SRP Groupe SA (SRPG.PA)

Name Description

David Dayan Mr. David Dayan is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of SRP Groupe SA. He founded showroomprive.com in 2006. Before that, he practiced for fifteen years destocking profession for which he has developed a particular experience, expertise and a network of relationships with brands and wholesalers. He began his career at 18 years in the family business and wholesaler destocking.

Thierry Petit Mr. Thierry Petit is Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of SRP Groupe SA. He is Director and Group CEO delegate since its inception. Mr. Petit began his careers in digital agencies in 1995 and created, at age 25, 163 France (toobo.com) sold to Liberty Surf in July 2000. Mr. Petit has nearly 20 years experience in creating start-ups. He is also Vice Chairman of France Digitale. Mr. Petit is telecom engineer by training.

Nicolas Woussen Mr. Nicolas Woussen is Chief Financial Officer of SRP Groupe SA. He joined the Group in 2015 as General Manager for Finance and M & A. Mr. Woussen started his career in the mergers and acquisitions department of Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein. In 2005 he joined the Casino team as Deputy Director mergers and acquisitions in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the United States. He graduated from HEC.

Pingki Houang Mr. Pingki Houang is Chief Operating Officer of SRP Groupe SA. He joined the Group in 2013 as Managing Director in charge of Operations. His mission is to support the founding of the site, Thierry Petit and David Dayan in the hyper-growth of the Group. He started his career and developed for 6 years within the Group FNAC (1994-2000). He served as Trade Marketing Manager, the last three years. For thirteen years, Mr. Huang has participated as a founding member, to the rise of the site. He held all the key positions of the Purchase Human Resources and Communication via the International for the Development becoming its Executive Director.

Frederic Delale Mr. Frederic Delale is Chief Technical Officer of SRP Groupe SA. He specialized as Systems Engineer software development, and he was responsible for internet projects / intranet for major accounts, in Neurons before creating Toobo.com in 1999.

Marianne Brucy Ms. Marianne Brucy is Chief Marketing Officer of SRP Groupe SA. She joined the Group in 2011 as Director of International Development before being appointed Director of Marketing and International Development in May 2014. Previously, Ms. Brucy worked as a Senior Consultant in the strategy consulting firm Mars & Co where she conducted missions primarily for large international groups in the sector FMCG. Ms. Brucy graduated from Sciences Po - IEP Paris in 2005.

Aurelie Fuchs Ms. Aurelie Fuchs is Head of Sourcing Strategy at SRP Groupe SA. She joined the Group in 2013. She spent 17 years in communications consulting and marketing agencies including the last nine years in BDDP & Fils.

Irache Martinez Ms. Irache Martinez is Brand Manager of SRP Groupe SA. She joined the Group in 2014 to create the brand and the department Internal communication agency Group. After a Masters in Economics in San Pablo University in Madrid and a postgraduate degree in Marketing Management at Essec, Ms. Martinez climbed advertising manager of the ranks to Associate Director in the largest international advertising agencies (Lowe, Ogilvy, JWT, BDDP / TBWA) where she managed for more 15 years at the international level and 360 brands in fashion, luxury, consumer but also banking and institutions.

Karim Khoury Mr. Karim Khoury is Board Member of SRP Groupe SA. He began his career in As a trainee in the law firm Ming, Halperin, Burger & Inaudi from 1998 to 2000, during which time he has worked on major cases in criminal and civil proceedings (involving political people and important businessmen). He also worked on arbitration cases and the leading financial. Mr. Khoury got the bar in 2001 and, in 2002, joined as associate in the department of commercial and financial law, international law firm Froriep Renggli, based in Zurich, Zug, Geneva, London and Madrid. In 2004 he joined Chabrier Lawyers SA as a partner. Mr. Khoury specializes in funding. Mr. Khoury graduated from the University of Geneva.