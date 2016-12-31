Solvay SA (SOLB.BR)

Name Description

Nicolas Boel Mr. Nicolas Boel has been Chairman of the Board of Solvay S.A. since May 9, 2012. He has been Chairman of the Finance Committee and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Company since May 9, 2012. He is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He was first appointed, as an Independent Director, in 1998. Then, he served as a Director from 2010 to May 9, 2012. Apart from his duties at the Company he occupies the post of Director of Sofina. Mr. Nicolas Boel has a Master of Arts in Economics (Universite catholique de Louvain) and a Master of Business Administration (College of William and Mary - United States).

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Mr. Jean-Pierre Clamadieu has been Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Solvay S.A. since May 10, 2012. He served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company until May 10, 2012. He is Member of the Company's Finance Committee. Apart from his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Director of Axa, Faurecia and has been Chairman of Cytec Industries Inc. Mr. Jean-Pierre Clamadieu graduated from Ecole des Mines de Paris in 1981 with an Engineering degree. He began his career in France in the Ministry of Industry and as a technical advisor to the Minister of Labor. He joined Rhone-Poulenc in 1993 where he held several positions, including President of Rhodia Chemicals Latin America, President of Rhodia Eco Services, Senior Vice-President Corporate Purchasing, and President of the Pharmaceuticals & Agrochemicals Division.

Karim Hajjar Mr. Karim Hajjar has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer of Solvay S.A. since October 1, 2013. Before joining the Company, he was Director Finance and Planning at Imperial Tobacco Group Plc. In his first job, he became a partner at Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants which he joined in 1984. He moved on to Royal Dutch/Shell where between 1995 and 2004 he was amongst others Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Shell Chemicals. Mr. Hajjar was Chief Financial Officer of Tarmac Group from 2005 to 2009 and its Managing Director until 2010. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from City University, London. He also holds a Chartered Accountancy (ICAEW) Qualification.

Quitterie de Pelleport Ms. Quitterie de Pelleport has been Group General Counsel and Head of Legal and Compliance at SOLVAY S.A. since January 2017. She holds a postgraduate degree in Corporate and Tax Law (D.E.S.S.) from the University of Paris XI Sceaux. She began her career in Paris in 2000 with the law firm Rogers & Wells and then joined DLA Piper in 2004. In 2008, she joined Rhodia’s legal department as Corporate Counsel in charge of Mergers & Acquisitions. In 2010, she moved to Rhodia’s Asia headquarters in Shanghai to take the position of General Counsel Asia Pacific. In 2014, she moved to Solvay’s headquarters in Brussels as Associate General Counsel, in charge of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Finance, and was then appointed in 2016 General Counsel in charge of GBU Operations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Finance.

Cecile Tandeau de Marsac Ms. Cecile Tandeau de Marsac has been Group General Manager Human Resources of Solvay S.A. since September 2012. She started her career in Nestle Group working in the Marketing and Human Resources Functions during 20 years. In 2007, she joined Rhodia and was appointed Human Resources Director for Polyamide and Energy Services GBUs and for the Human Resources Function. She led the growth ambition project "Rhodia Move for Growth" in 2010 before joining, at the very beginning of the integration process with Solvay, the Integration Management Office as IMO partner. Ms. Cecile Tandeau de Marsac is a graduate from a Management and Business School – Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Rouen.

Vincent De Cuyper Mr. Vincent De Cuyper has been Member of the Executive Committee of Solvay S.A. since 2012. He served as Member of the Executive Committee, Group General Manager of Chemicals Sector of the Company from May 1, 2006 until 2012. He began his career at Solvay in 1987 and held various positions in production and project management when sent on international assignments in France, Thailand and Argentina. In 1999, he was appointed Manager of the Vinythai plant in Map Ta Put in Thailand and, subsequently, Managing Director of Vinythai PCL. Mr. Vincent De Cuyper has a Chemical Engineering degree from Universite catholique de Louvain, a Master in Industrial Management from the same university and an AMP from Harvard University.

