Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L)

Roberto Quarta Mr. Roberto Quarta serves as a Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Smith & Nephew PLC., effective April 10, 2014. He is a graduate and a former Trustee of the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester (MA), US. He started his career as a manager trainee at David Gessner Ltd, before moving on to Worcester Controls Corporation and then BTR plc, where he was a divisional Chief Executive. Between 1985 and 1989 he was Executive Vice President of Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. Inc., where he helped the company to expand internationally. He returned to BTR plc in 1989 as Divisional Chief Executive, where he led the expansion in North America and was appointed to the main board. From here he moved to BBA Aviation plc, as CEO from 1993 to 2001 and then as Chairman, until 2007. He has held several board positions, including Non- Executive Director of Powergen plc, Equant N.V., BAE Systems plc and Foster Wheeler AG. His previous Chairmanships include Italtel SpA, Rexel S.A. and IMI plc. He is currently Chairman of WPP plc. He is a partner at Clayton Dubilier & Rice and a member of the Investment Committee of Fondo Strategico Italiano SpA. Roberto’s career in private equity brings valuable experience to Smith & Nephew, particularly when evaluating acquisitions and new business opportunities. He has an in-depth understanding of differing global governance requirements having served as a director and Chairman of a number of UK and international companies. Since his appointment as Chairman in April 2014, he has conducted a comprehensive review into the composition of the Board and its Committees, and conducted the search for new Non-Executive Directors resulting in the appointment of Vinita Bali in 2014, Erik Engstrom and Robin Freestone during 2015.

Olivier Bohuon Mr. Olivier Bohuon is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Smith and Nephew PLC. Olivier holds a doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Paris and an MBA from HEC, Paris. He started his career in Morocco with Roussel Uclaf S.A. and then, with the same company, held a number of positions in the Middle East with increasing levels of responsibility. He joined Abbott in Chicago as head of their anti-infective franchise with Abbott International before becoming Pharmaceutical General Manager in Spain. He subsequently joined GlaxoSmithKline, rising to Senior Vice President & Director for European Commercial Operations. He then re-joined Abbott as President for Europe, became President of Abbott International), and then President of their Pharmaceutical Division. He joined Smith & Nephew from Pierre Fabre, where he was Chief Executive. Olivier has extensive international healthcare leadership experience within a number of significant pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. His global experience provides the skillset required to innovate a FTSE 100 company with a deep heritage and provide inspiring leadership. He is a Non-Executive Director of Virbac Group and Shire plc, where he is also a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Graham Baker Mr. Graham Baker serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective 1 March 2017. Graham holds an MA degree in Economics from Cambridge University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Advisor with Arthur Andersen. In 1995, he joined AstraZeneca PLC where he worked for 20 years, holding multiple senior roles, including Vice President, Finance, International (2013- 2015) with responsibility for all emerging markets, Vice President, Global Financial Services (2011-2013) and Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer, North America (2008-10). Most recently, Graham was Chief Financial Officer of generic pharmaceuticals company Alvogen. Graham has deep sector knowledge and has had extensive exposure to established and emerging markets which will be extremely relevant to his role at Smith & Nephew. He has a strong track record of delivering operational excellence and has relevant experience across major finance roles and geographic markets, leading large teams responsible for significant budgets.

Rodrigo Bianchi Mr. Rodrigo Bianchi serves as President, Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets of the Company. He was President, IRAMEA of Smith & Nephew in July 2013 with responsibility for Greater China, India, Russia, Asia, Middle East and Africa, focusing on continuing our strong momentum in these regions. He is based in Dubai. With effect from 1 January 2016, Rodrigo became responsible, not only for the IRAMEA markets, but Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Japan as well. Rodrigo’s experience in the healthcare industry includes 26 years with Johnson & Johnson in progressively senior roles. Most recently, he was Regional Vice President for the Medical Devices and Diagnostics division in the Mediterranean region and prior to that President of Mitek and Ethicon. He started his career at Procter & Gamble Italy.

