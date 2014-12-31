Sunopta Inc (SOY.TO)

Name Description

Dean Hollis Mr. Dean Hollis serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Independent Director of the Company. Dean Hollis presently serves as a senior advisor for Oaktree Capital and Chairman of the Board at AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. Prior to retiring in 2008, Mr. Hollis served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Consumer Foods Division of ConAgra Foods from December 2004 to July 2008. In that role, Mr. Hollis developed and executed a worldwide business transformation strategy, while overseeing the largest part of the ConAgra Foods portfolio. During Mr. Hollis' 21 years with ConAgra Foods, he held many executive level positions, including Executive Vice President, Retail Products; President, Grocery Foods; President, Frozen Foods; President, Specialty Foods; and President, Gilardi Foods. Mr. Hollis previously served on the board of directors of Diamond Foods, Inc., where he served on the audit and nominating and governance committees. Mr. Hollis also previously served on the board of directors of Boulder Brands, Inc., where he served as Chair of the board of directors and on the audit committee. Mr. Hollis also served on the board of directors of Landec Corporation, where he chaired the compensation committee. Dean has several privately held businesses and investments, ranging from transportation services, to specialized retail. Mr. Hollis is a graduate of Stetson University. Mr. Hollis also currently serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees of Brownell Talbot College Preparatory School.

David Colo Mr. David J. Colo serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. David J. Colo served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Diamond Foods, Inc. from June 2013 until March 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Colo held the position of Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Supply Chain. Before joining Diamond Foods, Mr. Colo spent approximately three years as an independent industry consultant, focusing on organizational optimization and planning. From 2005 to 2009, he held leadership positions in the consumer products division of ConAgra Foods, Inc., including roles as Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations Planning, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Manufacturing and Senior Vice President of Operations. From 2003 to 2005, he served as President of ConAgra Food Ingredients. Mr. Colo previously served with Nestle-Purina Pet Care Company in roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Supply for the company's Golden Products Division, and Vice President of Store Brands and Venture Development. He also served for two years as President of the American Dehydrated Onion and Garlic Association. Mr. Colo is a member of the Board of Directors of MGP Ingredients, Inc. Mr. Colo holds a Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness Economics, from Southern Illinois University.

Robert McKeracher Mr. Robert McKeracher is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of SunOpta Inc. He previously served as Vice President of Financial Reporting for SunOpta from June 2008 until October 2011, and as Director of Financial Reporting from August 2007 to June 2008. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. McKeracher was the Manager of Business Planning and Treasury at Magna Entertainment Corp. from May 2003 to August 2007, after spending four years in public accounting in the assurance and business advisory practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. McKeracher is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. In the past five years, Mr. McKeracher has not served on any reporting issuer’s Board of Directors.

Gerard Versteegh Mr. Gerard Versteegh is the President - International Sourcing and Supply of Sunopta Inc. Mr. Versteegh joined SunOpta in April 2008 as President and co-founder of Tradin Organic Agriculture. Mr. Versteegh has over 30 years of expertise in the global sourcing, processing and distribution of organic raw materials in a broad range of categories. In the past five years, Mr. Versteegh has not served on any reporting issuer’s Board of Directors

John Ruelle Mr. John Ruelle is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Sunopta Inc. Mr. Ruelle, after serving as Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Secretary from January 2013. From October 2011 to January 2013, Mr. Ruelle served as Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Mr. Ruelle joined SunOpta in November 2007 as Vice President of Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer of the SunOpta Grains and Foods Group, the largest operating division of SunOpta at the time. Mr. Ruelle brought over 15 years of progressive food industry senior leadership experience to SunOpta with a focus on building foundational structures to achieve aggressive revenue and profitably growth through driving talent management, business processes and strategy linkage. Prior to joining SunOpta, Mr. Ruelle was Vice President of Finance and Administration, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary for Restaurant Technologies, Inc. where he was co-founder and managed over 30 Greenfield start-ups. Earlier in his career he held various financial and operational roles with LaserMaster Technologies and was a Certified Public Accountant with Larson Allen, LLP. Mr. Ruelle has a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John’s University. In the past five years, Mr. Ruelle has not served on any reporting issuer’s Board of Directors.

Katrina Houde Ms. Katrina L. Houde serves as Director of the Company. She was Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. She has served on the Board since December 2000. She has served as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board and was appointed Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Board in August 2014. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Houde was President of Cuddy Food Products, a division of Cuddy International Corp., from January 1999 to March 2000 and was Chief Operating Officer of Cuddy International Corp. from January 1996 to January 1999. She is also a member of the board of directors of a number of private and charitable organizations.

