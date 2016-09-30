SPAR Group Ltd (SPPJ.J)

Name Description

Michael Hankinson Mr. Michael John Hankinson is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Spar Group Ltd., since September 09, 2004. He is Chairman of Grindrod Ltd..

Graham O'Connor Mr. Graham Owen O'Connor is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Spar Group Ltd., since February 2014. He Served as group accountant in 1986 and became the Managing Director of the SPAR KwaZulu-Natal division in 1987. In 1997, he left the group to start his own industrial catering business and became a partner in five SPAR retail stores. He returned to the group in 2014 as CEO.

Mark Godfrey Mr. Mark Wayne Godfrey is Group Financial Director, Executive Director of Spar Group Ltd., effective October 01, 2010. He Served in financial management positions in various group operations and was appointed Group Financial Director in 2010.

Leo Crawford Mr. Leo Crawford is Group Chief Executive - Spar Ireland of the company. He is a Chairman, SPAR Ireland and Group Chief Executive, BWG Group. Leo joined BWG Foods in 1996 as Managing Director and was appointed Chief Executive of BWG Group in 1999. Leo was appointed to the SPAR International Board in 2001 and was elected President of SPAR International in 2005; the first ever Irish person to be elected President of SPAR International. From June 2010 to June 2011 Leo served as President of IBEC (Irish Business and Employers Confederation).

Stefan Leuthold Mr. Stefan Leuthold is Chief Executive Officer of SPAR Group Switzerland of the company. He has served in various positions in SPAR Holding since 1987, before being appointed president of the board and CEO of the SPAR Group Switzerland in 2000.

Desmond Borrageiro Mr. Desmond Borrageiro is Managing Director - SPAR North Rand Division of SPAR Group Ltd. He has served in retail operations positions in various group operations before being appointed divisional Retail Operations Director at SPAR South Rand division. Appointed Managing Director of SPAR North Rand in 2012.

Brett Botten Mr. Brett Walker Botten is Managing Director - SPAR South Rand Division of Spar Group Ltd. He has served as Managing Director of SPAR North Rand, SPAR Lowveld and SPAR Eastern Cape divisions. Appointed Managing Director of SPAR South Rand in 2010.

Robert De Vos Mr. Robert De Vos is Managing Director - Retail Division of Spar Group Ltd. He has served in various retail operations positions before being appointed divisional Retail Operations Director at SPAR North Rand division and Managing Director at SPAR Lowveld in 2007. Appointed Managing Director of the Retail Division in 2015.

Conrad Isaac Mr. Conrad Luke Isaac is Managing Director - SPAR Eastern Cape Division of Spar Group Ltd. He is the previous Human Resources Director of SPAR Eastern Cape division and was appointed Managing Director of SPAR Eastern Cape in 2006.

Robert Philipson Mr. Robert Grant Philipson is Managing Director - SPAR Kwazulu-Natal Division of Spar Group Ltd. He has served in retail operations positions in various group operations before being appointed divisional Retail Operations Director at SPAR KwaZulu-Natal division. Appointed Managing Director of SPAR KwaZulu-Natal in 2006.

Mario Santana Mr. Mario Menezes Santana is Managing Director - SPAR Western Cape Division of Spar Group Ltd. He has served in retail operations positions in various group operations before being appointed Managing Director of SPAR North Rand division. Appointed Managing Director of SPAR Western Cape in 2012.

Raymond Whitmore Mr. Raymond Edward Whitmore is Managing Director - Build It Division of SPAR Group Ltd. He joined as group accountant at SPAR Central Office before being appointed Managing Director of SPAR Western Cape division. Appointed Managing Director of Build it in 1999.

Alison Zweers Ms. Alison Zweers is Managing Director - SPAR Lowveld Division of the company. She held the position of HR Director in the Lowveld Division for seven years prior to being appointed to the dual portfolio of HR Director for South Rand and Lowveld Divisions. She was appointed Managing Director of SPAR Lowveld in 2016.

Wayne Hook Mr. Wayne Allan Hook is Executive Director, New Business and Support Services Director of Spar Group Ltd. He is a Former CEO of The SPAR Group Ltd. Served in financial, information technology and logistics management positions before being appointed Managing Director of SPAR KwaZulu-Natal division in 1997. Assumed the position of New Business and Support Services Director in 2014.

Roelf Venter Mr. Roelf Venter is Executive Director, Group Retail Operations Director of the company. He has served in various marketing and buying management positions before being appointed Managing Director of SPAR West Rand and SPAR South Rand divisions. He was appointed Group Marketing Director in October 1999, before being made Group Retail Operations Director in 2007.

John Clohisey Mr. John Clohisey is Group Property Director of Spar Ireland of the company. He is Group Property Director of the BWG Group and Managing Director of Triode Newhill Management Services, which operates over one hundred company owned stores. John is a member of the InterSPAR Executive Committee of SPAR International. John, an accountant, has been in the retail trade for over 30 years.

Trevor Currie Mr. Trevor Duncan Currie is Group Logistics Executive of Spar Group Ltd. He has served in logistics management positions in various group operations before becoming the Logistics Director at SPAR Western Cape and SPAR Eastern Cape divisions. Appointed Group Logistics Executive in 1999.

Kevin O'Brien Mr. Kevin James O'Brien is Risk and Sustainability Executive of Spar Group Ltd. He has served in personnel, human resources and property management positions in various group operations and was the former general manager of Capper and Company, a SPAR distribution operation in the United Kingdom. Kevin served as the Group Company Secretary from 2006 to 2016 and assumed the position of Risk and Sustainability Executive full time in 2016.

John O'Donnell Mr. John O'Donnell is Group Finance Director of Spar Ireland of the company since 2nd September 2002. Previously John worked for Larry Goodman’s meat processing business for 19 years. He was initially involved with acquisitions in Ireland, the UK and overseas and was closely involved with the formation of Food Industries Plc. which was floated on the Irish Stock Exchange in 1998. John was appointed Group Finance Director to Irish Food Processors Ltd, a position he had held since 1991.

Mike Prentice Mr. Mike Grant Prentice is Group Marketing Executive of Spar Group Ltd. He has served in marketing management positions in various group operations before being appointed Marketing Director of SPAR North Rand division. Appointed Group Marketing Executive in 2007.

Enno Stelma Mr. Enno Paul Stelma is Group Information Technology Executive of Spar Group Ltd. He holds BCom. He has served in IT management positions in various group operations. Appointed Group IT Executive in 1999.

Thulisile Tabudi Ms. Thulisile Tabudi, Ph.D., is Human Resources Executive of Spar Group Ltd. She is Member of the Social and Ethics Committee. She is the previous Human Resources Director of SPAR South Rand division.

Mandy Hogan Ms. Mandy Hogan has been appointed as Group Company Secretary of the Company. She Served in various company secretarial and corporate governance positions at three JSE listed companies over the past 15 years before being appointed Assistant Company Secretary of SPAR in 2013.

Mziwakhe Madi Mr. Mziwakhe Phinda Madi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Spar Group Ltd., since October 2004. He is Chairman of Allcare Medical Aid Administrators (Pty) Ltd and Respiratory Care Africa (Pty) Ltd. Non-executive director Nampak Ltd, and the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA). A founding member and commissioner of South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment Commission. Author of four business books and newly appointed Professor of Management Practices, University of Johannesburg, school of management.

Marang Mashologu Mrs. Marang Mashologu is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 1 December 2015. She is a director and shareholder at Sphere Holdings (Pty) Ltd. Independent nonexecutive director and audit committee Chairperson of Chubb Insurance South Africa Ltd, the South African subsidiary of Chubb Ltd. Member of the board of trustees of the African Leadership Network. Fellow of the inaugural class of the Finance Leaders Fellowship Program and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Harish Mehta Mr. Harish Kantilal Mehta is Independent Non-Executive Director of Spar Group Ltd., since October 01, 2004. He is Chairman of Times Media Group Ltd, non-executive director of Tiso Black Star Group and non-executive Chairman of Averda SA (Pty) Ltd, member of the Provincial Board of FNB, non-executive director of Redefine Properties.

Phumla Mnganga Ms. Phumla Mnganga Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Spar Group Ltd., since January 01, 2006. She is Managing director of Lehumo Women’s Investment Holdings, Chairperson of the Tolcon Group of companies and Gold Circle Horseracing and Betting. Non-executive director of Crookes Brothers Ltd.