Brad Cannon Mr. Brad Cannon serves as President, Europe and Canada of the Company. He joined Smith & Nephew in 2012 and became President, Europe and Canada in March 2016. Brad was most recently President of Global Orthopaedic Franchises, leading Smith & Nephew’s reconstruction, endoscopy, trauma and extremities businesses. Prior to Smith & Nephew, Brad worked in Medtronic’s Spine and Biologics division. From 2009 he was responsible for Spine’s International division and held positions heading US sales and global commercial operations. Brad is a graduate of Washington and Lee University, and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Vasant Padmanabhan Dr. Vasant Padmanabhan serves as President - Research & Development of the Company. He joined Smith & Nephew in August 2016 and is responsible for Research and Innovation, New Product Development, Safety Affairs, Clinical Affairs, Medical Device/Pharmacovigilance and Clinical Operations. Vasant brings extensive experience in research & development and technology. Prior to Smith & Nephew, Vasant was Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at Thoratec Corporation, a leader in mechanical circulatory support solutions for the treatment of heart failure. In this role, he provided leadership to a 600 member team, with responsibility for global R&D, Program Management, Operations and Quality.

Cyrille Petit Mr. Cyrille Petit serves as Chief Corporate Development Officer, President - Global Business Services of Smith & Nephew PLC. He joined Smith & Nephew in May 2012 and leads the Corporate Development function and from October 2015 the Global Business Services. He is based in London. Cyrille spent the previous 15 years of his career with General Electric Company, where he held progressively senior positions beginning with GE Capital, GE Healthcare and ultimately as the General Manager, Global Business Development of the Transportation Division. Cyrille’s career began in investment banking at BNP Paribas and then Goldman Sachs.

Matthew Stober Mr. Matthew R. Stober serves as President - Global Operations of the Company. He joined Smith & Nephew on 1 October 2015 with responsibility for global manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, direct procurement, and manufacturing IT optimisation. He is based in Memphis. Matt has more than 25 years’ experience in healthcare manufacturing operations for global companies including Merck & Co., Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Hospira Pharmaceuticals. As a senior pharmaceutical operations executive with extensive technical and cross functional experience in start-up and complex challenging environments, Matt has led global and multi-company development projects, new product launches, critical quality-related turnarounds, network rationalisations and organisational transformations. He also has extensive experience working directly with external regulatory bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration.

Glenn Warner Mr. Glenn S. Warner serves as President, US of the Company. He joined Smith & Nephew in June 2014 with responsibility for Advanced Wound Management’s global franchise strategy, marketing and product development, as well as its US commercial business. With effect from 1 January 2016, Glenn became the President of Smith & Nephew’s US business responsible for all the US commercial business. He is based in Fort Worth. Glenn has a broad-based background in pharmaceuticals and medical products including extensive international experience, having served most recently as AbbVie Vice President and Corporate Officer, Strategic Initiatives, where he was responsible for the development and execution of pipeline and asset management strategies. Prior to that he was President and Officer, Japan Commercial Operations in Abbott’s international pharmaceutical business and Executive Vice President, TAP Pharmaceutical Products, Inc. Additional senior level roles included international positions in Germany and Singapore for Abbott’s Diagnostics business.

Elga Lohler Ms. Elga Lohler serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. She joined Smith & Nephew in 2002 and became Chief Human Resources Officer in December 2015. Elga leads the Global Human Resources, Internal Communication and Sustainability Functions. She is based in London. Prior to being appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer, Elga held progressively senior positions in Human Resources at Smith & Nephew in Wound Management, Operations, and Corporate Functions and Group. Elga has more than 25 years’ Human Resources experience.

John Campo Mr. John W. Campo serves as Chief Legal Officer of Smith & Nephew PLC. He Joined Smith & Nephew in June 2008 and heads up the Global Legal function. Initially based in London, he has been based in Andover, Massachusetts since late 2011. Prior to joining Smith & Nephew, Jack held a number of senior legal roles within the General Electric Company, including seven years at GE Healthcare (GE Medical Systems) in the US and Asia. He began his career with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

Michael Frazzette Mr. Michael G. Frazzette serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Smith & Nephew PLC. He joined Smith & Nephew in July 2006 as President of the Endoscopy Global Business Unit. From 2011 to 2015, he headed up the Advanced Surgical Devices division with responsibility for the Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Trauma, Sports Medicine, GYN and ENT Global Franchises, as well as the ASD commercial business in the US. The scope of Mike’s role was expanded in 2014 to include the Latin American commercial business, together with Advanced Wound Management. Mike is based in London. Mike has held a number of senior positions within the global medical devices industry. Prior to joining Smith & Nephew, he was President and CEO of MicroGroup, a privately held US manufacturer of medical devices, and he spent 15 years at Tyco Healthcare (Coviden) in various commercial and operating roles including President of the Patient Care and Health Systems divisions. Mike also spent four years serving on the AdvaMed Board of Directors and chaired the Orthopaedic Sector committee.

