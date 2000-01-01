Edition:
Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)

SRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.20CAD
7:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
$13.26
Open
$13.30
Day's High
$13.30
Day's Low
$13.17
Volume
31,152
Avg. Vol
41,646
52-wk High
$15.35
52-wk Low
$12.99

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Greg Stevenson

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Blair Welch

43 2015 Co-Founder

Robert Armstrong

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Rowe

Senior Vice President - Finance and Taxation

Ramsey Ali

General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

Brady Welch

46 2017 Trustee
Biographies

Name Description

Greg Stevenson

Mr. Greg Stevenson is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Stevenson has had asset management and operational oversight of the REIT's portfolio since 2013, and has played a pivotal role in the company's continuing growth and development. Prior to Slate, Mr. Stevenson held positions with a global real estate asset manager and a wealth management company. Mr. Stevenson holds a bachelor of commerce degree (honours) in economics and is a CFA charterholder.

Blair Welch

Robert Armstrong

Lisa Rowe

Ramsey Ali

Brady Welch

