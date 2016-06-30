Super Group Ltd (SPGJ.J)

Name Description

Phillip Vallet Mr. Phillip Vallet is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Super Group Ltd. He qualified as a lawyer in 1971. He is the senior partner and CEO of Fluxmans Attorneys, specialising in corporate law. Phillip joined the Board in 1999. From April 2009 to 29 July 2009 he acted as interim CEO until the appointment of Peter Mountford to the position. Phillip retained certain executive functions relating to the corporate actions and disposals up to end August 2009. He assumed the position as Non-executive Chairman of the company effective 1 November 2009. Phillip is currently a Non-executive Director of several private companies.

Peter Mountford Mr. Peter Mountford is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Super Group Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant with an MBA from Warwick University. His business experience includes the role of Managing Director of SAB Diversified Beverages which included SAB’s Supply Chain Services and Logistics interests. He was previously the Managing Director of Super Group’s Logistics and Transport Division until June 2002, after which he joined Imperial Holdings Limited (Imperial). Over the six years to April 2008 he fulfilled the role of CEO of the Consumer Logistics Division at Imperial. He rejoined Super Group in May 2008 as Managing Director of the Supply Chain Division. Peter was appointed CEO on 29 July 2009. Peter is also a Director of the Road Freight Association.

Colin Brown Mr. Colin Alexander Brown is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Super Group Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant and has an MBL from the UNISA School of Business Leadership. Colin provided support services to the Group’s treasury activities from June 2009 to February 2010, and was subsequently appointed to the Board as CFO. Prior to that, Colin was CFO and a member of the Board of Celcom Group Limited, a business in the mobile phone industry and previously listed on the Alternative Exchange (AltX) of the JSE. Colin has also held the Financial Director position at EDS Africa Limited and Fujitsu Services South Africa, both multi- national companies in the IT services industry.

Robert Blau Mr. Robbie Blau is Chief Executive Officer - SG Fleet of Super Group Ltd. Robbie practiced as a Commercial Lawyer at Werksmans Attorneys in South Africa for five years. He then worked with the Operations Director of SAB for a year before founding Nucleus Corporate Finance in 1999. Robbie remained its Managing Director until he moved to Australia in July 2006. During his time at Nucleus, he became increasingly involved with Super Group, running a number of strategic projects for the Group. On emigrating to Australia in July 2006, he became CEO of SG Fleet.

Kamogelo Mmutlana Mr. Kamogelo Mmutlana is Chief Executive Officer - FleetAfrica of Super Group Ltd. After completing his Industrial Engineering degree, Kamogelo (Kamo) joined the processing and distribution division of the South African Post Office (SAPO) and was quickly promoted as production manager of a mail centre. He held various managerial positions after leaving SAPO and in 2003, Kamo started his career in the automotive industry. He joined BMW SA (Pty) Ltd as a General Manager of Africa Sales and Government Affairs. In 2004 he was appointed as Commercial Director of FleetAfrica. In February 2008 Kamo was appointed CEO of FleetAfrica and in October 2009 appointed to the Super Group Exco.

Torsten Prelle Mr. Torsten Prelle serves as Chief Executive Officer of IN tIME of the Company. He has held the managing director position since 2001, the year he joined IN tIME. He accelerated the IN tIME’s growth strategy by developing its network of branches. He initiated many measures which allowed IN tIME to realise consistent growth in sales while vigorously maintaining quality and efficiency driven by the IN tIME’s own logistics software. Torsten is focusing on the further setup of sustainable management structures and the development of IN tIME’s strategic direction. Before joining IN tIME Torsten worked for an accounting firm in Kassel, Germany from 1990 to 1996 and qualified as a tax advisor in 1996. From 1996 to 2001, Torsten worked as an independent tax consultant. Torsten graduated from the University of Gottingen with a degree in Business Studies.

Graeme Watson Mr. Graeme Watson is Chief Executive Officer - Dealerships of Super Group Ltd. He has more than 15 years’ senior management experience within the motor industry, of which more than 10 years have been with Super Group Dealerships. He joined Hyundai Motor distributors in 1996, and thereafter spent a year with Primedia in 1999, with responsibility for the Mead and McGrouther Vehicle Dealers Valuation Guide. Graeme joined Super Group in March 2000 as Dealer Principal of the Group’s Mercedes-Benz dealership in Midrand. He was appointed as the Divisional Operations Executive in 2003, before becoming CEO of the Dealership Division in 2007.

Philip Smith Mr. Philip A. Smith is Executive Director of Super Group Trading Proprietary Limited of the Company. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in January 1990, after which he completed his compulsory military service. He joined Macsteel (Pty) Ltd from 1991 to 1995 where he gained valuable managerial experience. Philip was appointed by Super Group in 1996 to perform due diligence on the Motolink Group. In 2002, Philip became the Managing Director of the Supply Chain Management Division. In 2008 Philip assumed corporate responsibility for FeetAfrica.

Nigel Redford Mr. Nigel S. Redford is Group Company Secretary of Super Group Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. Nigel spent 10 years at Dimension Data and held a number of financial and operational positions within the Dimension Data Group. He has also held the Financial Director positions at High Performance Systems, Hewlett Packard South Africa, Technology Application Group (a division of Datakor) and Compusons. Nigel joined Super Group in April 2009, providing his services to the Group’s finance function to March 2010. He was subsequently appointed the Group Company Secretary for Super Group.

Enos Banda Dr. Enos Ned Banda is Non-Executive Independent Director of Super Group Limited. He is a South African entrepreneur and investment banker who is founder and CEO of Freetel Capital (Pty) Ltd, an investment holding and advisory firm. He has served as Chairman of the South African National Electricity Regulator and Chairman of the Municipal Infrastructure Investment Unit of the South African Government. He was country head for global bank, Credit Suisse First Boston, and later, Head of sub-Saharan Africa for HSBC Corporate and Investment Bank. He has practised law in both the United States and in South Africa. He is admitted to the New York Law Bar and he is an Advocate of the Supreme Court of South Africa. He is a Senior Associate and Faculty Member of the University of Cambridge Institute on Sustainability Leadership and a member of the Board of the South Africa Washington Internship Programme. Enos has sat on a number of boards of listed and unlisted international and domestic companies.

Mariam Cassim Ms. Mariam Cassim is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director with effect from 1 July 2015. Until recently Ms Cassim held a number of senior positions at Thebe Investment Corporation, and holds the position of Executive Head: Commercial at Telesure Investment Holdings. She has previously served as a Non-executive Director of Efficient Financial Holdings, Altech Netstar and Eskom Holdings SOC (Limited) where she served on the Audit, Risk and Remuneration Committees. A recipient of various academic awards, both local and international, Ms Cassim is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and was singled out by SAICA as a finalist in the 35-under-35 most outstanding young chartered accountants in the country. She has an MBA (cum laude) from the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.

Valentine Chitalu Mr. Valentine Chitalu is Non-Executive Independent Director of Super Group Ltd. He is an entrepreneur in Zambia and Southern Africa, specialising in Private Equity and General Investments. In the early part of his career, he worked at KPMG London Office. Valentine was previously CEO at the Zambia Privatisation Agency where he was responsible for the divestiture of over 240 enterprises. He later worked for CDC Group Plc, both in London and Lusaka, and is currently a Non-executive Director of the CDC Group Plc; a Fund- of-Funds Group based in London. Valentine holds several other board positions in Zambia, Australia and the United Kingdom. He is currently Chairman of Zambian Breweries, MTN (Zambia) Limited and the Phatisa Group, a Pan African Private Equity Fund Manager. Valentine is a UK Qualified Accountant and holds a Masters Degree in Development Economics from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

John Newbury Mr. John Ernest Newbury is Non-Executive Independent Director of Super Group Limited. He is an experienced industrialist whose expertise has him serving on the boards of and chairing a number of listed and unlisted companies. Companies chaired by John include Tracker Connect (Pty) Ltd and MARC Group Limited. John’s business career spans five decades with a significant focus on the motor industry. He served as CEO of Nissan South Africa for 17 years, until retirement in 2000. John is a Non-executive Director at Dimension Data Holdings plc, Blue Bulls Company and National Airways Corporation (Pty) Ltd.