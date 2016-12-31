Software AG (SOWGn.DE)

Name Description

Andreas Bereczky Dr. Andreas Bereczky is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Software AG since April 30, 2009. Previously, He served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Software AG between May 11, 2007 and April 30, 2009 and as Member of the Supervisory Board from April 30, 2004 until May 11, 2007. He is also Shareholders - Representative at the company. He serves as Executive Vice President of Production and Engineering at ZDF. Moreover, he is Member of the Supervisory Board of GFT Technologies AG. He graduated in Mechanical engineering.

Karl-Heinz Streibich Mr. Karl-Heinz Streibich is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at Software AG since September 2003. In this role he is also responsible for the following functions: Corporate Communications, Global Legal, Global Audit, Processes & Quality, Corporate Office, Global Information Services, Corporate University, Top Management Development. Throughout his career, Mr. Streibich held various management positions in Information and Communication Technology. Among others he was Head of Marketing Operations of ITT Europe in the UK, Member of the Board of debis Systemhaus, as well as deputy Chairman of T-Systems where he was responsible for the merger of debis Systemhaus IT activities with Deutsche Telekom. Mr. Streibich studied Communication Engineering in Offenburg and visited postgraduate studies at Stanford University, Harvard University and London School of Marketing. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Telekom AG, Duerr AG, Deutsche Messe AG and holds several honorary positions including Member of the Presidency of the German IT Association BITKOM, Member of the Executive Committee of the regional economy initiative Frankfurt Rhein Main e.V., among others.

Guido Falkenberg Mr. Guido Falkenberg is Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board and Employee representative of Software AG since May 13, 2015. He is Graduate in Computer Science.

Arnd Zinnhardt Mr. Arnd Zinnhardt is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Software AG since May 1, 2002. Mr. Zinnhardt began his career in 1988 at Arthur Young AG (now known as Ernst & Young). In 1992, he passed his tax adviser exams while continuing to work at Ernst & Young. Mr. Zinnhardt passed his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exams in 1994. In 1996, the company summoned him to Cleveland, Ohio to join the International Audit Innovation Team. In 1997, Ernst & Young appointed him to the Managing Board for risk-management consulting and the financial service industry Managing Board. In 1998, Mr. Zinnhardt became partner at BDO Deutsche Warentreuhand AG in Frankfurt, responsible for results and human resources for financial services. In 2001, he became regional and office managing partner at BDO Deutsche Warentreuhand AG. Prior to joining Software AG, Mr. Zinnhardt was partner at BDO Deutsche Warentreuhand AG. Since Spetember 7, 2011, he has been Member of the Administrative Board of Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale. He graduated in Business Administration from Universitaet zu Koln.

Wolfram Jost Dr. Wolfram Jost is Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board at Software AG since July 9, 2010. He is responsible for Research & Development and Product Management as well as Product Marketing. Dr. Jost studied Business Economics, majoring in Economic Information Science and Marketing, at the University of Saarland, from October 1983 to April 1988. After graduation in 1988 Dr. Jost worked for the Institute of Economic Information Science (IWi) at the University of Saarland, where his duties included supervising and holding classes, heading projects in the field of Computer Integrated Manufacturing and organizing scientific congresses. Dr. Jost completed his Doctoral thesis at the Law and Economics Faculty at the University of Saarland in November 1992. In 1992 Dr. Jost joined IDS Prof. Scheer GmbH, Saarbruecken. Here he was initially the head of ARIS Product Development before taking over as the head of ARIS Product Strategy in 1998. In 1994 Dr. Jost was promoted to a senior management position, a post he held until he was appointed to the Executive Board of IDS Scheer AG in 2000.

Eric Duffaut Mr. Eric Duffaut is Member of the Management Board and Chief Customer Officer of Software AG since October 1, 2014. He is responsible for Global Sales, Consulting Services and Marketing. Mr. Duffaut has over 20 years of extensive international general management and sales leadership experience in the IT-industry, addressing a wide spectrum of customers from Fortune 500 enterprises to small and medium size businesses. Mr. Duffaut began his career in 1987 at Unisys France as Account executive. He then joined Oracle Corporation in 1990 where he held various sales and leadership positions in the EMEA region. In 2005, he joined SAP AG as Senior Vice President of SMEs (Small & Mid-size Enterprise) and Channels in EMEA. In 2006, he was promoted to Executive Vice President responsible for the entire P&L in multiple EMEA countries, while retaining his responsibility for the SME segment across the region. In 2008, Eric became Global Executive Vice President of SMEs and Channels. In 2011, he was appointed Corporate Officer and President of Global Ecosystem & Channels, responsible for SAP’s global SME go-to-market strategy and SAP's broad partner community. Mr. Duffaut holds a master degree in economics and finance, as well as a business degree. He also completed an Advanced Leadership program at Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires (INSEAD).

Eun-Kyung Park Ms. Eun-Kyung Park is Member of Supervisory Board at Software AG since May 27, 2015. She is Shareholder representative at company. She is Chief Executive Officer at SevenOne AdFactory GmbH. She is Graduate in Business Administration.

Alf Wulf Mr. Alf Henryk Wulf is Member of the Supervisory Board at Software AG since 2010. Before that, he was active as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company since April 30, 2009 till 2010. He also occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer at GE Power AG. He is member of Supervisory Board for other companies. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Markus Ziener Mr. Markus Ziener is Member of Supervisory Board and Head of Asset Management at Software AG since May 27, 2015. He is Member of Supervisory Board at Amryt Pharma plc. He is also Shareholder Representative at the company.