Susan Swabey Ms. Susan Swabey serves as Company Secretary of Smith & Nephew PLC., since May 2009. Susan has 30 years’ experience as a Company Secretary in a wide range of companies including Prudential plc, Amersham plc and RMC Group plc. Her work has covered Board support, corporate governance, corporate transactions, Group risk management, share registration, listing obligations, corporate social responsibility, pensions, insurance and employee and executive share plans. Susan is joint Vice-Chair of the GC100 Group, a member of the CBI Companies Committee and is a frequent speaker on corporate governance and related matters. She is also a Trustee of ShareGift, the share donation charity.

Marc Owen Mr. Marc Owen is Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective October 1, 2017. He retired from Fortune 500 healthcare business McKesson Corp in March 2017 where he had served on the Executive Committee since 2001, holding a number of senior roles including Chairman of the Management Board of integrated pharmaceuticals services provider Celesio AG and President of the McKesson Speciality Health business. Marc Owen also worked for McKinsey for 12 years, specialising in healthcare and technology, and began his career as a barrister in London.

Angie Risley Ms. Angie Risley is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the company effective 18 September 2017. She is currently Group HR Director of J Sainsbury plc and has previously held similar senior roles at Whitbread PLC and Lloyds Banking Group plc. She is also a Non-Executive Director of Sainsbury's Bank Board. She is currently Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Serco Plc where she will shortly be stepping down. Previously, she has held similar positions at Arriva plc and Biffa plc.

Vinita Bali Ms. Vinita Bali serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1 December 2014. Vinita holds an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Bombay and a BA in Economics from the University of Delhi. She commenced her career in India, and subsequently worked with Cadbury Schweppes plc in the UK, Nigeria and South Africa. She joined the Coca-Cola Company in 1994 and held senior positions in marketing and general management, based in the USA and Latin America, becoming President of the Andean Division in 1999 and VP, Corporate Strategy in 2001. In 2003, she joined Zyman Group, LLC, a US based consultancy, as Managing Principal. From 2005 to 2014 Vinita was MD and CEO of Britannia Industries Limited, a leading Indian publicly listed company. Currently, Vinita is NED of Syngenta AG, Titan Company Ltd and Credit Rating Information Services of India Ltd. She is also Chair of the board of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition and a member of the Advisory Board of PwC India. Vinita has an impressive track record of achievement with blue-chip global corporations in multiple geographies including India, Africa, Latin America, US and UK, all key markets for Smith & Nephew. Additionally, her strong appreciation of customer service and marketing brings deep insight as we continue to develop innovative ways to serve our markets and grow our business.

Ian Barlow Mr. Ian Edward Barlow is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Smith & Nephew PLC. Ian is a Chartered Accountant with considerable financial experience both internationally and in the UK. He was a Partner at KPMG, latterly Senior Partner, London, until 2008. At KPMG, he was Head of UK tax and legal operations, and acted as Lead Partner for many large international organisations operating extensively in North America, Europe and Asia. Ian’s previous appointments include Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of PA Consulting Group and Non-Executive Director of Candy & Candy. He was Chairman of WSP Group plc, Think London, the inward investment agency and The Racecourse Association Ltd. He is currently Lead Non-Executive Director chairing the Board of Majesty’s Revenue & Customs, Non-Executive Director of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC, Non- Executive Director of Foxtons Group plc and a Board Member of the China-Britain Business Council. Ian’s longstanding financial and auditing career and extensive board experience add value to his role as Chairman of the Audit Committee. This has been particularly useful during 2015 as KPMG have undertaken their first year as our new external auditor. His appointment as a member of the Ethics & Compliance Committee has proved useful in coordinating the oversight role of both committees. His work for a number of international companies gives added insight when reviewing our global businesses.

