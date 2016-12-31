Edition:
United Kingdom

Spartan Energy Corp (SPE.TO)

SPE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.87CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$5.90
Open
$5.92
Day's High
$5.95
Day's Low
$5.85
Volume
427,960
Avg. Vol
1,145,164
52-wk High
$10.44
52-wk Low
$5.03

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Stark

53 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Richard McHardy

2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Adam MacDonald

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Fotis Kalantzis

2015 Senior Vice President - Exploration

Albert Stark

2015 Senior Vice President - Operations

Eddie Wong

2015 Senior Vice President - Engineering

Randy Berg

2016 Vice President - Land

Sanjib Gill

2013 Corporate Secretary

Donald Archibald

2013 Independent Director

Grant Greenslade

2013 Independent Director

Reginald Greenslade

52 2013 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Michael Stark

Mr. Michael J. Stark is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is an independent businessman and was previously a certified financial planner.Mr. Stark was the Chairman of the board of directors of Spartan Oil Corp. from March 2011 to January 2013, and the Chairman of the board of directors of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from January 2008 to June 2011. Mr. Stark was the Chairman of the board of directors of Titan Exploration Ltd. from August 2004 until December 2007.

Richard McHardy

Mr. Richard F. McHardy is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ experience in all aspects of securities and M&A transactions and the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. McHardy wasmost recently a founder and the President and CEO of Spartan Oil Corp. before its sale to Bonterra Energy Corp. in January 2013. Prior thereto, Mr. McHardy was a founder and the President and CEO of Spartan Exploration Ltd. before being acquired by Penn West Petroleum Ltd. in June 2011. Prior thereto, Mr. McHardy was a founder and President of Titan Exploration Ltd. (“Titan”), which began as a blind pool in mid-2004 and grew to over 2,000 Boe/d in 2007 when it was acquired by Canetic Energy Trust. Prior to founding Titan, Mr. McHardy was a partner in the Calgary office of the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault LLP.

Adam MacDonald

Mr. Adam MacDonald is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to that Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since August 14, 2014 and Controller of the Corporation since April 1, 2014. Prior to that, Controller of Renegade Petroleum Ltd. from October 2013 to April 2014 and Manager, Financial Reporting of Renegade Petroleum Ltd. from February 2011 to October 2013.

Fotis Kalantzis

Dr. Fotis Kalantzis is Senior Vice President - Exploration of the Company. He was Vice-President, Exploration of the Corporation from December 10, 2013 to March 9, 2016. Prior to that, Vice President, Operations of Spartan Oil Corp. from June 2011 to January 2013. Prior to that, Vice President, Operations of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from September 2010 to June 2011. Prior to that Vice President, Engineering and Operations of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from January 2008 to September 2010.

Albert Stark

Mr. Albert J. Stark is Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. He is Senior Vice President, Operations of the Corporation since March 9, 2016 and Vice President, Operations of the Corporation from December 10, 2013 to March 9, 2016. Prior to that, Vice President, Operations of Spartan Oil Corp. from June 2011 to January 2013. Prior to that Vice President, Operations of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from September 2010 to June 2011. Prior to that Vice President, Engineering and Operations of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from January 2008 to September 2010.

Eddie Wong

Mr. Eddie Wong is Senior Vice President - Engineering of the Company. He was Vice President, Engineering of the Corporation from December 10, 2013 to March 9, 2016. Prior to that, Vice President, Engineering of Spartan Oil Corp. from June 2011 to January 2013. Prior to that Vice President, Engineering of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from September 2010 to June 2011. Prior to that Engineering Manager with Spartan Exploration Ltd. from September 2008 to September 2010.

Randy Berg

Mr. Randy Berg is Vice President - Land of the Company. Prior to that Land Manager of the Corporation since April 1, 2014. Prior to that Vice President, Land and Business Development at Renegade Petroleum Ltd. from July 2012 to April 2014. Prior to that Conventional Business Unit Manager at Petrobakken Energy Ltd. from November 2010 to July 2012.

Sanjib Gill

Mr. Sanjib Gill is Corporate Secretary of the Company. He is a Partner at the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault LLP since January 2008, practicing primarily in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions.

Donald Archibald

Mr. Donald Foster Archibald is Independent Director of the Company. He has over 18 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. From March 2008 to present, Mr. Archibald has been an independent businessman, currently the President of Cypress Energy Corp., a private investment company. Mr. Archibald is also currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cequence Energy Ltd., a public oil and gas company listed on the TSX. Prior thereto, from June 2004 to March 2008, Mr. Archibald was the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Cyries Energy Inc. Prior thereto, from January 2002 to June 2004, Mr. Archibald was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cequel Energy Ltd.

Grant Greenslade

Mr. Grant W. Greenslade is an Independent Director of the Company. He is an independent businessman with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Greenslade continues to be the President of Greenslade Consulting Ltd., an oil and gas consulting business in Saskatchewan.

Reginald Greenslade

Mr. Reginald J. Greenslade is an Independent Director of the Company. He is an independent businessman and professional engineer with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Greenslade was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tuscany International Drilling Inc. from April 2010 to February 2013. Mr. Greenslade is the former Chairman, President and CEO of Big Horn Resources Ltd., Enterra EnergyCorp. and Enterra Energy Trust from April 1995 to March 2006.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Michael Stark

77,917

Richard McHardy

616,187

Adam MacDonald

470,348

Fotis Kalantzis

536,499

Albert Stark

536,499

Eddie Wong

536,499

Randy Berg

--

Sanjib Gill

--

Donald Archibald

77,917

Grant Greenslade

82,917

Reginald Greenslade

77,917
As Of  31 Dec 2016

