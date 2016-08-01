Senior PLC (SNR.L)

Name Description

Charles Berry Mr. Charles A. Berry is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Senior Plc.He is also Chairman of The Weir Group PLC. He retired from the board of Drax Group plc in April 2015. He was appointed to the Board in March 2012 and became non-executive Chairman and Chairman of the Nominations Committee when Martin Clark retired from the Board at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2012. He is also the Chairman of Drax Group plc and a non-executive director of Impax Environmental Markets plc, the Securities Trust of Scotland plc and of The Weir Group PLC , the latter with effect from 1 March 2013.He was an Executive Director of Scottish Power plc from 1999 to 2005 and Chief Executive of their UK Operations between 2000 and 2005. Prior to joining Scottish Power, he was Group Development Director of Norwest Holst, a subsidiary of Compagnie General des Eaux, and held management positions within subsidiaries of Pilkington plc. He is a former non-executive director and Chairman of Eaga plc and Thus Group plc, and a former non-executive director of Impax Environmental Markets PLC and Securities Trust of Scotland plc.

David Squires Mr. David Squires is a Group Chief Executive, Director of Senior Plc. He has spent most of his working life in the Aerospace Industry, initially with Hughes Aircraft Company, then Marconi Electronic Systems, BAE Systems plc and Eaton Corporation. He worked for Cobham plc in 2004 and rejoined in 2009; he was Cobham’s Chief Operating Officer and President of its Missile Systems division prior to taking up his appointment with Senior plc in 2015. He holds BA in Business Management Studies and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply.

Bindi Foyle Ms. Bindi Foyle is re designated as Finance Director, Executive Director of Senior Plc., effective 1 July 2017. She is a Chartered Accountant, joined the Group in 2006 as the Group Financial Controller. In August 2014 she was appointed Head of Investor Relations & People Development. She is a member of the Executive Committee and acts as its Secretary. Prior to joining Senior, she held a number of finance positions at Amersham plc and GE Healthcare.

Launie Fleming Mr. Launie Fleming is a Chief Executive Officer - Aerospace Fluid Systems of Senior Plc. He has worked for the Group for more than 17 years. He joined the Executive Committee upon his appointment as Chief Executive of Aerospace Fluid Systems in September 2008. Prior to that appointment he had been Chief Executive of Senior Aerospace SSP.

Jerry Goodwin Mr. Jerry Goodwin serves as Chief Executive Officer - Aerospace Structures of Senior Plc. He joined the Group in June 2007 as the Chief Executive of Senior Aerospace AMT. He was appointed Chief Executive of Aerospace Structures in December 2010. Prior to joining Senior, Jerry served as Vice President and General Manager at C & D Zodiac, a composites aerospace manufacturing company.

Michael Sheppard Mr. Michael Sheppard is a Chief Executive Officer - Flexonics of Senior Plc. He has worked for the Group for more than 30 years and is the Chief Executive of Flexonics. A qualified engineer, Mike’s previous positions within the Group included operational roles at the two largest Flexonics businesses, Pathway and Bartlett.

David Beavan Mr. David Beavan is Group Head of Business Development of Senior Plc. David took up the role of Group Head of Business Development in April 2014. He joined the Group in 2004, when he was appointed the Chief Executive of Senior Aerospace BWT. Prior to joining Senior, David had general management experience within automotive and commercial aircraft 1st tier supplier industries.

Andrew Bodenham Mr. Andrew Bodenham is the Group Company Secretary of Senior Plc. He is the Chartered Secretary. He joined as Group Company Secretary in 2002. He acts as Secretary to the Senior plc Board and its Committees and also sits on the Group’s Treasury Committee.

Celia Baxter Dr. Celia Baxter is a Non-Executive Director of Senior Plc. She became Chair of the Remuneration Committee in December 2013 when Ian Much retired from the Board. She is the Director of Group HR of Bunzl plc. Her early HR career was with Ford Motor Company and KPMG. She has held executive HR positions with Hays plc, Enterprise Oil Plc and Tate & Lyle Plc. She holds Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Member of Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development.

Susan Brennan Ms. Susan Brennan is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Senior Plc. Ms. Brennan is Chief Operations Officer at Bloom Energy Corporation, a leading developer of solid oxide fuel cell technology based in Sunnyvale, California. Susan has more than 25 years of manufacturing experience, including automotive vehicle, powertrain and components assembly. She served as VP of Manufacturing at Nissan North America, Inc. and as Director of global manufacturing at Ford, where she led a global business office for Ford's assembly, powertrain and stamping plants. Susan holds an MBA and a BSc in Microbiology.

Giles Kerr Mr. Giles F. B. Kerr is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Senior Plc. Mr. Giles becomes Chairman of the Audit Committee, when David Best retires in April 2014. He is Director of Finance of Oxford University. He is a non-executive director of BTG Plc and Victrex plc. Giles held a number of positions with Amersham PLC within finance and corporate development, culminating in his role as Group Finance Director. He was formerly National Partner with Arthur Anderson & Co. He has done BA (Hons) in Economics and a Chartered Accountant.