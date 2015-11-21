S. P. Apparels Ltd (SPAP.NS)

Name Description

P. Sundararajan Mr. P. Sundararajan serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of S.P.APPARELS LIMITED., since November 21, 2015. Mr. P. Sundararajan is the Chairman and Managing Director of our Company. He was appointed as a Director on November 18, 2005, as the Managing Director of our Company on November 21, 2005, and was re-appointed as the Managing Director of our Company with effect from November 21, 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Bangalore University. Mr. Sundararajan has approximately 31 years of experience in the textile and apparel industry. He is currently the managing director of Crocodile Products Private Limited and a director of Poornam Enterprises Private Limited. He is also the managing partner of S.P. Lifestyles. He was also a partner in certain other partnership firms carrying on business in the purchase and sale of cloth, since 1983.

V. Balaji Mr. V. Balaji is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since May 2, 2012. Mr. Balaji is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has 16 years of experience in the field of finance and accounts.

P.V. Jeeva Mrs. P.V. Jeeva is the Chief Executive Officer - Garments Division of the Company. She has been associated with our Company since July 1, 1986. She holds a diploma in textile processing from GRG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore. She has approximately 30 years of experience in the textile and apparel industry.

K. Vinodhini Ms. K. Vinodhini is the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Company. She has been associated with our Company since December 17, 2015. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Bharatiar University. She is a qualified Company Secretary. She has over one year of experience in the field of company secretarial functions. Prior to joining our Company, Ms. K. Vinodhini was the company secretary of Thriveni Earth Movers Private Limited from 2010 to 2011.

K. Muralidharan Mr. K. Muralidharan is General Manager - Marketing and Merchandising of the Garments Division of the Company. He is the General Manager (Marketing and Merchandising) of the garments division of our Company. He has been associated with our Company since January 6, 1993. Mr. Muralidharan holds a diploma in mechanical engineering from VLB Janaki Ammal Polytechnic, Coimbatore. He has approximately 22 years of experience in the field of marketing.

S. Sarvalingamurthi Mr. S. Sarvalingamurthi is the General Manager - Processing of the Garments Division of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since December 21, 2007 and with Poornam since August 16, 2004. Mr. Sarvalingamurthi holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Anna University. He is an associate member of the Institution of Engineers (India). Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Nile Soft Drinks Bottling Factory, JM Bottlings Private Limited, Pepsi Cola International Overseas Limited in Sudan, Dee Cee Bottlers Private Limited, Chennai Bottling Company Limited and Tamil Nadu Alloy Foundry Company Limited. He has approximately 37 years of experience in the fields of engineering, manufacturing and operations.

S. Shanmugasundaram Mr. S. Shanmugasundaram is the General Manager - Operations of the Garments Division of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since November 12, 2003. Mr. Shanmugasundaram holds a Bachelor of Technology in textile technology degree from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore and a Diploma in Management, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management Marketing and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indira Gandhi National Open University. He has approximately 18 years of experience in textile industry. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. S. Shanmugasundaram was the Service Engineer in Textile Machinery Division of Voltas Limited.

T.R. Ponnusamy Mr. T.R. Ponnusamy is the Deputy General Manager - Marketing and Merchandising of the Garments Division of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since September 23, 1996. Mr. Ponnusamy holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Bharatiar University, Coimbatore. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Carona Knit Wear. He has approximately 21 years of experience in the field of marketing.

S. Chenduran Mr. S. Chenduran is a Whole-time Director of the Company. Mr. S. Chenduran is a Whole-time Director. He was appointed as a Director of our Company on March 30, 2015. He holds a Masters of Science in Business and Management from the University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom. He has approximately three years of experience in the textile and apparel industry. He is currently the director of operations for the processing division of our Company and is involved in promoting retail sales and development of digital marketing of the products of our Company. He is currently a director of Poornam Enterprises Private Limited and a partner in the partnership firm, S.P. Lifestyles.

