Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Name Description

Bill Thomas Mr. Bill Thomas serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Bill was appointed to the Board in December 2016. Bill is a former Senior Vice President at Hewlett Packard and was on the executive committee of EDS plc as Executive Vice President. He has IT expertise and is an experienced leader and general manager with a track record in leading major change in large organisations. Bill is a member of the Council and President of the Alumni Association at Cranfield University School of Management and is on the management and Board of Leeds University Business School. He also serves as Chair of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, is a non-executive director of The Co-operative Bank and serves on the Advisory Board of FireEye, Inc.

Eric Hutchinson Mr. Eric G. Hutchinson serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Spirent Communications PLC. Eric was appointed to the Board in January 2000 as Chief Financial Officer and appointed Chief Executive Officer in September 2013. Eric joined the Company in 1983 and worked in various roles in the finance function prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel.

Paula Bell Ms. Paula Bell serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective 5 September 2016. Paula was appointed to the Board in September 2016 as Chief Financial Officer. From 2013, Paula was Chief Financial Officer at John Menzies plc, following seven years as Group Finance Director of Ricardo plc and has extensive strategic financial and commercial experience from large listed global companies, BAA Plc, AWG Plc and Rolls Royce Plc. Since 2012, Paula has been a non-executive director of Laird plc and is Chairman of their Audit Committee. Paula is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Angus Iveson Mr. Angus Iveson serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Spirent Communications plc.

Gary Bullard Mr. Gary B. Bullard serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Gary is a non-executive director at Rotork plc, where he is Chair of their Remuneration Committee and a member of their Audit and Nomination Committees. He previously held senior management positions, including sales and marketing roles, at IBM and BT Group plc and was a non-executive director of Chloride Group plc. He most recently held the position of President at Logica UK until October 2012 and was a member of the Executive Committee of Logica plc.