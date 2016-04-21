Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L)

Name Description

George Buckley Sir. George W. Buckley, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Smiths Group PLC., since November 19, 2013. Sir. George has a PhD in Electrical Engineering. Sir George retired in 2012 as Chairman and CEO of 3M, the US-based global technology company and Dow Jones 30 component, after a long and successful business career spent mainly in the United States. He was previously Chairman and CEO of Brunswick Corporation and Chief Technology Officer for appliances, motors and controls at Emerson Electric Company. Sir George’s expertise in engineering and innovation, combined with his extensive experience of large, multi-industry businesses that operate in global markets, are of huge benefit to Smiths.

Andrew Smith Mr. Andrew Reynolds Smith is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Before joining Smiths Group, Andy was Chief Executive Automotive at GKN plc, serving on the Board from 2007. He joined GKN in 2002 and held a number of senior positions across the Group, which included leading the Driveline, Powder Metallurgy and Land Systems divisions. In previous roles, Andy was Managing Director Europe for Ingersoll Rand’s Bearings and Components business, Vice President International Operations at Invensys, and UK Country Director and Global Customer Director (Japan) for Delphi Automotive Systems. Andy began his career as an electrical and electronic apprentice with Texas Instruments. He is a former Chairman of the CBI Manufacturing Council and a former member of HM Government’s Ministerial Advisory Group for Manufacturing and Green Economy Council. Until May 2016, he was a non-executive director of Morgan Advanced Materials plc. Andy has extensive experience in delivering significant growth in China and in driving business strategy, technological innovation and operational excellence.

Chris O'Shea Mr. Chris O'Shea is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Chris is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a finance degree from the University of Glasgow and an MBA from Duke University. Chris joined Smiths Group from the metals technology company, Vesuvius plc, where he was the CFO from 2012, following its demerger from Cookson Group plc. He was also a non-executive director of Foseco India Ltd, an Indian-listed supplier to the foundry industry and a part of Vesuvius plc. Chris has also held a number of senior finance roles at BG Group, latterly serving as CFO for the group’s businesses in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. From 1998 to 2005 Chris worked in the UK, the US and Nigeria for Royal Dutch Shell in a variety of roles, including CFO for Shell’s offshore exploration and production business in Nigeria. Chris has wide knowledge and experience of multi-national operations, including the manufacturing and oil and gas sectors. He also has experience of international tax and financing through roles at Ernst & Young and Royal Dutch Shell.

Melanie Rowlands Ms. Melanie Rowlands is Deputy General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mel holds an MA in Law from Oxford University and is a qualified solicitor. She joined Smiths in 2013, having previously held senior roles in BG Group plc and Linde AG. Most recently, she was the General Counsel of British Gas and Legal & HR Director of Edwards Group.

Bruno Angelici Mr. Bruno F. J. Angelici is Non-Executive Independent Director of Smiths Group Plc. Mr. Bruno has Business and Law degrees from Reims and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management. His career includes senior management roles in pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Bruno retired from AstraZeneca in 2010 as Executive Vice President, International after a 20-year career. He was responsible for Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and originally joined as President of ICI Pharma France. Prior to this, he was at Baxter, a US-based global supplier of medical devices. He has extensive international experience, including in the US, and brings a deep understanding to the Group of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Tanya Fratto Ms. Tanya D. Fratto is Non-Executive Independent Director of Smiths Group plc. Ms. Tanya is a qualified electrical engineer with a BSc in Electrical Engineering. She was CEO of Diamond Innovations Inc., a world-leading manufacturer of super-abrasive products for the material removal industry, until 2010. Before that she enjoyed a successful 20-year career with GE. She held a number of senior positions in product management, operations, Six Sigma and supply chain management. Tanya provides Smiths with wide experience in product innovation and sales and marketing in a range of sectors.

Anne Quinn Ms. Anne C. Quinn, CBE., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Smiths Group Plc. Ms. Anne has a BCom from Auckland University and MSc in Management Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Anne spent her early career with NZ Forest Products Limited and US management consulting company, Resource Planning Associates. She has extensive overseas experience in the oil and gas sector, having enjoyed a successful 25-year career with Standard Oil of Ohio and BP. She held a number of executive positions including Group Vice President in the US, Belgium, Colombia and the UK. Following her career with BP, Anne was the managing director of Riverstone LLP, an energy private equity group. Anne’s experience is a great benefit to the Group in its development of new geographic markets and its exposure to the oil and gas sector.

William Seeger Mr. William C. Seeger Jr., has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Smiths Group Plc., since 12 May 2014. Mr. Bill has a BA in Economics and an MBA, both from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles). Bill joined GKN plc, the global engineering company, in 2003 as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Aerospace. In 2007 he became a member of the Executive Committee as President and Chief Executive Propulsion Systems and Special Products before being appointed to the Board as Group Finance Director the same year. Bill retired as the Finance Director of GKN in 2014. He previously held a number of senior finance posts during a 28-year career with TRW, the US-based automotive and aerospace group. His long career in finance in the engineering sector and in-depth knowledge of global markets, contracting and strategy execution greatly benefits Smiths.

Mark Seligman Mr. Mark Seligman has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since May 16, 2016. Mr. Mark is a Chartered Accountant, with a MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. He is a former Chairman of UK investment banking for Credit Suisse and previously served in senior roles at S.G. Warburg. He is also a former Chairman of the UK Government’s Industrial Development Advisory Board. He has served as non-executive Deputy Chairman of G4S plc and chaired its Audit Committee. He was also a non-executive director and the chairman of the Audit Committee of BG Group plc. He brings to the Board a long and successful career in investment banking and extensive experience in corporate finance and capital markets.

Noel Tata Mr. Noel Naval Tata has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 January 2017. Noel Tata is the Managing Director of Tata International Limited, a global trading and distribution company and a trading arm of the Tata Group, the privately-owned multinational holding company headquartered in Mumbai, India. Mr Tata is also a director of various Tata group companies including those listed below. Mr Tata has a BA in Economics from the University of Sussex and completed the International Executive Programme at the INSEAD Business School in France. Mr Tata is currently an independent, non-executive director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd; the non-executive Chairman of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and of Trent Ltd; a non-independent, non-executive director of Titan Company Ltd and of Voltas Limited.