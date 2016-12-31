Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO)

Name Description

Lawrence Stevenson Mr. Lawrence N. Stevenson serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. since March 16, 2015. He has served as a Director since 1999. Mr. Stevenson is the Managing Director of Clearspring Capital Partners (formerly Callisto Capital LP), a private equity firm based in Toronto. He served as Chief Executive and director of Pep Boys Inc. from 2003 to 2006. Mr. Stevenson was also the founder and CEO of Chapters as well as the co-founder and managing director of Bain & Company in Canada. Mr. Stevenson serves as the Honorary Colonel of the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada. He is also the Chairman of Town Shoes Limited and Logistik Unicorp Inc. Mr. Stevenson graduated from the Royal Military College in Kingston (Ontario) with an undergraduate degree (Honours) and from Harvard Business School with a Master of Business Administration. In 2010, he was presented with an Honorary Doctorate from the Royal Military College. Mr. Stevenson was named Innovative Retailer of the Year by the Retail Council of Canada in 2000, Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year in 1998, one of Canada’s “Top 40 Under 40” in 1995 and was elected Chairman of the Retail Council of Canada in 1999 and 2000.

Neil Bruce Mr. Neil A. Bruce, OBE. serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of the Company. He has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas, mining, energy and infrastructure industries. Mr. Bruce joined the Company in January 2013 as President of the Resources, Environment & Water group, leading the Company’s global businesses in oil and gas, mining and metallurgy and environment and water. He was the architect of the Kentz acquisition that transformed the Company’s oil and gas business. In April 2015, Mr. Bruce became COO until his appointment as President and CEO in October 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Bruce spent 15 years in roles of increasing responsibility at AMEC plc (now Amec Foster Wheeler plc) (consultancy, engineering, and project management services), where he was COO, Natural Resources (2005-2008), and then Executive Director and COO (2009-2012). As such, Mr. Bruce was responsible for the operational delivery of Amec’s consultancy, engineering and project management services to the oil and gas, mining, clean energy, environment and infrastructure markets worldwide. Mr. Bruce is a Chartered Marine Architect and holds a Master’s degree, both from Newcastle University. He is an Honorary Professor at Aberdeen Business School at Robert Gordon University, where he was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Business Administration. Mr. Bruce is also a Fellow of both the Energy Institute and the Institute of Directors based in the UK, from whom he was awarded the Director Award for Developing Young People in 2008. Since 2013, Mr. Bruce has been an independent non-executive director at Air Energi (delivery of energy, process and infrastructure workforce solutions). He has also been an avid supporter of industry development and philanthropic organizations, including former Chairman of the UKTI Oil & Gas Sector Advisory Group.

Sylvain Girard Mr. Sylvain Girard serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the company. He joined SNC-Lavalin in August, 2014, as senior vice-president, finance, in the power business sector. In June, 2015, he took on the role of senior vice-president and corporate controller, overseeing the company's global financial affairs and strengthening the finance function. He brings over 20 years of global finance experience, with 14 years as chief financial officer in the financial services and health care sectors of GE in Europe, where he led European teams of finance professionals in a multitude of countries. His broad experience includes strategic planning; forecasting; mergers and acquisitions; cost control; auditing; risk management; and improving cash performance, financial controls and profitability. He holds a bachelor of commerce degree in finance and international business from McGill University.

Martin Adler Mr. Martin Adler serves as President - Oil & Gas Sector of the company. Mr. Adler was Former Chief Executive Officer and Non-Executive Board Member at SeaFox Contractors B.V. (Offshore Support Services) from April 2015 to June 2016. He was Former Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member at Dockwise (Heavy Marine Transport, Logistical Management, Offshore Installation, Engineering Services) from May 2008 to December 2014.

