Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SNFS.NS)

SNFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

530.70INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs13.15 (+2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs517.55
Open
Rs525.00
Day's High
Rs534.30
Day's Low
Rs521.50
Volume
301,348
Avg. Vol
208,179
52-wk High
Rs534.30
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Suresh Krishna

Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

S. Meenakshisundaram

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Arathi Krishna

47 2010 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Arundathi Krishna

2013 Deputy Managing Director

R.Dilip Kumar

2016 Company Secretary

Preethi Krishna

2017 Additional Director

K. Ramesh

76 1971 Non-Executive Director

Balasubramanian Muthuraman

70 2015 Independent Director

Heramb Hajarnavis

2017 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

C. Narayanan

77 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

V. Narayanan

79 1994 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Srinivasan

75 1995 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Suresh Krishna

S. Meenakshisundaram

Arathi Krishna

Ms. Arathi Krishna serves as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since June 2010. She served as Executive Director of the Company. She completed her Master of Arts (MA) in Economics at the Stella Maris College and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Michigan Business School, USA. She has undergone on-the-job training in USA after completion of her MBA Program. Ms Arathi Krishna started her career in 1990 as a Management Trainee in the Company. After training, she was appointed as Manager - Business Strategy and Systems in 1993 and became General Manager in 1998.

Arundathi Krishna

R.Dilip Kumar

Preethi Krishna

K. Ramesh

Shri. K. Ramesh is Non-Executive Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since 1971. He is an Industrialist, has a Master of Arts. He has managerial experience spanning over 50 years. He took initial management training in T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Limited. He joined the Board of the Company in December 1971.

Balasubramanian Muthuraman

Heramb Hajarnavis

Shri. Heramb R. Hajarnavis serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Sundram Fasteners Ltd., effective September 20, 2017.

C. Narayanan

Shri. C. V. Karthik Narayanan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since April 2006. He holds Bachelor of Engineering. He has managerial experience spanning over 45 years in the automobile industry. He was past President of Association of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and Automotive Research Association of India. He was also past Chairman of Association of Indian Engineering Industry — Southern Region, now Confederation of Indian Industry (CIJ). Presently, he is National Council Member of CII.

V. Narayanan

Shri. V. Narayanan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since 1994. He holds M.Sc (Chem) from Madras University and has managerial experience spanning over 45 years. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of erstwhile Pond’s (India) Limited. He has been associated with the Company as Director since September 1994. By virtue of his long managerial experience, he has expertise in management and administration.

R. Srinivasan

Shri. R. Srinivasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sundram Fasteners Limited since 1995. He is an Engineering Graduate and has managerial experience spanning over 47 years. He has been associated with the Company as Director since March 1995. He has expertise in engineering and general management.

Insider Trading

