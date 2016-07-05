St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L)

Name Description

William Shannon Mr. William Mervyn Frew Carey (Bill) Shannon, FCA is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of St. Modwen Properties PLC. A 30-year career at Whitbread plc which culminated in his appointment as a main board director for 10 years until his retirement in 2004. Former Chairman of AEGON UK plc, Gaucho Grill Holdings Ltd and Pizza Hut (UK) Ltd, and former non-executive director of The Rank Group plc, Barratt Developments plc and Matalan plc. A qualified Chartered Accountant (Scotland). He is Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of LSL Property Services plc, non-executive director of Johnson Service Group plc and Council Member of the University of Southampton.

Mark Allan Mr. Mark C. Allan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since 1st December 2016. He joined St. Modwen from The Unite Group plc where he had been Chief Executive since 2006. He moved to Unite in 1999 from KPMG and held a number of financial and commercial roles in the business, including Chief Financial Officer from 2003 to 2006. A qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is Trustee director on the non-executive board of Anchor Trust.

Robert Hudson Mr. Robert (Rob) Hudson is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company, since 28th September 2015. He has over 20 years’ experience in finance, most recently as Group Financial Controller at British Land plc from 2011. Joined PricewaterhouseCoopers on graduating then moved to Experian plc in 2000 where he held a number of senior financial roles, including Global Finance Director of its Decision Analytics business and UK Finance Director. A qualified Chartered Accountant.

Dave Smith Mr. Dave Smith is Managing Director – St. Modwen Homes of the Company. He joined St. Modwen in 2015 from Morgan Sindall where he was Construction and Infrastructure Managing Director and a member of the executive team. Previously worked for St. Modwen from 2003 until 2009 as a Construction Manager. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building.

Richard Bannister Mr. Richard Bannister is Regional Director – Yorkshire and North East of the company., He began his career at St. Modwen as Development Manager for the Yorkshire and North East region in 2008 and was promoted to Regional Manager in 2014 and Regional Director in 2015. Previously Strategic Director of Pearson Developments Ltd and worked at Turner & Partners Chartered Surveyors. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Guy Gusterson Mr. Guy Gusterson is Group Residential Director of the company., He joined St. Modwen as Land Director for Project MoDEL in 2006 and became Residential Director in 2009 and Group Residential Director in 2015. Previously Development Director at Crest Nicholson plc overseeing residential-led mixed-use developments in London and the South East. Led the establishment and early development of St. Modwen Homes. He is responsible for maximising the value of the Group’s residential land bank through St. Modwen’s residential projects, delivery of infrastructure, working with joint venture partners and co-ordinating development with St. Modwen Homes and the Company’s PRS activities.

Michael Herbert Mr. Michael Wynspeare (Mike) Herbert, is Regional Director – The Trentham Estate of the company. He began his career as a chartered surveyor at Louis Taylor Ltd advising on commercial property projects before joining St. Modwen as Development Surveyor and promoted to Regional Director in 1997. Delivered numerous major projects across the North Staffordshire region including Trentham Lakes, Etruria Valley and Festival Park.

Rupert Joseland Mr. Rupert Joseland is Regional Director - South West and South Wales of the company. He joined Chestertons on graduating before moving to Boots Properties Ltd and then to Miller Developments Ltd to gain further experience in commercial development and estate management. Promoted from Midlands Development Surveyor in 2004 and moved to Bristol to establish the South West and South Wales regional office. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Steven Knowles Mr. Steven Knowles is Regional Director – North West of the company. He has over 20 years’ experience in the property sector, including in the investment and development division at Evans Property Group Ltd. Joined as Northern Development Surveyor in 2003 and promoted to North West Regional Director in 2014. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Richard Powell Mr. Richard Powell is Build Director of the company., He has a construction career spanning almost 30 years, including commercial management and quantity surveying roles with companies such as Bovis Lend Lease Ltd, Balfour Beatty Building Ltd and Skanska Construction UK Ltd. Joined St. Modwen in 2006 as Construction Manager and promoted to Build Director in 2015.

