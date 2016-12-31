Sanlam Ltd (SLMJ.J)

Name Description

Johan Van Zyl Dr. Johan Van Zyl is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Ubuntu-Botho (“UB”) as well as the joint CEO of African Rainbow Capital and is a former CEO of Sanlam, was appointed to the Board as a non-executive director on 18 January 2016 as one of three UB nominated representatives to the Board. He is credited for transforming Sanlam from a primarily South African life insurer to a multinational diversified financial services group during his tenure as CEO. He currently sits on the Supervisory Board of Steinhoff International Holdings and is a Director on several other boards.

Ian Kirk Mr. Ian M. Kirk is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is Chartered Accountant (SA), joined the Sanlam Group in May 2006 as Chief Executive: Strategy and Projects. He has been at the helm of Santam since June 2007 when he was appointed Chief Executive. He is Director of Santam, Centriq Insurance Holdings, SAIA, The Standard General Insurance Company, Infinite Group Risk Solutions, SHA (Stalker Hutchison Admiral) and Beaux Lane (SA) Properties. Director of MiWay Group Holdings, Santam, Centriq Insurance Holdings, SAIA, The Standard General Insurance Company, Infinite Group Risk Solutions, SHA (Stalker Hutchison Admiral) and Beaux Lane (SA) Properties. Former partner in PricewaterhouseCoopers, CEO of Capital Alliance Holdings, Deputy CEO of Liberty Group. His Qualifications: FCA (Ireland), CA (SA), Dip. in Business Data Processing (WITS).

Patrice Motsepe Mr. Patrice T. Motsepe is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. His qualifications includes BA Legal, LLB. His other Directorships include African Rainbow Minerals, Harmony, Ubuntu-Botho Investments, Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club, African Fashion International. He is the Chairman of: Ubuntu-Botho Investments (Pty) Limited, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Executive Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) President of: Business Unity SA (BUSA), Chamber of Commerce and Industry South Africa (CHAMSA), NAFCOC, Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club Winner of South Africa’s Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award for 2002 and voted South Africa’s Sunday Times Business Leader for 2002 by the CEO’s of the top 100 companies in South Africa. Director of African Fashion International.

Heinie Werth Mr. Heinie Carl V. Werth is Finance Director, Executive Director of Sanlam Limited., since October 1, 2016. He served as Chief Executive - Sanlam Developing Markets of the Company between December 2005 and October 1, 2016. He was Finance Director - Sanlam Life within the Company between April 2002 and December 2005. His qualifications includes Hons B Accountancy (Stellenbosch University), CA(SA), MBA (Stellenbosch University), EDP (Manchester Business School). He appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Emerging Markets in December 2005 and before that served as Financial Director of Sanlam Life from April 2002 Executive director of Sanlam Emerging Markets, non-executive director of Shriram Capital (India), Botswana Insurance Holdings and Sanlam Namibia. Former Senior General Manager (IT) of Sanlam Life, Financial Director of Sanlam Employee Benefits and Manager: Corporate Finance of Gencor and Financial Director of Kelgran. Field of expertise: Accounting; General and International Business.

Yaganthrie Ramiah Ms. Yaganthrie Ramiah is Chief Executive Officer - Sanlam Brand, Executive Director of Sanlam Limited., since December 6, 2012. She is an admitted attorney and holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law Degrees. She also has a Master of Business Administration degree, a Higher Diploma in Tax Law and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard (2012). Yegs has been appointed to the position of Executive Head: Sanlam Brand at Sanlam Limited from 01 November 2012 where she is responsible for Group Marketing, Group Communication, Group Intelligence and Corporate Affairs. Yegs currently holds directorships at Sanlam Investment Management, Sanlam Investment Holdings Ltd., Grindrod South Africa (Pty) Limited and Adopt a School Foundation. She was previously an executive director at Santam Limited as well as the deputy Chairperson at Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited.

