Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI.NS)
SREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
121.40INR
11:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hemant Kanoria
|53
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sameer Sawhney
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Sunil Kanoria
|52
|2008
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kishore Lodha
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sandeep Lakhotia
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Ram Agarwal
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Tamali Gupta
|52
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
T. C. A. Ranganathan
|61
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Shyamalendu Chatterjee
|68
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Srinivasachari Rajagopal
|75
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Punita Sinha
|53
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sanjeev Sancheti
|47
|2013
|IR Contact Officer, Chief Strategy Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hemant Kanoria
|Mr. Hemant Kanoria is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. He has over thirty four years of experience in industry, trade and financial services. He has held the position of Chairman of National Committee on Infrastructure of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (“FICCI”) and is also Council Member of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. He is the former President of the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce and former member of Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta and Member of Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee, Government of India.
|
Sameer Sawhney
|
Sunil Kanoria
|Mr. Sunil Kanoria is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. A Chartered Accountant, he has more than twenty six years of experience in the financial services industry. He is presently the Director (Senior Vice President of the Managing Committee) of The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Member of the Central Direct Taxes Advisory Committee and a Governing body member of the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC).
|
Kishore Lodha
|Mr. Kishore Kumar Lodha is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been a Finance Controller of the Company.
|
Sandeep Lakhotia
|
Ram Agarwal
|
Tamali Gupta
|
T. C. A. Ranganathan
|
Shyamalendu Chatterjee
|Mr. Shyamalendu Chatterjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. He has over forty six years of experience in Commercial and Investment Banking. He was the Executive Director of Axis Bank Limited, Mumbai. He has extensive exposure in the area of International Banking having worked in SBI, London for three years and in Washington D. C. for five years. He has expertise in the areas of Corporate Finance, International Business, Retail Banking, Project Financing and Balance Sheet Management, among others.
|
Srinivasachari Rajagopal
|Shri. Srinivasachari Rajagopal is Non-Executive Independent Director of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. He has more than forty one years of experience in the banking industry. He is the former Chairman & Managing Director of Bank of India and Indian Bank.
|
Punita Sinha
|Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Dr Punita Kumar Sinha, a Doctorate from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, has over twenty three years of experience in asset management in international and emerging markets. Dr Sinha served as a Senior Managing Director of The Blackstone Group LP and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Blackstone Asia Advisors L.L.C. She was also the CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager of the NYSE listed India Fund Inc. and Asia Tigers Fund Inc.
|
Sanjeev Sancheti
|Mr. Sanjeev Sancheti serves as Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. His qualifications are B.COM., ACA, ICWA.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Hemant Kanoria
|22,224,900
|
Sameer Sawhney
|--
|
Sunil Kanoria
|1,570,000
|
Kishore Lodha
|--
|
Sandeep Lakhotia
|--
|
Ram Agarwal
|--
|
Tamali Gupta
|--
|
T. C. A. Ranganathan
|--
|
Shyamalendu Chatterjee
|--
|
Srinivasachari Rajagopal
|--
|
Punita Sinha
|--
|
Sanjeev Sancheti
|7,308,310
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Hemant Kanoria
|0
|0
|
Sameer Sawhney
|0
|0
|
Sunil Kanoria
|0
|0
|
Kishore Lodha
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Lakhotia
|0
|0
|
Ram Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Tamali Gupta
|0
|0
|
T. C. A. Ranganathan
|0
|0
|
Shyamalendu Chatterjee
|0
|0
|
Srinivasachari Rajagopal
|0
|0
|
Punita Sinha
|0
|0
|
Sanjeev Sancheti
|0
|0