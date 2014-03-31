Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SREJ.J)

Name Description

Neil Sachdev Mr. Neil Sachdev is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Neil brings with him a wealth of real estate experience including having held the post of Group Property Director of J Sainsbury and before that having served for 29 years with Tesco, where he rose to be Stores Board Director, responsible for property and operations for the entire UK business. Neil is currently Chairman of Market Tech Holdings Limited, the owner of Camden Lock Market and of Martin's Properties Limited, one of the largest owners of property on the King's Road in London. Neil recently stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of Intu Properties plc (formerly Capital Shopping Centres) after ten years' service. He also holds a number of public sector positions, including as visiting Professor at Salford University, a member of the Council of Warwick University and a Non-Executive Director of NHS Properties Limited. He was recently awarded an MBE for his Energy Efficiency & Sustainability in the Retail sector.

Andrew Coombs Mr. Andrew Coombs is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sirius Real Estate Ltd. He joined the Sirius Facilities Group in January 2010. Prior to joining Sirius Andrew worked for the Regus Group, as UK Sales Director and before that as Director and General Manager for MWB Business Exchange Plc. Prior to working in the property sector Andrew held a number of general management roles. His responsibilities to Sirius Real Estate include formulating and agreeing the strategy for delivering shareholder value. He is also responsible for running Sirius Facilities GmbH together with the group of other operating companies owned by Sirius in Germany and it is through these operating companies that the strategy is ultimately executed.

Alistair Marks Mr. Alistair Marks is Chief Financial Officer, Director of Sirius Real Estate Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant who qualified with BDO in Australia in 1997. Alistair joined the Sirius Facilities Group in early 2007 from MWB Business Exchange Plc, where he spent almost three years as Group Financial Controller. Prior to that he spent three years within the BBA Group Plc. Alistair is responsible for the financial management and control across the Group including the accounts issued to the Group's shareholders.

Justin Atkinson Mr. Justin R. Atkinson is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Justin was the Chief Executive of Keller Group plc, the FTSE 250 ground engineering company from April 2004 to May 2015, when he retired from Keller’s board of directors. Previously, Justin had been Keller’s Group Finance Director and its Chief Operating Officer. Justin trained and qualified as an accountant with Deloitte Haskins & Sells, now part of PwC, and spent the early part of his career with Thomson Reuters, before joining Keller in 1990. Justin is Senior Independent Director of Kier Group plc, a property, residen- tial, construction and services group also in the FTSE 250 and Senior Independent Director of Forterra plc (formerly Hanson plc’s UK building products division), where he is also Chairman of the Audit Commit- tee. He is also a Member of the Audit Committee of The National Trust.

Wessel Hamman Mr. Wessel Johannes Hamman is the Non-Executive Director of Sirius Real Estate Ltd. He is a partner and chief executive of Clearance Capital LLP, a specialist European real estate securities investor and adviser to the Karoo Investment Fund S.C.A. SICAV-SIF. Wessel is a Chartered Accountant by training and spent eleven years in the investment banking industry before co-founding Clearance Capital in 2008.

James Peggie Mr. Andrew James Peggie is Non-Executive Director of Sirius Real Estate Ltd. He is a director and co-founder of the Principle Capital Group. He is a qualified solicitor and before working at the Active Value Group, James worked in the corporate finance division of an international law firm. He is graduated from Oxford University in 1992 and in 1994 from The College of Law. He has a wealth of experience as a director of various companies including Liberty plc from 2006 to 2010.