Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO)

David Smith Mr. David Paul Smith is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Superior Plus Corp Inc. Mr. Smith was appointed Chairman of the Board on August 6, 2014. Mr. Smith is a corporate director. He was previously a managing partner of Enterprise Capital Management Inc. He has extensive experience in the investment banking, investment research and management industry. His areas of expertise include investment research, mergers & acquisitions, project finance, privatization and corporate finance.

Luc Desjardins Mr. Luc Desjardins is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Superior Plus Corp., since November 14, 2011. Prior to his current position, Mr. Desjardins was an operating partner of The Sterling Group LP, a private equity firm. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Transcontinental Inc., a leading publisher of consumer magazines, from 2004 to 2008, and as its president and chief operating officer from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Desjardins has extensive strategic, finance, U.S. and Canadian business experience, including in the areas of strategic planning, risk management, human resources, and operational management. During his partnership with The Sterling Group LP, he was executive chairman of three enterprises involved in the distribution industry, as well as the energy products and services industry.

Beth Summers Ms. Beth Summers, CPA., is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Superior Plus Corp. Ms. Summers is Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Superior since November 23, 2015. Prior thereto, Ms. Summers was the Chief Financial Officer of Ontario Power Generation, and prior to that, the Chief Financial Officer of Just Energy Group Inc.

Ed Bechberger Mr. Ed Bechberger is the President of Specialty Chemicals of the company, since January 25, 2015. He is President of Specialty Chemicals (ERCO Worldwide) since January 25, 2015. Mr. Bechberger joined ERCO Worldwide in 1980 and has held various executive positions, most recently that of Senior Vice-President of Operations.

Gregory McCamus Mr. Gregory (Greg) L. McCamus is President - Energy Distribution of Superior Plus Corp. Mr. McCamus is President of Energy Distribution, including Superior Propane since November 2012 and from June 2012 to November 2012, Interim President of Superior Propane and President of USRF and SEM. Prior thereto President of USRF since 2008 and President of SEM since 2005.

Andrew Peyton Mr. Andrew J. Peyton is President - USRF of the Company., since October, 2016. Prior thereto, Vice-President, Corporate Development of AmeriGas Partners LP.

Darren Hribar Mr. Darren Bart Hribar is the Chief Legal Officer, Senior Vice President of the company. He is Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice-President of Superior since February 9, 2015. Prior thereto, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada, LLP.

Shawn Vammen Mr. Shawn Bradley Vammen is the Senior Vice-President - Superior Gas Liquids of the company, since November, 2014. Mr. Vammen joined SGL in 2008 and has held various senior positions, most recently that of Vice-President, Supply and Marketing.

Richard Bradeen Mr. Richard C. Bradeen, CPA, CA is the Director of the company. Mr. Bradeen served as Senior Vice-president, Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Pension Investments, Corporate Audit Services and Risk Assessment of Bombardier Inc., Montreal (Bombardier), a leading worldwide manufacturer of planes and trains from February 2009 to October 2013. He started his career at Bombardier in 1997 as Vice President, Acquisitions and held increasingly senior roles. Prior to that, Mr. Bradeen served as a partner and a member of the Partnership Board of Directors of Ernst & Young. He joined Ernst & Young in 1978 and held increasingly senior roles over a 19-year period, including that of President, Corporate Finance Group in Toronto. In addition to his extensive experience in corporate finance, building and expanding businesses, as well as completing and integrating significant business acquisitions in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia, Mr. Bradeen also has expertise in audit, risk assessment, financial engineering and processes, corporate strategy, operations and talent development, among other areas.