Ian Edwards Mr. Ian Edwards serves as President - Infrastructure of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. He has over 30 years of experience in delivering complex infrastructure projects across Europe and Asia. He joins SNC-Lavalin after six years in senior roles with the Leighton Group. In 2012, he became the Managing Director, Leighton Asia, India and Offshore, where he led a diverse business of 20,000 employees spanning the construction, infrastructure, oil and gas and mining sectors in 14 countries. For four years prior to this, Mr. Edwards was Executive General Manager, Leighton Asia Limited, where he secured sustainable, year-on-year business growth and significantly enhanced shareholder returns. Mr. Edwards holds Higher and Ordinary Certificates in Civil Engineering from Lancashire University in the United Kingdom. He is also an pro Member of the Chartered Institute of Building and a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, as well as the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

Jose Suarez Mr. Jose J. Suarez serves as President - Mining & Metallurgy of the Company. He is a Former Executive Vice-President, Integrated Management Systems at SNC-Lavalin; Former Managing Director, North America Mining Industry Lead and Global Mining Capital Projects Lead at Accenture (Management consulting, technology services and outsourcing); Former Senior Vice-President, Business Development, Global Mining and Metallurgy at SNC-Lavalin; Former Vice-President, Business and Strategic Development, Mining and Metallurgy at SNC-Lavalin.

Alexander Taylor Mr. Alexander S. Taylor serves as President - Power of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. He is Former Senior Executive Vice-President (Group President), Power at SNC-Lavalin; Former Senior Group Vice-President, Head of Global Sales and Marketing, Process Automation (PA) Division at ABB (power and automation technologies); Former Senior Group Vice-President, Global Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals Business Unit at ABB; Former President and Chief Executive Officer at ABB Canada and Member of ABB’s North American Executive Committee.

Hartland Paterson Mr. Hartland J.A. Paterson serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel of the Company since September 10, 2015. Mr. Paterson will oversee both the legal, and ethics and compliance, functions in order to facilitate even tighter co-ordination and links between these complementary functions that work in tandem across all facets of the business. This is a natural evolution as the company aligns with excellence and best practices in large, global and complex organizations. Mr. Paterson brings both legal, and ethics and compliance, executive-level experience in Canada and internationally, with extensive experience in commercial and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and financing. He joins SNC-Lavalin after 14 years with CAE Inc., where he was a member of the executive committee and held the position of general counsel, chief compliance officer and secretary. Prior, he was vice-president and associate general counsel, legal and public policy, at Cable & Wireless in Japan, and previously held senior positions in the telecommunications industry and at an international law firm. Mr. Paterson holds bachelor's degrees in common and civil law from McGill University and was admitted to the Quebec bar in 1987.

Erik Ryan Mr. Erik J. Ryan serves as Executive Vice President - Marketing, Strategy and External Relations of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. since November 1, 2013. Mr. Ryan, a Quebec native, joins SNC-Lavalin from Rio Tinto Alcan, where he was most recently Senior Vice-President Communications and External Relations, leading the group’s global reputation management and stakeholder engagement strategy. Mr. Ryan joined Rio Tinto Alcan in 2002 in the Strategic Management Support team and then held positions of increasing responsibility, most notably in mergers and acquisitions, strategy and government negotiations. Prior to this, Mr. Ryan worked with the Boston-based Monitor Group in the area of global strategic consulting. He has over 25 years of experience in various aspects of corporate external relations, including contract negotiations, business development, community relations, and strategy development and execution. Mr. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Engineering from McGill University and an MBA from Harvard University. He also sits on several Canadian non-profit boards and has chaired many, such as the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal and the Quebec Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Marie-Claude Dumas Ms. Marie-Claude Dumas serves as Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Ms. Dumas gained strong financial management and strategic planning experience at Bain & Company in Boston prior to joining SNC-Lavalin in 2006. She first joined the Global Procurement group and then went on to hold increasingly senior positions within the Company's Hydro East business unit. Ms. Dumas implemented effective sourcing strategies and managed various projects for the business unit before being named Vice-President, Operations, Hydro East, in 2010. In that role, she was responsible for the successful execution of projects carried out by Hydro East worldwide, including Matala in Angola, Smoky Falls in Ontario and Romaine 2 in Quebec. Most recently, Ms. Dumas successfully led SNC-Lavalin's transformational margin improvement program. Ms. Dumas holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a master's degree in Hydrogeological Engineering from the École Polytechnique de Montréal, as well as a master's of Business Administration from the École des Hautes Études Commerciales in Montreal.

