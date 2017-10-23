SA San Miguel AGICI y F (SMI.BA)

Name Description

Gonzalo Tanoira Mr. Gonzalo Tanoira serves as Chairman of the Board of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since April 27, 2017. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of the company. He has been on the Company's Board since 2003. He was also Chief Executive Officer of MB Holding SA, Associate of Booz Allen & Hamilton and Financial Analyst at Bear Stearns & Co Inc in New York City. He is Finance Director at Patagonia Gold PLC, as well as Director of several companies such as Central Puerto SA, Avex SA, Cemesa and La Salamandra SA, among others. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Romain Corneille Mr. Romain Bourie Corneille serves as Chief Executive Officer of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since April 27, 2017. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Avex SA. He began his professional career in the area of Marketing of Cheminter Delaware Inc in New York City. Later, in Argentina, he became Director of the company. He held several management and executive posts at Grupo Nutricia and Sierras de Mazan. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina. He also attended the Development Program at Institut d'Administration des Enterprises (IAE) in 1991.

Martin Otero Monsegur Mr. Martin Otero Monsegur serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since April 27, 2017. He has been on the Company's Board since 2007. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ganagrin SA. He worked as Consultant at McKinsey & Co in Europe and Latin America from 2003 to 2007. He also occupied roles in the downstream business for Compania Petrolera Shell. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Argentina (UCA) and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Patricio Aguirre Saravia Mr. Patricio Aguirre Saravia serves as Finance and Administrative Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since April 27, 2017. Previously, he served at Citibank, both in Buenos Aires and New York, and for 6 years he was based in Texas working for the firm DELL Inc., of which he was Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Treasury for Canada and Latin America until 2013, when he returned to Argentina. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Catholic University of Argentina, earned a Master of Business Administration from the Darden Graduate School of Business (University of Virginia) and performed the Management Development Program at IAE Business School in Argentina.

Alejandro Moralejo Mr. Alejandro Moralejo serves as Fresh Fruit Sales Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. He began working for the Company in 2000. Before taking his current position, he was General Manager of Milagro SA. He also held the position of Commercial and Agricultural Manager of Milagro SA, where he carried out different projects of sweet citrus within the company. In the past, he worked for El Doll SA and for Aerocomercial Latinoamericana. He holds a degree in Agronomic Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires. He attended several financial and agricultural business seminars at Universidad Austral and Universidad de San Andres.

Juan Martin Barbeito Mr. Juan Martin Barbeito serves as Director of Human Resources of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in September 2011. Previously, he worked for over 11 years at Walmart Argentina, holding several important positions, such as HR Division Manager (Selection, Training, Development, Compensations, Benefits and Climate); Regional Operations Manager, and Human Resources Operations and Selection Director, with responsibility in 80 branches and in the distribution center. Before that, he also worked for over four years at YPF, holding positions in the Operations and Commercial areas. He has participated in numerous training programs, in Argentina and abroad, such as the Management Development Program (UCA), Strategic Thinking Seminar (IAE), Finance for the Non-Financiers (UCA), Advanced Leadership Development (USA, WM Stores Inc.), Leadership Walton Institute (USA), Mergers and Acquisitions – Due Diligence (USA), Personalized Program in Executive Coaching (IAE), and in several international conferences on Human Resources (USA – China).

Alejandro Buratovich Mr. Alejandro Buratovich serves as Country Manager of Uruguay at S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since 2014. Before joining the company, he worked as an independent consultant for companies such as YPF, JLC S.A. and Finca Natural for four years. He was also in charge of the General Management of La Salamandra S.A. Prior to that, he was General Manager at Celulosa de la Mesopotamia S.A. and at the textile company SNIAFA. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineer from Universidad de Buenos Aires and holds a General Certificate of Education issued by Cambridge University (UK).

Martin Carignani Eng. Martin Carignani serves as Country Manager of Argentina at S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since 2015. Before joining the Company, he worked at Quickfood S.A./ Marfrig for 14 years as General Manager and Sales Manager. Plus, in 2014 he joined the general management of Gorina S.A. Prior to that, he worked for CEPA S.A. where he served until reaching the position of Planning Manager, Production Controller and Sales Administration in the year 2000. Eng. Martin Carignani holds a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering and holds a Master's degree in Agro-Industrial Business Administration. Also, he has a Master´s Degree in Manager Development.

Maximiliano D'Alessandro Mr. Maximiliano D'Alessandro serves as Processed Food Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since 2015. He joined the Company in 2009. In the past, he worked for Wal-Mart Argentina for more than 13 years, where he held several positions in the area of Logistics. In the last years, he was in charge of Logistics and Imports Direction. He holds a Bachelors degree in Foreign Trade from Universidad de la Marina Mercante. He attended Programa de Desarrollo Gerencial de IDEA (Management Development Program), the Strategic Thinking Seminar at Institut d'Administration des Enterprises IAE and took specialization courses on Supply Chain at Logistics University, Bentonville, Arkansas, and on Advanced Leadership Development in the USA (Wal-Mart Stores).

Alejandro Lucas Mr. Alejandro Lucas serves as Country Manager of South Africa for S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since 2010. He joined the Company in 2001 as Regional Sales Director. He worked at Quickfood SA in the area of exports and sales to supermarkets in processed meat products. He holds a degree in Agricultural Production Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Argentina (UCA) with a Master of Science degree in Business Management of Agriculture and Food Industries at the Royal College.