Temba Mvusi Mr. Temba I. Mvusi is Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Corporate Cluster, Chief Executive - Group Market Development, Executive Director of Sanlam Limited., April 1, 2017. He started serving as Chief Executive - Group Market Development, Executive Director within the Company in December 2009. He served as Chief Executive - Market Development within the Company between August 2005 and December 2009, and as Chief Executive - Group Services within the Company between January 2004 and August 2005. His qualifications includes Diploma in International Relations, MAP, PDP Appointed Chief Executive: Group Market Development in August 2005 after serving as Chief Executive: Group Services since January 2004 Executive director of Sanlam Limited and Sanlam Life. Non-executive director of Sanlam Private Investments, Sanlam Investment Management, Sanlam Investment Holdings and Chairman of IEMAS. Former head of external interface Management, General Manager Services and Marketing Manager Management. Field of expertise: Financial Markets and Investment; General Business; Human Resources; Legal. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from UNISA Graduate School of Business Leadership. Among his qualifications, Mr. Mvusi holds a Diploma in International Relations from the University of Delhi and an Executive Leadership Program from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Junior Ngulube Mr. Junior John Ngulube is Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Corporate Business Cluster of Sanlam Limited as of February 1, 2016. He joins Sanlam from Munich Reinsurance Company of Africa where he was the Chief Executive Officer of their sub-Saharan operations since 2007 following a career that spanned 28 years in various positions within the Munich Re group. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Zimbabwe, a Master of Science in Agriculture from the Pennsylvania State University, as well as a post graduate Diploma in Financial Management from Damelin College of Damelin Management School in South Africa. He has achieved various industry qualifications and attended various courses at business schools in South Africa, the United States, Singapore and France. The Sanlam Corporate business cluster is being formed in line with Sanlam’s overarching strategy to support the delivery of an enhanced and integrated solution to the Group´s corporate clients, both in South Africa and the rest of the African continent. It will collaborate and maintain strong links with the other four existing clusters in the Group (Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Sanlam Personal Finance and Santam) to ensure delivery of a seamless holistic solution to corporate clients and their intermediaries.

Jurie Strydom Mr. Jurie Strydom is Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Personal Finance of Sanlam Limited as of June 1, 2017. He is currently the joint Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Personal Finance. Mr. Strydom obtained his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is a qualified actuary. A Sanlam bursary holder, he started his career at Sanlam as an actuarial student. Prior to re-joining Sanlam in January 2016, Mr. Strydom was CEO of Regent Insurance and an Executive Director of Imperial Holdings. More recently, he was responsible for Distribution, Glacier and Sanlam Sky within the SPF cluster.

Anton Gildenhuys Mr. Anton Gildenhuys was Chief Actuary, Group Risk Officer of the Company. Formerly Chief Executive: Sanlam Personal Finance. He is also Director of Sanlam Life & Pensions UK, Sanlam Credit Conduit.

Sana-Ullah Bray Mr. Sana-Ullah Bray is Company Secretary of the Company He is also the Company Secretary of Sanlam Life Insurance Limited with effect from 1 January 2011. He has been the Company Secretary of Santam Limited., since 2004. Mr. Bray holds the following qualifications: LLB (University of the Western Cape), MDP (University of Pretoria).

Sipho Nkosi Mr. Sipho Abednego (SA) Nkosi is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanlam Limited since December 15, 2016. He was Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company between March 8, 2006 and December 15, 2016. His qualifications includes BCom (Hons) Economics (University of South Africa - UNISA), MBA, Diploma in Marketing (University of Massachusetts). He is also the Non-executive Directors, Retail cluster of Sanlam and Sanlam Life committee membership. His other Directorships include Exxaro Resources, Anooraq Resources, Eyesizwe Holdings. He expertise in General and International Business.

Rejoice Simelane Dr. Rejoice V. Simelane, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Her qualifications includes PhD (Econ) (Connecticut, USA), LLB (Unisa). Her other directorships includes Ubuntu-Botho Investments (CEO), Ubuntu-Botho Investments Holdings, Ubuntu-Botho Holdings, African Rainbow Minerals and Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

Johan van Zyl Mr. Johan van Zyl is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since January 18, 2016. He joins the Board as an Ubuntu-Botho Investment Holdings nominated representative on the Board. He served as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company between 2003 and June 30, 2015. He also served as Director within the Company between 2001 and 2003. His qualifications includes PhD, DSc (Agric). His Sanlam Group directorships includes: Sanlam Investment Management (Chairman), Sanlam Netherlands Holding BV, Sanlam UK, Santam, Sanlam Emerging Markets (Chairman). His external positions, directorships or associations includes: University of Pretoria, ASISA (Association of Savings and Investment South Africa) (Chairman), Vumelana Advisory Fund (Chairman).

