Governance Committee of the Bank. He began his career in the Bank as Chairman of the Board of Directors in 1988. After serving in this post for five years, he was appointed as General Manager (CEO) of the Bank in 1993, and along with his role, he rejoined the Board of Directors of the Bank in 2006, as Chairman. From 2006 until his current appointment, he acted as General Manager and Executive Board Member of the Bank. Dr. Goktan began his career in 1973, at Seker Fabrikalari A.S., and later served as General Manager and Chairman of Pankobirlik; Chairman of Konya Seker Fabrikasi Board, and Board Member of T. Seker Fabrikalari A.S. Dr. Goktan double majored in Engineering and Economics, earning a Masters degree in Public Administration and Business Administration, and a Ph.D. degree in Economics.

Victor Romanyuk Mr. Victor Romanyuk is Vice Chairman of the Board of Sekerbank TAS. He is also Member of the Credit and Audit Committees of the Company.

Nihat Buyukbozkoyun Mr. Nihat Buyukbozkoyun is Vice General Manager of Operations at Sekerbank TAS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University department of Public Administration. He began as deputy inspector at Sekerbank in 1992, and then he served as Head of Head Office Operations.

Selim Celik Mr. Selim Guray Celik is Vice General Manager of Financial Control, Budget and Strategic Planning at Sekerbank TAS. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi department of Business Administration. He began his career at Secretariat of Treasury and then he served as Head of Auditors - Department Head of BRSA.

Cetin Aydin Mr. Cetin Aydin serves as Vice General Manager of Audit in Sekerbank Turk AS. He joined the Bank in 1988, as Assistant Internal Auditor. He subsequently held several different positions until his current appointment. Mr. Aydin graduated from Uludag Universitesi with a degree in Economics.

Fatin Karakas Mr. Fatin Rustu Karakas is Vice General Manager of Retail Credit Management at Sekerbank TAS. He graduated from Marmara Universitesi department of Finance. He earned a Masters degree in Money and Banking from Istanbul Univetsitesi. He began as a deputy inspector in 1992 and held various positions in Sekerbank.

Orhan Karakas Mr. Orhan Karakas serves as Vice General Manager of Commercial and Corporate Banking in Sekerbank Turk AS. He was appointed as Vice General Manager of the Bank responsible for Credits Marketing on September 13, 2006, a post he held until his current role. He began his career in the Bank in 1983, and held several positions. Mr. Karakas graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Marmara Universitesi.

Salih Onder Mr. Salih Zeki Onder performs as Vice General Manager of Financial Institutions in Sekerbank Turk AS. Prior to this, Mr. Onder was performing as Vice General Manager of Finance and Vice General Manager of International Relations from 2002 to 2011. He worked for several privately-owned banks before joining the Bank. Mr. Onder received his Bachelors degree in International Business and Marketing from California State University, and has a minor in Economics.

Huseyin Serdar Mr. Huseyin Serdar serves as Vice General Manager of Support Services of Sekerbank Turk AS since 2012. He joined the Bank in 1974, and held various posts until his current appointment. Mr. Serdar graduated from Gazi Education Institution, currently known as Gazi Universitesi, with a degree in Mathematics.

Erdal Batmaz Mr. Erdal Batmaz serves as Executive Board Member of Sekerbank Turk AS. He worked as Vice General Manager and Vice Chairman of the Board of Emlak Bankasi. Mr. Batmaz served as Board Member of various insurance and tourism companies. Between 1997 and 2003, he served two terms as Member of the Prime Ministry Capital Markets Board. Mr. Batmaz received his Bachelors degree in Economics from Ankara Universitesi.

Emin Erdem Mr. Emin Erdem has been performing as Executive Board Member of Sekerbank Turk AS since 2002. He also acts as Member of the Credit Committee of the Bank. He started his professional life as an inspector at Ziraat Bank, within which he held various positions in Turkey and abroad, ultimately becoming Vice General Manager and Board Member. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Deutsche-Turkische Bank in Germany. Mr. Erdem received his Bachelors degree from Ankara Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi.

Nariman Zharkinbayev Mr. Nariman Zharkinbayev is Board Member of Sekerbank TAS. He graduated with a degree in International Economy and International Relations. He previously served as Supervisor at ACL LLC. His previous work experience includes BTA Bank JSC, Garanti Bank International NV and Alyans Bank.

Halil Yesilada Mr. Halil Can Yesilada has been performing as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Sekerbank Turk AS since 2006. He also acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Governance Committee of the Bank. He served as Financial Affairs Director in Santral Dikis A.S. He proceeded to work as Vice General Manager of Manufacturers Hannover Trust (NY) Bank. He performed as Chairman and General Manager of Turk Eximbank. He took on Vice President and Acting President positions in the Privatization Agency. He served as Board Member in several private banks and industrial corporations. Mr. Yesilada graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Business Administration.

Uzeyir Baysal Mr. Uzeyir Baysal is Independent Board Member of Sekerbank TAS. He is also Member of the Pricing Committee of the Company.

Ulf Wokurka Mr. Ulf Wokurka serves as Independent Member of the Board for Sekerbank Turk AS since November 4, 2010. He graduated in 1989 from Moscow State University for International Relations with a diploma in political sciences. Having specialized in Turkish language in Martin Luther University, he wrote his diploma thesis on the topic of (Turkey’s access to the European Economic Union). Mr. Wokurka’s professional experience started in 1989 at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin as a Senior Specialist. In 1990-2006, Mr. Wokurka held various positions in Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt, ending his service there as a Director. In 2006-2008, he served as Managing Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Kazakhstan’s State Holding Samruk in Astana. In 2008, he joined Metzler Asset Management GmbH in Frankfurt as Managing Director. Since July 2010, he is serving in Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt. He is Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.