Stephen Prosser Mr. Stephen Prosser is Regional Director – Midlands of the company. His background in surveying, property valuation and asset management for both local councils and Allied London Properties plc. Established the Yorkshire and North East office in 2005 and became Regional Director for the North in 2012. Promoted to Midlands Regional Director in 2014. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Tim Seddon Mr. Tim Seddon is Regional Director - London and South East of the company. He began his career at Edward Erdman as Development Surveyor before moving to Land Securities plc in 1994. Here he gained experience in both the retail and commercial offices sectors and became Development Director, with responsibility for a number of town and city centre regeneration-led projects throughout the UK.

Rupert Wood Mr. Rupert Wood is Regional Director - Northern Home Counties of the company. He has over 20 years’ real estate experience across investment, development, asset and property management. Joined St. Modwen in 2006 from LendLease where he was Senior Development Manager. Established the Northern Home Counties regional office in 2008 as Regional Manager and promoted to Regional Director in 2009. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Tanya Stote Ms. Tanya Stote is Company Secretary of St. Modwen Properties PLC., since March 2012. She has over 15 years of governance and compliance experience in FTSE listed companies, including Misys plc, Taylor Woodrow plc (now Taylor Wimpey plc) and Travis Perkins plc. Joined St. Modwen from GKN plc where she was Deputy Company Secretary and Head of Secretarial Department. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Simon Clarke Mr. Simon W. Clarke, DL, is Non-Executive Director of St. Modwen Properties PLC. He was Former Deputy Chairman of Northern Racing plc and director and Vice-Chairman of The Racecourse Association Ltd. An Honorary Doctor of Staffordshire University. He is Chairman of Dunstall Holdings Ltd. Trustee of Racing Welfare and Chairman of Racing Homes. Member of Staffordshire University’s Development Board. Deputy Lieutenant for Staffordshire. Tanya

Jenefer Greenwood Ms. Jenefer Dawn Greenwood is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is a Chartered Surveyor, has over 30 years' experience in the real estate sector. She started her career with Hillier Parker, becoming Executive Director and Head of Retail following its merger with CBRE, and subsequently worked for Grosvenor Ltd until 2012 when she retired as Director of Sales and Lettings, Great Britain & Ireland. Jenefer has previously served on the board of The Crown Estate and has chaired the National Skills Academy for Retail. Her current appointments include non-executive directorships of Assura plc and DCH Group, membership of the supervisory board of INTERNOS Global Investors Ltd and trustee of the Ernest Cook Trust.

Ian Bull Mr. Ian A. Bull is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since September 1, 2014. He is Chief Financial Officer of Parkdean Resorts UK Ltd since March 2016. Previously Chief Financial Officer and main board director at Ladbrokes plc (2011 to 2016) and Group Finance Director of Greene King plc (2006 to 2011). Over 25 years’ financial experience with companies such as Whitbread plc, Buena Vista Home Entertainment (Walt Disney Company) and BT Group. Former non-executive director of Paypoint Ltd. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Kay Chaldecott Ms. Kay E. Chaldecott is Independent Non-Executive Director of St. Modwen Properties PLC. She joined Capital Shopping Centres Group plc (now Intu Properties plc) on graduating and held a number of senior management positions, including Managing Director, during a career spanning 27 years. Also served as a main board director from 2005 until leaving the group in 2011. Former non-executive director of Boyer Planning Ltd. A member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. She is non-executive director of NewRiver REIT plc and Advisory Board member of Next Leadership. Lesley

Lesley James Ms. Lesley James, CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of St. Modwen Properties PLC. She was HR Director for Tesco plc from 1985 to 1999 and a main board director from 1994. Former non-executive director for various companies including Alpha Airports Group plc, Anchor Trust, Care UK plc, Inspicio plc, Liberty International plc and the West Bromwich Building Society. Former trustee of the charity I CAN. Awarded a CBE in 2003 for services to the DTI Partnership at Work Assessment Panel. A Companion of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.