Patrick Gottschalk Mr. Patrick Gottschalk serves as Director of the Company. From 2012 to 2016 Pat Gottschalk was President of Dow Chemical Company's ("Dow Chemicals") coatings, monomer and plastic additives business. Mr. Gottschalk served in positions with increasing responsibility within Dow Chemicals since 2001. Prior to that, he held various roles at Union Carbide Corporation. Mr. Gottschalk resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Catherine Best Ms. Catherine (Kay) M. Best is an Independent Director of Superior Plus Corp. Ms. Best is a corporate director and consultant. She was Executive Vice-President, Risk Management and Chief Financial Officer of the Calgary Health Region from 2000 to 2008, and Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Alberta Health Services until March 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Best was a partner with Ernst & Young (Canada), a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services in Calgary. In addition to her extensive experience in the areas of finance, audit, strategic planning, and human resources/ compensation, Ms. Best has oil & gas production and development, and chemical business experience.

Eugene Bissell Mr. Eugene V. N. Bissell is an Independent Director of Superior Plus Corp. Mr. Bissell served as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of AmeriGas, Propane LP, a Master Limited Partnership traded on the New York Stock Exchange and a subsidiary of UGI Corp, a distributor and marketer of energy products and services, including natural gas, propane, butane and electricity from July 2000 to his retirement in March 2012. Mr. Bissell has over 14 years of public company board experience and broad career experience gained over a period of more than 30 years in CEO and various other senior management positions in the propane and industrial gas sectors, including in areas of strategic planning, sales and operational management and corporate development, as well as large scale acquisition negotiation and integration. He has also served on several non-profit boards. He is a Past Chair of and continues to serve as a member of the board of the National Propane Gas Association and the Propane Education and Research Council.

Randall Findlay Mr. Randall (Randy) J. Findlay is an Independent Director of Superior Plus Corp. Mr. Findlay is a corporate director with extensive experience in business management, finance and governance. He has been a professional engineer for over 40 years, and has held numerous executive positions in the resource industry. He is a past president of Provident Energy Trust, and was a member of its board of directors from 2001 to 2012. Prior to joining Provident, he was a senior Vice President at TransCanada Pipelines and President of its North American mid-stream business. Mr. Findlay serves on the board of directors of two other public companies, and is a director of EllisDon Corporation and Chair of SeaNG Energy Ltd., both of which are privately held. He is the past National Chair of the Petroleum Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, and a recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also past Chair of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Douglas Harrison Mr. Douglas J. Harrison is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Harrison is President and CEO of VersaCold Logistics Services, Canada’s largest provider of temperature sensitive supply chain and logistics services, and sits on the boards of its subsidiaries. Previously he served as Chief Operating Officer of Day & Ross Transportation Group (a subsidiary of McCain Foods); President of Acklands-Grainger, Canada’s leading industrial and safety supply company; and Vice President and Managing Director for Ryder Integrated Logistics. Mr. Harrison serves on the board of the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA). In the past, he has served on the boards of the Conference Board of Canada, Hamilton Utilities Corporation, Horizon Utilities and was Chair of the Board of Directors of Livingston International. Mr. Harrison has strategic and business experience in the logistics industry with extensive knowledge of U.S. and international business, including operational management, strategic planning, marketing and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Harrison also has business experience in the industrial distribution, building products, energy and supply chain industries.

Mary Jordan Ms. Mary B. Jordan is an Independent Director of Superior Plus Corp. Ms. Jordan is a corporate director. She serves as Chair of the board of the Vancouver International Airport Authority and as a director of Coast Capital Savings Credit Union (a provider of financial products and services) and as a director of Timberwest Forest Corp., western Canada’s largest private managed forest land owner. From 2006 to 2008, Ms. Jordan was Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Internal Communications at Laidlaw International, Inc. (a provider of school, intercity bus and other transportation services). From 2003 to 2006, she held the position of Provincial Executive Director for the BC Centre for Disease Control. In addition, Ms. Jordan has spent more than 20 years in the airline industry, holding senior executive positions with Air Canada, Canadian Airlines and American Airlines, including terms as the President of several wholly-owned regional carriers. Ms. Jordan has broad experience in developing comprehensive business plans, process implementation and strategic oversight with focus on sales, marketing, customer service, trade, transportation and distribution. She also has extensive experience in the areas of financial planning, human resources/compensation, risk management/insurance and IT strategies. Ms. Jordan is a former member of the Insurance Council of British Columbia and a former director of the Vancouver Board of Trade.