Virginia Bottomley Rt. Hon. Baroness Virginia Hilda Brunette Maxwell Bottomley is Non-Executive Independent Director of Smith & Nephew PLC., since April 12, 2012. Virginia gained her MSc in Social Administration from the London School of Economics following her first degree. She was appointed a Life Peer in 2005 following her career as a Member of Parliament between 1984 and 2005. She served successively as Secretary of State for Health and then Culture, Media and Sport. Virginia was formerly a director of Bupa and AkzoNobel NV. She is currently a director of International Resources Group Limited, member of the International Advisory Council of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Chancellor of University of Hull and Sheriff of Hull and Trustee of The Economist Newspaper. She is the Chair of Board & CEO Practice at Odgers Berndtson. Virginia’s extensive experience within government, particularly as Secretary of State for Health, brings a unique insight into the healthcare system both in the UK and globally, whilst her experience on the Board of Bupa brings an understanding of the private healthcare sector and an insight into the needs of our customers. Her experience running the board practice at a search firm gives her a valuable skillset as a member of the Nomination & Governance Committee and Remuneration Committee. Her long association with Hull, the home of many of our UK employees, also brings an added perspective.

Erik Engstrom Mr. Erik Engstrom serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 01, January 2015. Erik is a graduate of the Stockholm School of Economics (BSc) and of the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm (MSc). In 1988, he graduated with an MBA from Harvard Business School as a Fulbright Scholar. Erik commenced his career at McKinsey & Company and then worked in publishing, latterly as President and COO of Random House Inc. and as President and CEO of Bantam Doubleday Dell, N America. In 2001 he moved on to be a partner at General Atlantic Partners, a private equity investment firm. Between 2004 and 2009 he was CEO of Elsevier, the division specialising in scientific and medical information and then from 2009 CEO of RELX Group. Erik has successfully reshaped RELX Group’s business in terms of portfolio and geographies. He brings a deep understanding of how technology can be used to transform a business and insight into the development of new commercial models that deliver attractive economics. His experience as a CEO of a global company gives him valuable insights as a member of our Audit Committee.

Robin Freestone Mr. Robin Anthony David Freestone serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 1 September 2015. Robin graduated with a BA in Economics from The University of Manchester and later qualified and commenced his career as a Chartered Accountant at Deloitte. He held a number of senior financial positions throughout his career, including at ICI plc, Henkel Ltd and at Amersham plc. Robin was the Deputy CFO and then later the CFO of Pearson plc between 2006 and August 2015, where he was heavily involved with the transformation and diversification of Pearson. He was previously NED at eChem Ltd, Chairman of the 100 Group and Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Cable and Wireless Communications plc from 2015 until May 2016. Robin is a NED and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Moneysupermarket.com Group plc and a NED at Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. Currently, Robin sits on the advisory panel to the ICAEW’s Financial Reporting Committee. Robin has been a well-regarded FTSE 100 CFO who has not only been heavily involved with transformation and diversification, but also the healthcare industry at Amersham, where his acquisition experience will be of value to Smith & Nephew as it continues to grow globally and in different markets. He brings financial expertise and insight to the Audit Committee and an understanding of how to attract and retain talent in a global business to the Remuneration Committee.

Michael Friedman Dr. Michael A. Friedman, M.D., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Smith & Nephew PLC., effective April 11, 2013. Michael graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude from Tulane University and a Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He completed postdoctoral training at Stanford University and the National Cancer Institute, and is board certified in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology. In 1983, he joined the Division of Cancer Treatment at the National Cancer Institute and went on to become the Associate Director of the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program. Michael was most recently CEO of City of Hope in California, and also served as Director of the institution’s cancer centre and held the Irell & Manella Cancer Center Director’s Distinguished Chair. He was formerly Senior VP of research, medical and public policy for Pharmacia Corporation and also Deputy Commissioner and Acting Commissioner at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He has served on a number of Boards in a non-executive capacity, including Rite Aid Corporation. Currently, Michael is a NED of Celgene Corporation, NED of MannKind Corporation and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Michael understands the fundamental importance of research, which is part of Smith & Nephew’s value creation process. His varied career in both the public and private healthcare sector has given him a deep insight and a highly respected career. In particular his work with the FDA and knowledge relating to US compliance provides the skillset required to Chair the Ethics & Compliance Committee.