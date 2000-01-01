Slate Retail REIT (SRT_u.TO)
SRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.20CAD
7:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
$13.26
Open
$13.30
Day's High
$13.30
Day's Low
$13.17
Volume
31,152
Avg. Vol
41,646
52-wk High
$15.35
52-wk Low
$12.99
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Greg Stevenson
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Blair Welch
|43
|2015
|Co-Founder
|
Robert Armstrong
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Lisa Rowe
|Senior Vice President - Finance and Taxation
|
Ramsey Ali
|General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
|
Brady Welch
|46
|2017
|Trustee
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Greg Stevenson
|Mr. Greg Stevenson is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Stevenson has had asset management and operational oversight of the REIT's portfolio since 2013, and has played a pivotal role in the company's continuing growth and development. Prior to Slate, Mr. Stevenson held positions with a global real estate asset manager and a wealth management company. Mr. Stevenson holds a bachelor of commerce degree (honours) in economics and is a CFA charterholder.
|
Blair Welch
|
Robert Armstrong
|
Lisa Rowe
|
Ramsey Ali
|
Brady Welch
