Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)

Name Description

Dinesh Patel Shri. Dinesh B. Patel has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sintex Industries Ltd., effective October 12, 2012. He holds B.Sc From Bombay University. He has More than 5 Decades of experience.

Arun Patel Shri. Arun P. Patel has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sintex Industries Limited effective October 12, 2012. His other directorships includes Sintex International Limited and tandrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd. He holds B.Sc From Bombay University. He has More than 5 Decades of experience.

S Dangayach Shri. S. B. Dangayach is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Ltd. He holds B.Sc (Hons)., P.G.D.B.A from IIM Ahmedabad. He has 3 decades of experience in plastics.

Amit Patel Shri. Amit D. Patel is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience in general. He holds B. Com., MT (USA). His other directorships includes Star Line Leasings Ltd,Zep Infratech Limited, Sintex Infra projects Ltd., Bright AutoPlast Ltd., Sintex Oil and Gas Ltd., Bright AutoPlast Ltd.

Rahul Patel Shri. Rahul A. Patel is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience in general. He holds B. Com., MBA (USA). His other Directorships includes Sintex Infra Projects Limited, Bright AutoPlast Limited.

Ramnikbhai Ambani Shri. Ramnikbhai H. Ambani is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist. His directorships in other public limited companies includedes Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Indira Parikh Smt. Professor Dr. Indira J. Parikh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. She is Professor and specialization in Organisation development design and institution building . Her other directorships includes Mahindra Gujarat Tractors Ltd, Anil Products Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation.

Rajesh Parikh Dr. Rajesh B. Parikh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is a Consultant Physician since last 26 years.

Ashwin Shah Shri. Ashwin Lalbhai Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. His other directoships includes The Ahmedabad Victoria Iron Works Ltd.