Dale Clarke Mr. Dale Clarke serves as Executive Vice President - Operations & Maintenance, Infrastructure of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. He has been active in number of signature projects for this business unit, including Ambatovy and the BHP Billiton Hub. He has led the award and execution of many of the Company's key mandates in Panama, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Madagascar and Tanzania, among others, including various Canadian locations. During his past 16 years with the Company, Mr. Clarke has progressed through project and construction management roles to corporate management within the organization and has demonstrated experience in project execution and business operations.

Chantal Sorel Ms. Chantal Sorel serves as Managing Director - Capital of the Company. She is a Former Senior Vice-President, Business Development, Infrastructure Sector at SNC-Lavalin; Former Vice-President and Project Director, McGill University Health Centre, Glen site at SNC-Lavalin; Former Vice-President, Strategic Development, Mining and Metallurgy at SNC-Lavalin.

Christian Brown Mr. Christian Brown serves as Corporate Development Officer of SNC-Lavalin Group. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Kentz Corporation Limited (engineering and construction); Former Chief Operating Officer at Kentz Corporation Limited; Former Managing Director, Global Sales and Marketing at Foster Wheeler USA (engineering, procurement, construction contractor and power equipment supplier); Former Senior Vice-President at Foster Wheeler USA; Former Director and Member of the Executive Committee of the Construction Labour Relations Association of Alberta at Kellogg, Brown & Root Inc. (engineering, procurement, construction and services); Former President of Canadian Operations at Kellogg, Brown & Root Inc.

Catherine Hughes Ms. Catherine J. Hughes serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Hughes brings more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. She served as executive vice-president, international, at Nexen Inc. from January, 2012, until her retirement in April, 2013, where she oversaw all oil and gas activities, including exploration, production, development and project activities outside of Canada. Prior to that, she was vice-president, operational services, technology and human resources, from September, 2009, to November, 2011. Before joining Nexen Inc., she served as vice-president, oil sands, at Husky Oil from 2007 to 2009. Ms. Hughes started her career with Schlumberger and held key positions in various countries, including Italy, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States and France, and was president of Schlumberger Canada Ltd. for five years in Calgary. Ms. Hughes graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Lyon in France. She is a professional engineer, as designated by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. Ms. Hughes is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a non-executive director of Precision Drilling Corp.

Jacques Bougie Mr. Jacques Bougie serves as Independent Director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. since 2 May 2013. He is a corporate director and was President and CEO of Alcan Inc. (aluminum producer and supplier) from 1993 to 2001. Mr. Bougie joined Alcan in 1979 and held various positions in the fields of operations, major project development, planning and general management. He became President and COO of Alcan in 1989, which position he held until 1993 when he was appointed President and CEO. Prior to joining Alcan, Mr. Bougie held various responsibilities in the information technologies and education sectors. Mr. Bougie is chairman of Atrium Innovations Inc. and a director of CSL Group Inc. and McCain Foods Limited. An active community volunteer, Mr. Bougie chairs the Advisory Board of the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital and was designated Volunteer of the year, Quebec Chapter, in 2010. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Bougie has served on the boards of Alcan Inc., BCE Mobile Communications Inc., Bell Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Novelis Inc., Rona Inc. and the Gairdner Foundation. Mr. Bougie is a law and business graduate from the Université de Montréal and received Honorary Doctorates from the Université de Montréal in 2001 and McGill University in 2010. Mr. Bougie was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1994.

Steven Newman Mr. Steven Leon Newman serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is a corporate director and brings over 25 years of experience in the energy industry. From March 2010 to February 2015, he was President and CEO and a director of Transocean, Ltd. (oil and gas drilling and exploration), the world’s largest offshore contract driller. Mr. Newman joined Transocean in 1994 and held various management and operational positions. He served as President and COO from May 2008 until November 2009, and subsequently as President until March 2010 when he was appointed President and CEO. In his early career, Mr. Newman was Financial Analyst at Chevron Corporation and Reservoir Engineer at Mobil E&P US. Mr. Newman is an independent non-executive director of Dril-Quip, Inc. and Bumi Armada Berhad. Mr. Newman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Graduate School of Business. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Jean Raby Mr. Jean Raby serves as Independent Director of the Company. He was Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Legal Officer of Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (telecommunication equipment) from September 2013 to February 2016. Effective March 1, 2016, he stepped down from his role following the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent by Nokia Corporation (telecommunication equipment). He currently serves as adviser to the CFO of Nokia. Mr. Raby has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, law and finance. Prior to his role at Alcatel-Lucent, he spent 16 years in roles of increasing responsibility at the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs & Co. (investment banking, securities, and investment management), in Paris, France, where he became Co-CEO of the division in France in 2006 (then CEO in 2009), and in Russia where he became Co-CEO of Goldman Sachs’ activities in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2011. He retired from Goldman Sachs at the end of 2012. In his early career, Mr. Raby was a corporate lawyer with the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell in New York (1989-1992) and in Paris (1992-1996). Mr. Raby is a member of the board of Universite´ Laval. He holds a law degree from Universite´ Laval, a Master of Philosophy in International Relations from University of Cambridge in the U.K., and a Master of Laws from Harvard Law School. Mr. Raby is also a member of the New York State Bar Association.

