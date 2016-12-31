Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA.L)

Name Description

Gerald Grimstone Sir Gerald E. Grimstone is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Standard Life Plc, He was appointed Chairman in May 2007, having been Deputy Chairman since March 2006. Sir Gerry became a director of The Standard Life Assurance Company in July 2003. Sir Gerry is also Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Barclays PLC, an Independent Non-Executive of Deloitte LLP and the Lead Non-Executive at the Ministry of Defence. Previously, he held senior positions within the Department of Health and Social Security and HM Treasury until 1986. He then spent 13 years with Schroders in London, Hong Kong and New York, and was Vice Chairman of Schroders’ worldwide investment banking activities from 1998 to 1999.

Martin Gilbert Mr. Martin James Gilbert is Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company since 14 August 2017, Martin is Co-Founder of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Chief Executive and Director since 1983. He is Deputy Chairman of Sky PLC, Non-Executive Director of Glencore plc, Chairman of the Prudential Regulation Authority’s Practitioner Panel and Board Member of the Institute of International Finance, as well as a member of the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the International Advisory Board of British American Business.

Keith Skeoch Mr. Keith Skeoch is Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. He was appointed Chief Executive of Standard Life plc on 5 August 2015, having been a Director since 2006 and Chief Executive of Standard Life Investments since 2004. Keith joined Standard Life Investments Limited in 1999 as Chief Investment Officer after nearly 20 years’ investment experience at James Capel & Company Limited in a number of roles, including Chief Economist and Managing Director International Equities. He is also a Non-Executive Director of the Financial Reporting Council.

Simon Troughton Mr. Simon Troughton is Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company since 14 August 2017, having been a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC since July 2009 and Chairman since October 2016. Simon is also Chairman of Redburn (Europe) Limited. Previously, he was a Partner at Cazenove and Company Limited before moving to Fauchier Partners in 2003 where he became Chief Operating Officer.

Bill Rattray Mr. Bill Rattray is Chief Financial Officer, Director of the company. He was appointed Director and Chief Financial Officer on 14 August 2017, having been Finance Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC since January 1991. Bill is also Non-Executive Director of Curtis Bank Group plc. Prior to joining the Aberdeen Group, Bill trained as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Whinney, qualifying in 1982.

Rod Paris Mr. Rod Paris is Chief Investment Officer, Director of the company since 14 August 2017. Rod joined Standard Life Investments in 2002 as Head of Global Fixed Income and was appointed Chief Investment Officer in 2007. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, having earlier joined Mercury Asset Management in 1984. Rod is also Non-Executive Director of ICE Benchmark Administration Limited.

Barry O'Dwyer Mr. Barry O'Dwyer is Executive Director of the Company. He joined Standard Life in 1988 and between then and 2008 held various marketing, product development and actuarial roles. From 2008-2013 he held senior roles with HBOS and Prudential, including as Prudential's Deputy Chief Executive, UK & Europe. He rejoined Standard Life in 2013 as Managing Director of Workplace and Corporate Pensions, and was appointed CEO, Life Assurance in 2016. He was appointed to the Board of Standard Life Assurance Limited on 1 September 2016.

Julie Chakraverty Ms. Julie Chakraverty is Non-Executive Director of the company since 14 August 2017, having been a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC since May 2011 and Senior Independent Director since October 2016. Julie is also Founder and Director of Rungway Limited. Previously, she served on the boards of MS Amlin plc, Spirit Pubs and Paternoster Insurance, and as a Board Member of UBS Investment Bank where she held a number of global leadership positions.

Gerhard Fusenig Mr. Gerhard Fusenig is Non-Executive Director of the company since 14 August 2017, having been a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC since April 2016. Gerhard is also Director of Credit Suisse Insurance Linked Strategies Limited. Over the last 25 years he has held a number of senior management roles in asset management at Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS AG.

Richard Mully Mr. Richard Stephen Mully is Non-Executive Director of the company since 14 August 2017, having been a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC since April 2012. Richard is also Deputy Chairman of alstria office REIT-AG, Senior Independent Director of St Modwen Properties PLC and Non-Executive Director of Great Portland Estates plc. Previously, Richard spent much of his career in financial services as an investment banker and was the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Grove International Partners LLP.

Jutta Rosenborg Ms. Jutta af Rosenborg is Non-Executive Director of the company since 14 August 2017, having been a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC since January 2013. Jutta is also Chairman of Det Danske Klasselotteri A/S and Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc and NKT Holdings A/S. Previously, she was the Executive Vice President, CFO of Alk-Abello A/S.

Akira Suzuki Mr. Akira Suzuki is Non-Executive Director of the company since 14 August 2017, having been a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC since August 2013 through their business and capital alliance with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation. Akira has undertaken a wide variety of roles, primarily in asset management, in the Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation and is currently a Managing Executive Officer of MUTB.

John Devine Mr. John Devine is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. John joined the Board in July 2016. He brings extensive financial and asset management experience to the Board. From April 2015 until August 2016, John was non-executive chairman of Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited. He is a non-executive director of GE Capital International Holdings Limited, Euroclear plc and Citco Custody Limited. From 2008 to 2010, John was chief operating officer of Threadneedle Asset Management Limited (Threadneedle). Prior to joining Threadneedle, John held a number of senior positions at Merrill Lynch in London and New York. He holds a BA (Hons) from Preston Polytechnic and is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accounting.

Melanie Gee Ms. Melanie Gee is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since November 2015. Melanie is also a Non-Executive Director of The Weir Group PLC. Melanie was appointed a Managing Director of Lazard and Co. Limited in 2008 and became a Senior Adviser in 2012. Previously, she held various roles with UBS, having been appointed a Managing Director in 1999 and served as a Senior Relationship Director from 2006 to 2008.

Kevin Parry Mr. Kevin A. H. Parry is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 17 May 2016. He was Appointed Director in October 2014. Kevin is the Company’s Senior Independent Director. Kevin is also Chairman of Intermediate Capital Group plc and Non-Executive Director of Daily Mail and General Trust plc and Nationwide Building Society. Kevin was previously with Schroders plc, firstly as Non-Executive Director between 2002 and 2008 and, latterly, as CFO between 2009 and 2013. Prior to this, Kevin served as CEO of Management Consulting Group between 2000 and 2008.

Lynne Peacock Ms. Lynne M. Peacock is Non-Executive Independent Director of Standard Life plc. She was appointed Director in April 2012. Lynne is also Chairman of Standard Life Assurance Limited and Senior Independent Director of Nationwide Building Society and Non-Executive Director of Scottish Water and Serco Group plc. She joined National Australia Bank Limited in 2003 and, from 2004 to 2011, she was Chief Executive Officer, UK (Clydesdale Bank plc and Yorkshire Bank). Prior to that, Lynne was with Woolwich plc from 1983 to 2003, finishing her career there as Chief Executive Officer.