Lucas Mendez Tronge Mr. Lucas Mendez Tronge serves as Institutional Relations, Quality and Support Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since April 27, 2017. For six years, he was Communications Director at IAE Business School at Austral University. Previously, for almost a decade, he was part of the External Relations team at YPF, and later became Media Relations Manager. Before that and for two years, he was Business Writer in the Economy news of La Nacion newspaper. He holds a degree in Social Communication from Universidad Austral, a Master's degree in Business Administration from IDEA and has done a Management Development Program at IAE Business School, among other training courses.

Sebastian Torres Posse Mr. Sebastian Torres Posse serves as Productive Strategy Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in 1988. Before that, he worked at River Bend. He has held various posts within the Company, within the areas of research, development and genetic improvement; since 1997 he was in charge of the fruit production management, also assisting projects in Uruguay and South Africa. He is Agricultural Engineer from the University of Buenos Aires, with numerous courses and conferences both nationally and internationally. He is also involved as a consultant in various institutions such as, Bishop Colombres Experiment Station, National Institute of Seeds.

Miguel Enrique Crotto Mr. Miguel Enrique Crotto serves as Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since May 4, 2009. He also serves as Vice President at Central Puerto SA. Since 1974, he has been Professor of the Economics Degree at UCA. He was President of Aguila Saint from 1978 to 1986. In 1988, and for a period of one year, he was Member of the Board of Banco Nacional de Desarrollo. From 1993 to 1995, he was Assistant Secretary of Business Management to the Finance Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy. He was Vice President of Banco de la Nacion Argentina and Vice President of Nacion AFJP from 1995 to 1999. During 2001, he was Advisor to the President of BCRA (Central Bank of the Argentine Republic) and since 2002, for a period of three years, he was Member of the Executive Committee at Sedesa. He was Treasurer of SRA from 2002 to 2006 and Deputy Treasurer from 2006 to 2008. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Argentina (UCA). He studied International Finance through a scholarship granted by the Italian government at Banco di Roma.

Fernando de Achaval Dotras Mr. Fernando de Achaval Dotras serves as Director of Supply Chain and Technology at S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since February 2014. He joined the Company in February 2011. Prior to this, he worked as Business Process Expert with SAP for almost 3 years, delivering process and technology consulting projects, and before that he was Customer Service Representative at Tetra Pak Argentina for almost 4 years. He is an Industrial Engineer graduated from Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires.

Alejandro de Anchorena Mr. Alejandro de Anchorena serves as Director at S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since March 24, 2014. He has worked in the company since 2013. Prior to this, he had worked in Unilever Argentina (2008-2011) and the firm Ford. He holds degree of Industrial Engineering from Universidad La Catolica, Argentina.

Cristian Lopez Saubidet Mr. Cristian Lopez Saubidet serves as Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since 2011. He previously served at HSBC USA within the consumption and mortgage loan unit, he also was Senior Vice President of Strategy and Analysis for the HSBC USA branch network. He was part of McKinsey & Company, starting as a Business Analyst in Buenos Aires in 1998. In 2002 and for two years was Project Manager in Pittsburgh and later in 2005 in the Chicago office. During his years at McKinsey & Company, he worked on consulting projects for companies in several countries, and in the last two years focused on financial institutions. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires and a Masters degree in Business Administration from UCLA.

Agustin Otero Monsegur Mr. Agustin Otero Monsegur serves as Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since May 4, 2009. Since 2002, he also serves as Director at Ganagrin SA, where he held the Finance Management position from 2001 to 2004. He worked for United Technologies Corporation as part of the Leadership Rotational Program in the United States. After that, he worked as Strategy and New Businesses Manager for Spain and Portugal transactions from 2006 to 2008. He worked as Analyst with Private Equity Innova, where the technology company Referente.com was created, a company in which he held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Economics from Universidad Torcuato di Tella and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Darden School of Business of Virginia University.

Luis Roque Otero Monsegur Dr. Luis Roque Otero Monsegur serves as Director of S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. since April 27, 2017. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been on the Company's Board since 2002. He also serves as Director of Ganagrin SA and Avex SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Universidad de San Andres. He was Director of Arcor SAIC and Chairman of the Board of Consolidar AFJP, Consolidar Seguros de retiro SA, Consolidar Seguros de Vida SA and Consolidar ART. He was Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Audit and Risk Committees of Banco Frances del Rio de la Plata SA. Four years later, he was appointed as Executive Director until 1994 when he was appointed as Chairman of the Board of the company, a post he occupied until 1998. In 1976, he founded Cardenas, Hope & Otero Monsegur and served as Senior Partner until 1987. Between 1977 and 1985, he acted as Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Sud-Americana Cia de Seguros de Vida. He also served as Vice Chairman of Asociacion de Bancos Argentinos (ADEBA), Member of the Board of Directors of Consejo Empresario Argentino (CEA), IDEA and the Argentina-Uruguay Chapter of Consejo Empresario para America Latina (CEAL). He was also Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacion Pro-Vivienda Social and Member of the Latin American Advisory Council of New York Stock Exchange. He holds a degree in Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Argentina in 1969. In 1971, he was appointed as Academic Secretary of Facultad de Derecho y Ciencias Politicas (Faculty of Law and Politics). From 1975 to 1984, he was Assistant Professor of Business Law II. He also holds a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa.