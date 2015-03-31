SRF Ltd (SRFL.NS)

Name Description

Arun Ram Shri. Arun Bharat Ram is an Executive Chairman of the Board of SRF Limited. As past President of CII and the current President of CII International, ABR as he is popularly known, has been the principal architect of SRF's growth over the years. But the man who today presides over the 7th Nylon Tyre Cord manufacturing company in the world, cut his business teeth through sheer dint of hard work and ambition. After his schooling at the Doon School in Dehradun, he graduated in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan, USA. After beginning his career in 1967 in Delhi with the Delhi Cloth & General Mills Co. Ltd, (now DCM Ltd.) he set up SRF Ltd in 1971 to manufacture Nylon Tyrecord Fabric. In 1975, he was appointed Managing Director and Vice Chairman in1988 of SRF Ltd. Since then the company has come a long way diversifying into allied Nylon products such as Engineering Plastics, Fishnet Twines and Industrial Fabrics. It has multiple plants in and outside India.

Ashish Ram Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram is Managing Director, Executive Directorof SRF Limited. He has assumed various responsibilities across different verticals since he joined SRF in 1994. Under his leadership SRF has grown into a multi locational global entity with operations in 4 countries. SRF is a domestic leader in most of its businesses with a global leadership position in Technical Textiles. The Chemical Business has achieved new benchmarks in sustainable development and community partnerships. Prior to this Ashish had briefly worked as a Management Trainee at Toyota Motor Corporation, Tokyo and American Express bank, New Delhi. He also had a very satisfying stint in DCM Toyota, SRF Finance Limited and SRF Overseas Limited. He has done his schooling from Doon School and graduation in Economics from Hindu College, Delhi University with an emphasis on mathematics. Ashish went on to do his Masters in Business Administration from 1992 to 1994 with an emphasis on finance and strategy from The Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA. Presently, he is a member of the Young Presidents Organisation (YPO) Delhi Chapter.

Kartik Ram Mr. Kartik Bharat Ram is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of SRF Limited. He holds a Masters’ degree in Business Administration on Corporate Strategy from Cornell University, USA and has 17 years working experience in senior positions including in the Company’s international subsidiaries.

Pramod Bhasin Mr. Pramod Bhasin is Non-Executive Independent Director of SRF Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant from Thomson McLintock & Co., London, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University. Mr Bhasin started Genpact (formerly GE Capital International Services) in 1997. He was the President & CEO till June 2011 and is currently the Vice Chairman. Under his leadership, Genpact pioneered the Business Process Management industry in India. He is on the governing boards of several educational institutions including IIM Lucknow, the Lady Shri Ram College and The Shri Ram School. Mr Bhasin has also served as the Chairman of India’s National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM) and is the current Chairman of the CII Services Council.

Vinayak Chatterjee Mr. Vinayak Chatterjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of SRF Limited. He is a graduate in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi and a Post-graduate in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He He co-founded Feedback Infra in 1990.Feedback Infra is India’s leading provider of professional and technical services in the infrastructure sector. These services include Advisory, Planning & Engineering, Project Management and Operations & Maintenance. Chatterjee is often called upon to play a strategic advisory role to leading domestic and international corporates, the Government of India, various Ministries dealing with infrastructure, as well as multilateral and bilateral institutions in the areas of infrastructure planning and implementation. He is one of the leading proponents of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for developing India’s infrastructure. He is currently the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) “National Task Force on Infrastructure Projects – Advocacy and Development”. He has chaired CII’s National Task Force on Regulatory Framework in Infrastructure (2011-12), National Council on Urbanisation and Future Cities (2010-11) and National Council on Infrastructure (2007-10). Mr Vinayak Chatterjee is Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and Special Committee and a member of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board.

Tejpreet Chopra Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra is Non-Executive Independent Director of SRF Limited. He was co-opted as an additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company on 21st September, 2011. Mr Tejpreet Singh Chopra did his B.A. (Hons) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University and MBA from Cornell University, USA. Mr Chopra is the Founder, President & CEO of Bharat Light & Power. Bharat Light & Power is a clean power generation company utilising a variety of advanced technologies. Mr. Chopra’s 21 years of global management and finance experience was gained in various business roles held in France, England, Hong Kong, India and USA, of which over 14 years were at General Electric. Mr Chopra is involved in various industry associations. He was a member of National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), The Chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM), and Board of Directors of the US - India Business Council (USIBC). Mr Chopra is Chairman of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee and member of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Special Committee of the Board.

L. Lakshman Mr. L. Lakshman is Non-Executive Independent Director of SRF Limited. He was co-opted as an additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company on 11th November, 2011. Mr. L Lakshman is a Mechanical Engineer from the PSG college of Technology, University of Madras and an alumnus of London Business School, UK. Mr L Lakshman is currently an Executive Chairman of Rane Holdings Limited, an apex Company of Rane Group, an acknowledged leader in the auto component industry. Mr L Lakshman steered the Rane group during a challenging and very exciting phase in the automobile industry's evolution and transformation in India. Under his leadership, Rane Brake Lining Limited, Rane Engine Valve Limited, Rane TRW Steering Systems Limited and Rane (Madras) Limited have won the coveted Deming prize. He retired as Chairman of the operating companies of the group in October 2006. As President, Madras Chamber of Commerce & industry, ASSOCHEM, Federation of Chamber of Commerce Mr L Lakshman has been an active member in various industry forums.