S. Latha Ms. S. Latha is a Executive Director of the Company. Ms. S. Latha is an Executive Director. She was appointed as a non-executive Director on November 18, 2005, and was re-appointed as an Executive Director with effect from August 16, 2006. She has completed education up to higher secondary school. She has approximately 24 years of experience in the textile and apparel industry. She is currently a director of Crocodile Products Private Limited. She is currently a partner in the partnership firm, S.P. Lifestyles. She was also a partner in a partnership firm carrying on business in the purchase and sale of cloth since 1991.

S. Balusamy Mr. S. Balusamy is the Assistant General Manager - Processing of the Garments Division of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since December 15, 2006. Mr. Balusamy holds a Bachelor of Technology in degree in Textile Engineering from the Karnataka State Open University and a Diploma in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management and a Diploma in Production Management from the Indian Institute of Management and Technology. He also holds a Diploma in Textile Processing from the State Board of Technical Education and Training. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with PT Sapta Jaya Textilindo in Indonesia, Defiance Knitting Industries Private Limited, Somany Evergreen Knits Limited and B.J. Textile Processing Limited. He has approximately 20 years of experience in the field of manufacturing and processing.

A. Muraleedharan Mr. A. Muraleedharan is the Factory Manager - Spinning of the Garments Division of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since December 12, 2007. Mr. Muraleedharan holds a diploma in textile technology from the State Board of Technical Education and Training. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Soundararaja Mills Limited, K.K.P Textiles, K.R.V. Spinning Mills Private Limited, Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited, Shanmugavel Mills Limited, Sree Rajendra Mills Limited, Soundaraja Mills Limited and Dhanalakshmi Mills Limited. He has approximately 36 years of experience in the spinning industry.

V. Shankar Raam Mr. V. Shankar Raam is the Chief Operating Officer - Retail Division (EBO) of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since July 1, 2015. Mr. Shankar Raam holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from CBM College, Bharatiar University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the IIBM Institute of Business Management. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Shankar Raam was the chief financial officer INMARK Retail Private Limited. Prior to that, he had worked with S. Kumars Nationwide Limited, Indus League, Gokaldas Intimatewear Private Limited, Harrisons Malayalam Limited and Mafatlal SA Intex Limited. He has approximately 21 years of experience in the fields of finance, accounts and marketing.

V. Subramaniam Mr. V. Harihara Subramaniam is the Business Head - Wholesale of the Retail Division of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since February 9, 2015. Mr. Subramaniam holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Madras and a Master of Business Administration degree from Bharatidasan University. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked at Hindustan Coca-Cola Marketing Company Private Limited, Seven-Up Bottling Company PLC and Pearl Beverages Limited. He has approximately 13 years of experience in the field of marketing.

A.S. Anandkumar Mr. A.S. Anandkumar is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. A.S. Anandkumar is an Independent Director of our Company. He was appointed as a Director of our Company on November 13, 2015. He holds a Masters of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Madras. He is also a certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has approximately 43 years of experience in the field of banking. He is currently the managing director of Value Vision Consultants Private Limited. He has previously worked with Meghraj Financial Services (India) Private Limited, India Securities Limited and the State Bank of India.

G. Ramakrishnan Mr. G. Ramakrishnan is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. G. Ramakrishnan is an Independent Director of our Company. He was appointed as an Independent Director of our Company on November 13, 2015. He holds a post-graduate degree from St. John’s College, Palayamcottai. He has approximately 38 years of experience in government service, including as Collector, Cuddalore and Villupuram District, Secretary to the Chief Minister, State Information Commissioner (RTI) and Trustee of the Sriram Education Trust (appointed by the High Court of Madras).

V. Sakthivel Mr. V. Sakthivel is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. V. Sakthivel is an Independent, Non-Executive Director of our Company. He was appointed as a Director of our Company on January 30, 2006 and was appointed as an Independent Director of our Company on March 30, 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Madras. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Certified Information Systems Auditor. He has approximately 40 years of experience in the fields of commerce and accountancy. He has previously worked with Thriveni Earth Movers Private Limited as the director of finance.