Pascal Juery Mr. Pascal Juery has been Member of the Executive Committee of Solvay S.A. since January 1, 2014. He joined the internal audit team of Rhone-Poulenc in 1988, after a first work experience in South Korea. He then took up various business responsibilities in France and later in the USA within Novecare. He was General Manager for Europe and in charge of the global HPC business of Novecare from 2003 to 2006, he then took over the responsibility of procurement for the Rhodia group. In 2008 he moved back to the USA to take the helm of Novecare. Mr. Juery joined the Rhodia executive committee in 2010. After the merger with Solvay, he took up the responsibility of President of Solvay Essential Chemicals. He is a graduate of Paris Graduate School of Management (1986).

Roger Kearns Mr. Roger Lester Kearns has been Member of the Executive Committee of Solvay S.A. since 2012. Between July 1, 2008 and 2012, he was Member of the Executive Committee, Region General Manager Asia Pacific within the Company. He began his career with Solvay in 1986 as a process engineer at the Solvay Polymers plant in Texas. He then held various manufacturing, technical, marketing, and business management positions before moving several times to Belgium and Thailand. In 2004, he was appointed President of Solvay Advanced Polymers. Mr. Roger Lester Kearns has a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Arts (Georgetown College of Georgetown University), a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering (Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta) and a Masters of Business Administration (Stanford University).

Michel Defourny Mr. Michel Defourny has been Group Corporate Secretary of Solvay S.A. since June 2010. He joined the Solvay Group end 1987 and occupied since this date different positions at the Financial Central Direction, as well as in Chemical sector and Plastic sector (Finance Manager). Since November 2001, he has been assuming the function of Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Mr. Michel Defourny is a qualified Commercial engineer (ICHEC). He is Secretary of the Finance Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Nominations Committee at the Company.

Bernard de Laguiche Mr. Bernard de Laguiche has been Director of Solvay S.A. since September 30, 2013. On May 13, 2014, he was appointed Member of Audit Committee and Member of the Finance Committee of the Company. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Executive Director from March 1, 2006 until September 30, 2013. He was first appointed at the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of June 2, 2005, effective March 1, 2006. He joined the Company in 1987 and has held a number of positions of responsibility in Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. Until the end of 2005, he was Managing Director of Solvay Solexis in Milan. He is Managing Director of Solvac SA and Chairman of the Board of Peroxidos do Brasil Ltda, Curitiba. Mr. de Laguiche holds Master of Arts in Economics from the Universitaet St. Gallen (University of St Gallen).

Denis Solvay Mr. Denis Solvay has been Director of Solvay S.A. since May 8, 2012. Since May 9, 2006, he has been Member of the Company's Compensation and Nomination Committees. From May 9, 2006 until May 8, 2012, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Between 1997 and May 2010, he was Independent Member of the Board of Director of Solvay S.A. He was Independent Director of the Company between 1997 and May 9, 2006. He has served at Abelag Holding, SA, has been Voluntary Director of the healthcare Institute ANBCT and Queen Elisabeth Musical Chapel. Mr. Denis Solvay has a Business Engineering degree from Solvay Business School of the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (Free University of Brussels).

Jean-Marie Solvay Mr. Jean-Marie Solvay has been Director of Solvay S.A. since 1991. He is also Member of the Innovation Board. He was first appointed in 1991. He followed the Advanced Management Program at Insead. He is Chief Executive Officer of Albrecht RE Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG and Chairman of the Board of the International Solvay Institutes.

Charles Casimir-Lambert Mr. Charles Casimir-Lambert has been Independent Director of Solvay S.A. since May 8, 2007. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since July 26, 2007. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School (New York)/London Business School (London), and a Master degree in Economics, Management and Finance from Universitaet St. Gallen, Switzerland. Mr. Casimir-Lambert currently supervises his family's global interests.

Herve Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge Mr. Herve Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge has been Independent Director of Solvay S.A. since 2010. He was Non-Independent Director of the Company between May 12, 2009 and 2010. He is also Member of the Company's Audit and Finance Committees. Until June 30, 2013, he serves as Group Director Petercam Sa, Director of Vital Renewable Energy Company LLC. He has been Independent Director at VISONARITY AG. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Law from Universite catholique de Louvain. He also holds a diploma in Economics and Business from ICHEC Brussels Management School.

