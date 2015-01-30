Edition:
Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)

SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

150.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.75 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs148.50
Open
Rs148.05
Day's High
Rs153.00
Day's Low
Rs147.55
Volume
3,228,725
Avg. Vol
3,024,634
52-wk High
Rs153.00
52-wk Low
Rs54.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ajay Singh

49 2015 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Kiran Koteshwar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Sanjiv Kapoor

62 2013 Chief Operating Officer

Chandan Sand

2012 General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

S. Natrajhen

56 2015 Managing Director

Shiwani Singh

2015 Director

Anurag Bhargava

50 2016 Independent Director

R. Sasiprabhu

2015 Independent Director

Harsha Singh

60 2016 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ajay Singh

Mr. Ajay Singh is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Spicejet Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Technology from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi having a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Delhi. He has experience in the information technology. Mr. Singh is also a director on the board of Cranes Software International Limited, Crosslinks Finlease Pvt. Ltd and Intel Construction and the Chairman ofAudit Committee of Cranes Software International Limited.

Kiran Koteshwar

Sanjiv Kapoor

Mr. Sanjiv Kapoor is Chief Operating Officer of the Spicejet Limited. London-based Kapoor has more than 17 years of experience in the airline industry, having worked with airlines in Asia, Europe and the US as a part of management, as a management consultant, and as an investment adviser in the aviation space, including at Northwest Airlines, Bain and Co., Temasek Holdings Pvt. Ltd and Boston Consulting Group.

Chandan Sand

S. Natrajhen

Mr. S. Natrajhen is Managing Director of Spicejet Limited. He has resigned from the position of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30 January 2015. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Madras with distinction. He has been Chief Operating Officer of the Company from November 2010 upto November 2011. Prior to joining SpiceJet Limited, Mr. Natrajhen was the Chief Financial Officer of Sun TV Network Limited and was responsible for the accounting and financial functions as well as execution of strategic initiatives of Sun TV Network Ltd. Mr. Natrajhen brings with him over 32 years of experience in Finance, Governmental liaison and General Management. He holds one share in SpiceJet Limited. Mr. Natrajhen also holds directorship in Sun Distribution Services Pvt. Ltd. and Kal Airways Pvt. Ltd.

Shiwani Singh

Anurag Bhargava

R. Sasiprabhu

Harsha Singh