Alain-Pierre Rheaume Mr. Alain-Pierre Rheaume serves as Independent Director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. He is the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Trio Capital Inc. and has over 25 years of senior management experience in the private and public sectors. He worked for the Ministry of Finance of the Québec Government from 1974 to 1996, acting as Associate Deputy Minister, Financial Policies and Operations from 1988 to 1992, and from 1992 to 1996 as Deputy Minister. In 1996, Mr. Rhéaume joined Microcell Telecommunications Inc. as CFO. He was subsequently promoted to President and CEO of Microcell PCS (2001 – 2003) and President and COO of Microcell Solutions Inc. (2003 – 2004). Until June 2005, Mr. Rhéaume was Executive Vice-President of Rogers Wireless Inc. and President of Fido Solutions Inc. (a division of Rogers Wireless Inc.), roles he assumed when Microcell Telecommunications Inc. was acquired by Rogers. Mr. Rhéaume is a member of the board of directors of Boralex Inc. and Resolute Forest Products Inc.. He also acts as Chairman and public director of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Mr. Rhéaume graduated from Université Laval with a License in Business Administration (Finance and Economics).

Eric Siegel Mr. Eric D. Siegel serves as Independent Director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. He joined Export Development Canada (EDC), a Crown corporation and Canada’s export credit agency, in 1979. In 1997, he became Executive Vice-President and in 2005, COO, assuming overall leadership for EDC’s business development and transacting groups. In December 2006, he was appointed President and CEO, a position he held until his retirement in December 2010. Mr. Siegel is currently a director of Citibank Canada, a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council of York University’s Schulich School of Business and a Chapter Executive of the Institute of Corporate Directors (Ottawa Chapter). He graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Economics and from York University with a Master of Business Administration. He also completed the Senior Executive Program at Columbia University and the Institute of Corporate Directors’ Director Education Program. On January 21, 2011, Mr. Siegel was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chinese Business Chamber of Canada (CBCC).

Zin Smati Mr. Zin Smati serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Smati is Senior Advisor at LS Power (power generation, transmission and investment group) and Chairman and CEO of LifeEnergy LLC (delivery of energy products). He brings 35 years of U.S. and international experience in the energy sector. Mr. Smati is the former President and CEO of GDF SUEZ Energy North America, Inc. (power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas distribution and transmission, marketing and trading and retail energy), part of ENGIE, one of the world’s leading energy groups. Mr. Smati joined GDF SUEZ Energy North America in 2001 as its Executive Vice- President of Strategy and M&A and became President and CEO of GDF SUEZ Energy Resources NA in 2002. In May 2006, he was appointed President and CEO of all energy activities of GDF SUEZ in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, a position he held until his retirement on December 31, 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Smati held various executive positions in a number of energy companies in the U.S. and the U.K., including President and CEO of BP Amoco Global Power, Senior Vice-President of Business Development and Marketing of Amoco Power, Vice-President of Worldwide Power Development of Arco and Manager of Business Development of National Power International of the U.K. Mr. Smati is a member of the board of the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business. He is a former member of the board of directors of Gaz Métro inc. He is also the former Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA) and a former member of the National Petroleum Council, an industry advisory body to the U.S. Secretary of Energy. Mr. Smati holds a Ph.D. from Brunel University, England, a Master of Business Administration from Henley Management College, England, a Master of Science degree from Nottingham University, England and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Sheffield University, England.