Manana Bakane-Tuoane Dr. Manana M. M. Bakane-Tuoane is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanlam Limited since 2004. She has a PhD Economics (University of Saskatchewan, Canada), MA Economics (University of Oregon, USA), BA Economics and Statistics from University of Botswana, Lesotho, and Swaziland (UBLS). She is Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company. She has been Member of the Human Resources Committee of the Company since December 5, 2007.

Anton Botha Mr. Anton Dirk Botha is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanlam Limited since March 8, 2006. His Sanlam Group directorships include Sanlam Capital Markets, Sanlam Investment Management, Genbel Securities. His other Directorships include Sanlam Capital Markets, Sanlam Investment Holdings, Genbel Securities. He has also been a director of JSE, University of Pretoria, Vukile Property Fund, Imalivest, African Rainbow Minerals. He expertise in Financial Markets and Investment; General Business; Human Resources; Marketing; International Business. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Pretoria and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Johannesburg. He has been Member of the Audit, Actuarial and Finance Committee of the Company since June 7, 2017.

Paul Hanratty Mr. Paul Hanratty is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanlam Limited since April 3, 2017. He has also served as Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company since April 3, 2017. Mr. Hanratty is an experienced executive director of a FTSE 100 financial services group with interests in insurance, asset management and banking in the UK, US, Africa, Asia and Latin America. He has extensive mergers and acquisitions experience in multiple countries e.g. US life disposal, European life disposals, Scandinavian life and bank disposal, acquisition of wealth manager UK and four insurance acquisitions in Africa. He has listed and unlisted board experience including chairing boards in South Africa, Sweden and the UK. He has devised and implemented growth strategies for businesses in the UK, South Africa and Africa as well as excellent financial and risk management skills in life, asset management, wealth management and banking. He has been Member of the Audit, Actuarial and Finance Committee of the Company since June 7, 2017.

Mohammed Moosa Mr. Mohammed Valli Moosa is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanlam Limited since 2004. His qualifications includes BSc Mathematics and Physics (University of KwaZulu-Natal). His Sanlam and Sanlam Life committee membership includes Sustainability (Chairman), Non-executive Directors, Institutional cluster. His external positions, directorships or associations includes Lereko Investments, Imperial, Sun International, Real Africa Holdings, Anglo Platinum, Sappi Limited, WWF-SA. He expertise in General Business; Sustainability; Governance.

Karabo Nondumo Ms. Karabo Tshailane Nondumo is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanlam Limited since December 3, 2015. A Chartered Accountant, Ms. Nondumo is the co-founder, shareholder and executive director of KM Tech, 100% women-owned integrated ICT solutions provider to enterprises. She has previously held senior executive positions in telecommunications and investments sectors and is a board member of JSE-listed companies including, among others, Harmony Gold Company Limited (Harmony) and Merafe Resources Limited (Merafe Resources). She chairs the audit committee of Merafe Resources and is a member of audit committee of Harmony. She holds a Bachelors degree from Natal University. She has been Member of the Audit, Actuarial and Finance Committee of the Company since June 7, 2017.

Philip Rademeyer Mr. Philip De Villiers (Flip) Rademeyer is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanlam Limited since March 25, 2011. He joined Sanlam in 1998 as Finance Director. Although he retired from Sanlam on 31 October 2006, he served on several Sanlam Business Boards and Committees in a non-executive capacity. He has been a director of Sanlam Group as Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Customized Insurance, Sanlam Collective Investments, Sanlam Coris Capital Collective Investment Managers, Glacier Management Company. He served as Chairman of the AHI during 2007. He started his corporate career with the Gencor Group in 1971 and left in 1993 when he was financial director. His qualifications include BA, MSc (Economics: Sorbonne Universites, MBA (Sheffield University). He has also been a Director of Ubuntu-Botho Investments Holdings. He expertise in Accounting; Financial Markets and Investment; General Business; Risk Management. He has been Member of the Audit, Actuarial and Finance Committee of the Company since June 7, 2017.

Christiaan Swanepoel Mr. Christiaan Gerhardus Swanepoel is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. His Qualifications include BSc (Hons), Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries; Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa. He joined Sanlam in 1972. His Sanlam Group directorships are: Sanlam Investment Holdings, Sanlam Capital Markets, Sanlam Credit Conduit, Genbel Securities. He expertise in Actuarial; Risk Management; Financial Markets and Investments.