Yves-Thibault de Silguy Mr. Yves-Thibault de Silguy has been Independent Director of Solvay S.A. since May 11, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Company's Nomination Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Finance Committee. He has been Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company since May 11, 2010. He is Vice Chairman and Lead Director of the VINCI group, Director of LVMH, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sofisport (France), Director of VTB bank (Moscow), and Chairman of YTSeuropaconsultants. He holds a Master of Arts in Law from Universite de Rennes, graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, and Ecole Nationale d’Administration,

Francoise de Viron Mrs. Francoise de Viron has been Independent Director of Solvay S.A. since 2013. She has been a Member of the Company's Compensation and Nomination Committees since 2013. She serves as Professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and Louvain School of Management (UCL), as well has been an Academic Member of the Center of Research Entrepreneurial Change and Innovative Strategies, of Interdisciplinary Group of Research in Socialization, Education and Training, of the Interdisciplinary Research Group in Adult Education at UCL. She is Chairman and Director AISBL EUCEN – European Universities Continuing Education network. Mrs. Francoise de Viron holds a Doctorate of Science and a Master in Sociology, both from Catholic Louvain University.

Evelyn Diego du Monceau de Bergendal Mrs. Evelyn Diego du Monceau de Bergendal has been Independent Director of Solvay S.A. since May 2010. She has been a Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company since May 2010, and is a Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. She is Vice Chair of the Board and Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of UCB SA, Member of the Board of Directors of La Financiere de Tubize SA, Member of the Commission Corporate Governance. She holds a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Universite catholique de Louvain (1972).

Gilles Michel Mr. Gilles Michel has been Independent Director of Solvay S.A. since 2014. Since May 13, 2014, he has been Member of the Company's Finance Committee. He is former CEO of Ceramics & Plastics, Saint-Gobain, France, former Member of the Management Board, PSA, France, former CEO of Fonds strategique d’Investissement (FSI), France. He has been Chairman & CEO, Imerys, France and Independent Director of IBL. Mr. Gilles Michel graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE), and from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Amparo Moraleda Martinez Mrs. Amparo Moraleda Martinez has been Independent Director at Solvay S.A. since 2013. She is Member of the Company's Compensation and Nomination Committee. She is former General Manager for IBM Spain, Portugal, Greece, Israel and Turkey; former Chief Operating Officer, International Division (Spain) and Acting CEO, Scottish Power (UK) of Iberdrola; Member of the Boards of the following listed companies: Airbus Group, Faurecia (France), Caixabank (Spain), Member of the Consejo rector of Consejo Superior of Investigaciones Cientificas, Member of the Academy of the Spanish Royal Academy of Economics and Financial sciences. Mrs. Amparo Moraleda Martinez holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE, as well as an MBA degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Marjan Oudeman Mrs. Marjan Oudeman has been Independent Director of Solvay S.A. since May 12, 2015. She has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since May 12, 2015. She is Member of the Board of Statoil ASA, Member of the Board of SHV Holdings N.V., the Netherlands, President of the Executive Board Utrecht University, Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Concertgebouw, the Netherlands, Chairman of the Board of Ronald McDonald Children’s Fund and Member of the Supervisory Board of the Rijksmuseum, the Netherlands. She holds a Law degree from State University of Groningen. She completed Summer Program American Law at Columbia University (NY), USA, University of Amsterdam and University of Leiden. Moreover, she holds Masters Degree in Business Administration from Simon E. Business School, University of Rochester, New York, USA and Erasmus University, Rotterdam.

Bernhard Scheuble Prof. Dr. Bernhard Scheuble has been Independent Director of Solvay S.A. since May 9, 2006. He has served as Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee since May 11, 2010. He is former Chairman of the Executive Committee of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt and former Member of the E. Merck OHG Board. He holds a Master of Science degree in Nuclear Physics and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Solar Energy, both from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg.