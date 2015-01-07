O2 Czech Republic as (SPTT.PR)

Name Description

Tomas Budnik Mr. Tomas Budnik has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at O2 Czech Republic as (formerly Telefonica Czech Republic as) since January 7, 2015. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Board from July 1, 2014. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer at the Company on July 1, 2014. He is Managing Director at Tesco Mobile CR s.r.o. He graduated at the Mechanical Engineering Faculty of VSB Technical University of Ostrava in Ostrava.

Martin Stefunko Mr. Martin Stefunko has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at O2 Czech Republic as (formerly Telefonica Czech Republic as) since January 30, 2014. He was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board on January 29, 2014. In 2001 he joined Penta Investments and in 2004 he became Director of Investments. In 2009 he joined PPF. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at PPF Group NV, Member of the Management Board at PPF as and Member of the Supervisory Board at PPF banka. He holds Ph.D. in Economics Theory and History of Economic Thought from Ekonomicka univerzita v Bratislave where he also graduated with Masters degree in Finance, Banking and Investment. He studied also at Johannes Kepler Universitaet in Linz and at Ludwig von Mises Institute at University of Auburn.

Tomas Kouril Mr. Tomas Kouril has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Finance Director at O2 Czech Republic a.s. since January 7, 2015. He has worked in the Company in various executive positions since 2003. In 2006, he was responsible for preparing an offer to obtain a mobile license and consequently for commencing activities of the mobile operator O2 in Slovakia. He then assumed responsibility for corporate finance, and served as Commercial Finance Director starting in 2009. In 2012, he became Director for Finance and Investor Relations. Prior to his arrival to our company, he worked in 1999–2003 for the consultancy company Deloitte. He started his working career as marketing director in Kapucin. As of April 2014, he has served as statutory representative in Tesco Mobile CR s.r.o. and since September as 2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Prvni certifikacni autorita, a.s. Since July 1, 2014 till the end of the year he had been director of Finance Division in O2 Czech Republic a.s.

Ctirad Lolek Mr. Ctirad Lolek has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at O2 Czech Republic a.s. since June 3, 2015. He has been also Director HR Division at the Company since 2011. He was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company on June 1, 2015. After graduation he worked in several positions in human resources for multinational companies such as Kapa Karton Morava and EPCOS. In 2001 he was appointed HR director for The Timken Company, where he oversaw the start-up of a new plant in the Czech Republic; later he managed human resources activities in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2008 he joined ArcelorMittal Ostrava as Human Resources (HR) Director, responsible for HR strategy and management, served on the Management Board and, after two and half years started as HR Director of the Luxembourg-based division ArcelorMittal Long Carbon Europe. He is a member of the board of the health insurance fund Metal-Aliance. He graduated from Univerzita Palackeho v Olomouci where he studied sociology and andragogy with a specialization in HR management.

Michal Dvorak Mr. Michal Dvorak has been Director of Information Technology at O2 Czech Republic a.s. since October 2014. He is also responsible for Operations Division at the Company. Mr. Michal Dvorak has worked in IT since 1994, when he dealt with graphic and GIS systems. Later he worked as integrator in VAE. He has worked in Telco since 1998, when he worked for INEC. As part of the first acquisition of GTS Czech along with Datel, he began dealing with consolidations. In GTS he was in charge of the IT part of consolidation with companies Aliatel, KPN Qwest, Contactel, Nextra and Telenor. He left GTS in 2009 from the position of IS Development Director CE. Over the next two years he held the position of CIO and then CTO in Mobilkom. Between 2012 and 2014, he worked as IT Director in W.A.G. payment solutions.

Marek Ruzicka Mr. Marek Ruzicka has been Chief Operations Officer at since January 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Director of Business Division at the Company since September 1, 2016. He joined O2 CZ in 2010 as Commercial Director in charge of strategic accounts; he was responsible for the formulation of the commercial and product strategy for selected O2 CZ accounts. Gradually he took on the responsibility for the whole Top Corporate segment, and later for the Business Division. Prior to his arrival to O2 CZ, he worked for seven years in strategic and IT consulting at Accenture, where he gained experience in the implementation of critical IT systems for telco operators in Central and Eastern Europe. Later he worked for five years at Hewlett-Packard as manager in HP Consulting and division director Software & Solutions. He spent a short time at Ceske Radiokomunikace as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Ruzicka graduated from the Faculty of Business Administration at the University of Economics in Prague. In 2004 he earned his Ph.D. in Business Economics and Management.

Jiri Hrabovsky Mr. Jiri Hrabovsky has been Director at O2 Czech Republic a.s. since June 1, 2015. He has served also as Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at the Company since July 2014. He was also responsible for Security Division at the Company until 2016. He previously worked as legal consultant in the PPF Group and as head of the legal department in Generali PPF Holding B.V.

Jindrich Fremuth Mr. Jindrich Fremuth has been Chief Commercial Officer at O2 Czech Republic a.s. since January 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Director of Consumer Division at the Company from March 2013. He joined the Company in 2009 as a Director for Online Channels. Additionally in 2011 he accepted responsibility for the department of Channel Strategy and Commercial planning. Prior to joining the Company he had been working for ten years in marketing and sales. As a consultant in McKinsey&Company; he worked on a number of projects in Telecom and Hi-tech industries serving mainly clients in Europe and Middle East. Before his consulting career he spent six years as a Managing Director in EuroRSCG 4D (Havas Group) - company specialized in digital marketing, direct marketing and sales support. Mr. Fremuth graduated from the University of Economics in Prague (Vysoka skola ekonomicka v Praze).

Vaclav Hanousek Mr. Vaclav Hanousek has been Director of Service Unit Division at O2 Czech Republic a.s. since 2014. He entered SPT TELECOM (previous commercial name of O2 CZ) in 1981, where he worked until 1995 as a technician. He started working in 1995 as a project manager, and in 1998 he became director of the programme office OSS. He served as Technology Operation Director in 2000, and in 2003, he held the position of transformation specialist, whereas transformation culminated in the company's sale to the Spanish company Telefonica. As Operations Director since 2005, he was responsible for supervising operation of technology, the access network and construction, and in 2006, he took part in merging the fixed and mobile network. In later years, he was responsible for the project for outsourcing construction and operation of the fixed and mobile network, and for building oversight of the German fixed network in the Czech Republic and oversight of the mobile network in Germany. In 2013, he became Director of the Service Management Department.

Katerina Pospisilova Ms. Katerina Pospisilova has served as Director of Strategy, Innovation and Regulation at O2 Czech Republic a.s. since April 2016. She joined the Company in 2012 as a competition lawyer. In 2013 and 2014 she was involved in the negotiation and drafting of network sharing agreements in the Czech Republic. In 2015, she worked on the project to de-merge the Company and took part in the drafting of the contract documentation. From July 2015, she led the team Regulation and Competition Law. In 2009–2012, she worked as a lawyer at the Office for the Protection of Economic Competition.