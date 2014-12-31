Suess MicroTec AG (SMHNn.DE)

Name Description

Stefan Reineck Dr. Stefan Reineck is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Suess Microtec AG since June 24, 2009. He previously was Deputy Chairman of the Company's Board from June 19, 2008. He has previously served as a Member of the Supervisory Board from October 1, 2007 until June 19, 2008 and Member of the Management Board from April 1, 2007 until September 30, 2007. Dr. Reineck began his career at LEYBOLD AG, an international plant construction company for the semiconductor and data storage industry, where he ultimately held the position of Division Manager for Data Storage Technology Facilities. He then assumed management control of Quartz Crystal Technology GmbH, a manufacturer of equipment for the telecommunications industry. From 2002 to 2006, he served as Spokesman of the Management Board of STEAG HamaTech AG. After leaving this position, he became a management consultant. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of AttoCube Systems AG, Wittenstein AG, Phoseon Technology Inc., Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AWS Group AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Accel 4.0 Beteiligungs- GmbH. Dr. Reineck holds a Doctorate degree in Physics.

Franz Richter Dr. Franz Richter is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board at SUESS MicroTec AG effective September 7, 2016. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Suess MicroTec AG from June 19, 2008 until June 24, 2009. After holding various positions in the area of research and development at Vaillant, Carl Zeiss, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology, Dr. Richter joined the former Karl Suess KG as a development engineer in 1990. As Chief Executive Officer, he took SUSS MicroTec AG public in 1999 and continued to lead as Chief Executive Officer until 2004. In 2005, Dr. Franz Richter founded Thin Materials AG, an Eichenau-based company specializing in process development for semiconductor technology, which he has led as Chief Executive Officer since its inception. He is also a Member of the Supervisory Board of AttoCube Systems AG, Munich, Germany, NanoScape AG, Munich, Germany, aleo solar Aktiengesellschaft, Prenzlau, Germany, TF Instruments, Inc., Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, United States of America and Phoseon Technology Inc., Hillsboro, Oregon, United States of America. He studied mechanical engineering and physics and subsequently earned a Doctorate at RWTH Aachen University (Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule).

Jan Teichert Mr. Jan Teichert is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Suess Microtec AG since June 24, 2009. He was Member of the Company's Supervisory Board from June 19, 2008. He began his career at an accounting and auditing firm in Munich, Germany. In 1999, he transitioned from auditing to the operational business of Lindner Holding KGaA. There, he acted as authorized representative for finance and made a contribution to the realignment of the finance department. Since January 2003, he has been Member of the Board of Directors at Einhell Germany AG, where he serves as Chief Financial Officer. He graduated in Business. He is Member of the Advisory Board of Kolb Technology GmbH.

Walter Braun Mr. Walter Braun is Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of SUESS MicroTec AG since July 1, 2014. He studied product engineering at Furtwangen University (Fachhochschule Furtwangen) subsequent to an apprenticeship in mechanical engineering at Koch Pac Systeme. After obtaining his degree he started in mechanical construction and as project manager at frogdesign Inc. in Sunnyvale. He moved on to Homag AG in Schopfloch in 1999, where he finally took on responsibility for managing the assembly group. In 2001 he managed the technical organization of Homag Machinery in Shanghai, China, and got appointed Managing Director in 2002. Returning to Germany in 2010 he moved on to Manz AG headquartered in Reutlingen and took the position as Vice President Operations. He promoted the third-party business (contract manufacturing) and restructured operations for entering new business areas. Previous to his appointment at the Company, he was Member of the Extended Board at Manz AG.

Robert Leurs Robert Leurs is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at SUESS MicroTec AG effective December 1, 2017. He was Member of the Management Board at the Company from October 12, 2017 to December 1, 2017. He began his professional career at the KPMG in Munich, where he spent many years in business auditing and tax consulting. After working for KPMG for many years, he moved to the corporate side and was responsible as authorized officer and CFO for finance, tax, controlling as well as treasury and IT.