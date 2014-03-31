Edition:
United Kingdom

Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOCE.NS)

SOCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

836.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.50 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs845.20
Open
Rs845.30
Day's High
Rs845.30
Day's Low
Rs825.50
Volume
9,879
Avg. Vol
23,958
52-wk High
Rs886.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shreekant Somany

80 1992 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

T. Maheshwari

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Tapan Jena

53 2013 President - Sales and Marketing

Ambrish Julka

2010 Assistant General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Lakhotia

Vice President - Finance

Abhishek Somany

42 2009 Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director

Anjana Somany

2016 Whole Time Director

Ghanshyambhai Trivedi

69 2017 Non-Executive Non Independent Director

Siddharath Bindra

39 2014 Independent Additional Director

Y. Alagh

75 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Daga

1998 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Gaggar

85 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ravinder Nath

68 Non-Executive Independent Director

Salil Singhal

67 2002 Non-Executive Independent Director

Girdhari Sultania

Non-Executive Independent Director

Shyamalendu Banerjee

IR Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Shreekant Somany

Shri. Shreekant Somany is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. Shri. Somany is a graduate and holds a Bachelor’s degree in science. He has over three decades of experience in Ceramics Tiles, Sanitaryware and Glass Industry. He has been on the Board of the Company since 1st September, 1992, and has taken innovative steps to make the organisation a world-class Company in ceramic tiles. He played a role in the invention of the Company’s patented product VC (Vielcraft) shield, which is a high-abrasion resistant glaze tile. He contributes and holds prestigious offices in social and intellectual organisations. He was a member of the CII Delegation to Russia led by the Union Commerce Minister in September, 2009. He was Chairman of “CERAGLASS 2010”, an exhibition held in November, 2010, jointly organised by the CII, Government of Rajasthan and the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India.

T. Maheshwari

Tapan Jena

Ambrish Julka

R. Lakhotia

Abhishek Somany

Shri. Abhishek Somany is Joint Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is an industrialist and currently the Executive Director of S P L Ltd. and on the Board of the Company since 30.09.2001. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Richmond University, U.K. with specialisation in finance and marketing. He received specialised intensive training of manufacturing Ceramic Tiles in Pilkington’s Tiles, U.K. at their Manchester and Brighton Plants. He has also attended Advanced Management Course at Sunridge Park, U.K.

Anjana Somany

Ghanshyambhai Trivedi

Siddharath Bindra

Mr. Siddharath Bindra is Independent Additional Director of the company. Mr. Bindra is Masters in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. He is Managing Director of Biba Apparels Private Limited. He possesses vast knowledge and experience in the field of Textile and Apparel Industry.

Y. Alagh

R. Daga

Shri. R. K. Daga is Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is a graduate in Commerce (B. Com), B.I.M. Graduate (England). He is director of S P L Ltd. since 10th September, 1988. He holds Post Graduate degree in Business Management from UK and having past experience in field of engineering and finance. He was President of Federation of Small and Medium Industries.

R. Gaggar

Shri. R.L. Gaggar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is B.A (Hons) & LL.B, practicing as Solicitor and Advocate in the Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata for the last fifty years. He holds experience in the field of litigation and consulting. He also has been the Director of Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd., TIL Ltd., The Peria Karmalal Tea & Produce Co. Ltd. and Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd.

Ravinder Nath

Shri. Ravinder Nath is Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is B. Com (Hons.) LLB, International and Comparative Laws, King’s College London, and PIL Harvard Law School. He serves as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of India and a partner of well known legal firm, Rajender Narain & Company. His areas of practice include cross border transactions, merger and acquisitions and assets finance. He was the President of Inter-Pacific Bar Association and was the Chairman of the Aviation Committee of the International Bar Association.

Salil Singhal

Mr. Salil Singhal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is a graduate and holds Bachelor of Arts B.A. (Hons.) degree. He is on the Board of S P L Ltd., since 30.09.2002. He is also on the Board of various other companies & Member of various Committees of such Companies.

Girdhari Sultania

Shri. G. L Sultania serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Somany Ceramics Ltd. He is B.Com, FCA and FCS. He has served as an Executive Director and Secretary of HSIL Limited. He possesses knowledge and experience in the field of financial restructuring, corporate laws and legal compliances. He is a member of Capital Market Standing Committee of MCC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kolkata.

Shyamalendu Banerjee

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading