Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI.L)

Garry Watts Mr. Garry Andrew Watts, FCA, MBE, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was prior to this Executive Chairman of the Group from the time he joined Spire in 2011. Prior to joining Spire he was CEO of SSL International plc for seven years (and before that its CFO). SSL was a £2.5 billion international consumer healthcare brands company, which was acquired by Reckitt Benckiser in late 2010. Garry is also Chairman of BTG plc, and of Foxtons Group plc, deputy chairman of Stagecoach Group plc and a non-executive director of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. A chartered accountant and former partner at KPMG, Garry was previously an executive director of Celltech plc and of Medeva plc and a non-executive director of Protherics plc. Other roles have included 17 years as a member of the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Supervisory Board.

Simon Gordon Mr. Simon Gordon has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 October 2017. He currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Simon has a broad range of financial experience and brings invaluable knowledge of both audit and transaction advisory projects for both listed and private companies to the role. He qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG before spending eight years as group finance director of Virgin Active. During his time at Virgin Active, the business grew from break-even to £150 million EBITDA, operating in five countries. This growth was achieved by a successful combination of organic development and acquisition.

John Gildersleeve Mr. John Gildersleeve is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director of the Company. John is an experienced executive with strong operational expertise from a number of listed companies and is a skilled nomination committee chair. He served as an executive director of Tesco PLC and was formerly chairman of Carphone Warehouse Group plc, EMI Group plc and Gallaher Group plc. John was also a non-executive director of Dixons Carphone plc, Lloyds TSB Bank plc, Pick N Pay Stores Limited (South Africa) and Vodafone Group plc.

Andrew Goldsmith Mr. Andrew Goldsmith is no longer an Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company., effective 30 October 2017. Andrew, who is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, joined the Spire Group (then Bupa Hospitals) in April 2007.

Catherine Mason Ms. Catherine Mason has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective 12 December 2016. Catherine Mason joined Spire Healthcare in December 2016. Prior to that, she spent the first half of her career in consumer goods, then made the transition to transport, and latterly moved to healthcare. Following a degree in genetics, Catherine worked in marketing in blue chip companies on brands such as Ribena, Lucozade and Clover. Following an MBA at Henley Management College, she made the progression to transport – initially working for Arriva in a commercial capacity then moving into operational roles in bus and rail. Catherine was appointed group chief executive of Translink in 2008 where she oversaw public transport in Northern Ireland, and then became managing director of NATS Services in 2014. In 2016, she made the transition to the independent healthcare sector when she was appointed chief executive of Allied Healthcare. Catherine is a chartered director, a fellow of the Institute of Directors, and a fellow and former vice president of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Daniel Toner Mr. Daniel Toner is General Counsel, Group Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Toner joined Bupa Hospitals as head of legal in 2006 before being appointed General Counsel and Group Company Secretary upon Spire Healthcare’s formation in 2007 and is a solicitor by profession. He oversees all legal activity at Spire Healthcare, ensures compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements, and that decisions of the Board of Directors are realised. Daniel is also the Company’s Whistleblowing Officer and Freedom to Speak Up Guardian. Daniel is a director of NHS Partners Network, an organisation that represents independent sector organisations that provide NHS services. Previously, he worked for international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, in industry and within the commercial directorate of the Department of Health.

Caroline Roberts Ms. Caroline Roberts is Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Caroline Roberts joined Spire Healthcare as Group Human Resources Director in September 2015 to develop and implement the Company’s HR strategy for growth. In her role, Caroline oversees all aspects of frontline services including employment and welfare, training, education and financial advice. Caroline has experience in a variety of sectors under public, private and private equity ownership with significant international exposure. She has held a number of senior executive and board roles, most recently as group HR director at Action For Employment Ltd. Prior to this, Caroline worked for The Royal Mint, Terra Firma Capital Investors and British Airways Plc.

Peter Corfield Mr. Peter Corfield is Group Commercial Director of the Company. He has responsibility for delivering revenue growth through our three payor groups and identifying new business opportunities. He has held a number of senior executive and board roles within the financial services industry in the UK, most recently as managing director of Ageas Retail Direct. Prior to this, Peter worked for both Zurich Financial Services Group and Royal Bank of Scotland in various roles that covered Europe, Middle East and Japan. Peter has completed the RBS Harvard Business School Executive Education Programme and the Zurich Executive Leadership Training Programme.

Jean-Jacques de Gorter Dr. Jean-Jacques de Gorter (JJ) is Group Medical Director of the Company. Dr Jean-Jacques de Gorter is the Group Medical Director and has overseen Spire Healthcare’s clinical governance and quality for the past 10 years. Prior to this, he served as director of Clinical Services for Bupa Hospitals and as a medical director for NHS Direct. He is currently a non-executive director at the Milton Keynes Foundation Trust and chairs its Quality Committee. Jean-Jacques graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School and subsequently completed his MBA degree at Cranfield School of Management.

Neil McCullough Mr. Neil McCullough is Business Development Director of the Company. Mr. Neil joined Spire Healthcare on its formation in 2007 as Hospital Director at Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital before joining the executive team in 2011. In his role, Neil oversees Spire Healthcare’s business development strategy both at the local hospital level and corporately – in the UK, as well as internationally. Following an early career in accounting and finance, Neil moved into healthcare in 1993 working with Bupa UK Membership, where he held a number of senior sales and relationship management roles. He joined the Bupa Hospitals business in 1998, holding hospital general manager roles in both Birmingham and East Anglia. Neil then moved into preventative healthcare with Bupa Wellness in 2002, where, as sales director, he led the rapid expansion of the business for five years.

Antony Mannion Mr. Antony Mannion is Director, Strategy and Investor Relations of the Company. He also spent seven years at SSL International plc (ending in its acquisition by Reckitt Benckiser in 2010) as Group Legal Director and Head of Acquisitions. Prior to SSL, Antony had started his career as a corporate lawyer at Freshfields in London and Paris, and had then worked as an investment banker at Citicorp Investment Bank in London and New York, and latterly at Standard Chartered in Singapore. Antony has a wide range of experience in all areas of corporate finance, and has worked on significant acquisition and IPO transactions in the UK, Europe, the US, South America, Asia Pacific, India, China and Russia. Immediately prior to joining Spire, Antony had worked as consultant at Hawkpoint.

Danie Meintjes Mr. Danie Meintjes is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Danie joined the Mediclinic International group in 1985, were he has held a number of senior positions. He was appointed as a director of Mediclinic International Limited (South Africa) in 1996 and then became its chief executive officer in April 2010. Mr. Danie holds a Bachelor of Personnel Leadership from the University of the Free State (South Africa) and has also attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He was chief executive officer of Mediclinic International PLC.

Simon Rowlands Mr. Simon Rowlands is Non-Executive Director of the Company, since June 2014. Simon’s extensive knowledge of the Company and its markets, combined with his wise counsel over a number of years, were among the reasons he was asked to continue to serve as a member of the Board following Cinven’s sale of their shareholding. He was a founding partner of the private equity firm Cinven Partners until 2012, and established and led its healthcare team. Prior to joining Cinven, Simon worked with an international consulting firm on multidisciplinary engineering projects in the UK and southern Africa.

Adele Anderson Ms. Adele Anderson is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has been a non-executive director of easyJet plc since September 2011 and intu properties plc since February 2013. She chairs the audit committees of both companies. Adele is also a member of the board of trustees of Save the Children UK. Until July 2011, Adèle was a partner in KPMG and held a number of senior roles across their business including Chief Financial Officer of KPMG UK, Chief Executive Officer of KPMG's captive insurer and Chief Financial Officer of KPMG Europe. Adèle Anderson graduated from Kent University with BSc Hons in Mathematics & Computer Science.

Anthony Bourne Mr. Anthony Rhys Bourne (Tony) is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since June 2014. He is currently a remuneration committee member and is also non-executive director at various companies including Barchester, one of the UK’s largest residential care home businesses, and Bioquell Plc, a London Stock Exchange-listed company with a leading position in bio-decontamination and in testing, regulatory and compliance services. Tony was chief executive of the British Medical Association for nine years until 2013. Prior to this he was in investment banking for over 25 years, including as a partner at Hawkpoint and as global head of the equities division and a member of the managing board of Paribas. Tony has also previously served as a non-executive director of Southern Housing Group, from 2004 to 2013, and Scope, which focuses on cerebral palsy and is one of the UK’s largest charities.