Gregg Tanner Mr. Gregg A. Tanner is Director of the Company. Mr. Tanner served as Chief Executive Officer and Director for Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) from October 2012 to December 2016. Prior to serving as CEO, Mr. Tanner served as Dean Foods’ Chief Supply Chain Officer and President of the Fresh Dairy Direct division, where he was responsible for all sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution functions for Dean Foods' largest business unit and for supply chain operations for Dean Foods as a whole. Mr. Tanner joined Dean Foods in 2007. Prior to joining Dean Foods, Mr. Tanner was Senior Vice President, Global Operations with The Hershey Company. Before joining Hershey, Mr. Tanner was Senior Vice President, Retail Supply Chain at ConAgra Foods, Inc. where he directed the entire supply chain for retail products. Earlier in his career, Mr. Tanner held positions at Quaker Oats Company and Ralston Purina Company. Since 2007, Mr. Tanner has served on the Board of Directors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc., where he is the Chair of the Audit Committee. He serves as Chair of the Milk Industry Foundation, as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the International Dairy Foods Association, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Grocery Manufacturers Association. He is a graduate of Kansas State University.

M. Shan Atkins Ms. M. Shan Atkins CPA, CA, has been appointed as a Independent Director of Sunopta Inc., with effect from 28 October 2014. Ms. Atkins has been a Managing Director of Chetrum Capital LLC, a private investment firm, since 2001. From 1996 to 2001, Ms. Atkins held various positions with Sears Roebuck & Co., a major retailer, being promoted to Executive Vice President in 1999. Prior to joining Sears, Ms. Atkins spent 14 years with Bain & Company, Inc., an international management consulting firm, as a leader in Bain's consumer and retail practice. Ms. Atkins began her career as a public accountant at what is now PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a major accounting firm, and has designations as a C.P.A., C.A. (Ontario) and C.P.A. (Illinois). Ms. Atkins holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, as well as a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University. Ms. Atkins currently serves on the Boards of Spartan Nash Company (Nasdaq:SPTN), a national grocery wholesaler and retailer in the Unites States, Tim Horton's, Inc. (TSX:THI) (NYSE:THI), a leading Canadian quick-serve restaurant operator, The Pep Boys -- Manny, Moe & Jack, (NYSE:PBY), a regional auto parts/service provider operating in 36 states and Puerto Rico, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), an owner and operator of more than 1,500 restaurants in North America. Ms. Atkins also serves as a director of a number of other private and not-for profit organizations.

Albert Bolles Dr. Albert D. Bolles, Ph.D., is a Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Albert Bolles most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology & Operations Officer of ConAgra Foods, a leading consumer products food company with net sales exceeding $16B. Prior to this role, Al was Executive Vice President, Research, Quality and Innovation for ConAgra, championing the development and execution of multiple new and improved products, realizing incremental growth for ConAgra Foods and a multi-year pipeline to sustain and advance growth further. Prior to joining ConAgra in 2006, Dr. Bolles served as Vice President, Worldwide R&D for PepsiCo Beverages and Foods, responsible for global R&D leadership for beverages (Pepsi, Gatorade, and Tropicana) and Quaker Foods including product, process, package and sensory R&D, Nutrition, Quality, and Scientific & Regulatory Affairs. His prior appointment was with Gerber Foods for over 8 years up to R&D Director, overseeing infant and toddler global research and development. Mr. Bolles currently serves on the Board of Directors of Landec Corporation and is a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for Landec. He has a Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in Food Science, and a Bachelors' Degree in Microbiology, all from Michigan State University.

Michael Detlefsen Mr. Michael E. Detlefsen is a Independent Director of Sunopta Inc. From 1999 to 2007, He is Co-Managing Director of Muir Detlefsen & Associates Limited and President of Ceres Global Ag Corp. Mr. Detlefsen was with Maple Leaf Foods Inc. He held the position of Vice President, Corporate Development from 1999 to 2000, Executive Vice President Vertical Coordination from 2000 to 2005 and President of Maple Leaf Global Foods, the global sales, marketing and trading subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Prior to joining Maple Leaf Foods, Mr. Detlefsen was with BCE Inc. in Montreal where he was Vice President, Corporate Development at Bell Canada International, from 1997 to 1999, responsible for telecom investments in Korea, Brazil, Mexico and the United Kingdom, and Vice President Strategy/Business Analysis/Mergers and Acquisitions at Bell Canada from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Detlefsen's work experience also includes roles as: a strategy consultant for Monitor Company, a Boston-based strategy consulting firm, from 1993 to 1996; Director, Corporate Strategy at Air Canada in Montreal, New York and Houston from 1989 to 1993; a consultant for Price Waterhouse's Transportation Consulting Practice in Washington, D.C. from 1988 to 1989; and, a policy analyst for the Canadian Deputy Minister of Grains & Oilseeds in Ottawa, Canada from 1987 to 1988.