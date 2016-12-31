SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO)

Name Description

A. E. Michael Anglin Mr. A. E. Michael Anglin is appointed as Independent Chairman of the Board of Silver Standard Resources Inc., effective May 4, 2017. He has served as a Silver Standard Board member since 2008 and currently serves as the chair of the Safety and Sustainability Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee. Mike graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Mining Engineering from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College,London, and attained a Master of Science degree from the Imperial College inLondon. Mr. Anglin spent 22 years with BHP Billiton Ltd., most recently serving as Vice President Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the Base Metals Group based inSantiago, Chile, before retiring in 2008.

Paul Benson Mr. Paul Benson is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Silver Standard Resources Inc. Mr. Benson joined Silver Standard as President and Chief Executive Officer on August 1, 2015 and is a member of our Board. He brings to the Company 30 years of experience in various technical and business capacities. Most recently, Mr. Benson was CEO and Managing Director of Troy Resources Limited. Prior to that, for 20 years he held a number of executive and operating roles in Australia and overseas with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, and Renison Goldfields. Mr. Benson holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Exploration Geophysics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining, both from the University of Sydney. He also earned a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Securities Institute of Australia and a Sloan Masters of Science in Management from the London Business School.

Gregory Martin Mr. Gregory J. Martin is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Silver Standard Resources Inc., since January 31, 2012. Before joining Silver Standard, Mr. Martin served as Vice President, Business Development and Treasurer for NovaGold Resources Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Martin held executive financial roles with Finning International Inc., Zincore Metals Inc. and Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Martin is a Certified General Accountant, holds an MBA from the University of Western Ontario’s Ivey School of Business and is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a B.A.Sc. in Civil Engineering.

Alan Pangbourne Mr. Alan Nigel Pangbourne is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He held the positions of Senior Vice President, Operations and Senior Vice President, Projects with Silver Standard. Before joining Silver Standard, Mr. Pangbourne was the Vice President Projects, South America, at Kinross Gold Corporation. Prior to this, he held a number of senior project and operating roles at BHP Billiton, including President and Chief Operating Officer of Cerro Matoso, BHP Billiton’s nickel business in Colombia. He was also the Projects Director for BHP Billiton’s Uranium Division, which includes the Olympic Dam Expansion, and Project Manager for BHP Billiton’s Spence copper project in Chile. Mr. Pangbourne holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Extractive Metallurgy) and a Graduate Diploma in Mineral Processing from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Nadine Block Ms. Nadine J. Block is Vice President - Human Resources of Silver Standard Resources Inc. She has over 20 years of experience as a human resources professional. Before joining Silver Standard, Ms. Block provided HR consulting services to various mining organizations as well as other industries, including specialty food and manufacturing. Prior to her HR consulting practice, Ms. Block was Vice President, Human Resources for Quadra FNX Mining, Vice President, Human Resources for Pan American Silver, and Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Finning International Inc. Ms. Block holds an MBA from McGill University and is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Kelly Stark-Anderson Ms. Kelly E. Stark-Anderson is Vice President - Legal and Corporate Secretary of Silver Standard Resources Inc. She has over 20 years of experience as a lawyer. Before joining Silver Standard, she ran a law firm providing corporate secretarial, governance and securities compliance services to public, private and crown entities. Prior to starting her own firm, Ms. Stark-Anderson held progressively senior in-house counsel positions with the Spectra Energy group of companies. She also practiced law with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP in the firm’s Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver offices. Ms. Stark-Anderson obtained her Bachelor of Laws from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Arts, Honours Economics from the University of Calgary.

Jonathan Gilligan Mr. Jonathan Gilligan, Ph.D., is Vice President - Technical and Project Development of Silver Standard Resources Inc. He has 30 years’ experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining Silver Standard, Dr. Gilligan was Director and Principal Consultant of J M Gilligan Consulting Pty, Ltd. in Australia, providing strategic and technical mining-related professional services to the mining industry in the fields of exploration, resource development, capital project studies and mine operations evaluation. Previous to this, Dr. Gilligan held progressively senior roles with BHP Billiton, including Vice President – Special Projects, Project Director – Mine Autonomy Project, Deputy Project Director – Olympic Dam Expansion, Manager Operations – Escondida Norte and Manager Geology – Escondida. Dr. Gilligan obtained his B.Sc. (Hons.) in Geology from the University College London and his Ph.D. in Economic Geology from Southampton University.

W. John DeCooman Mr. W. John DeCooman is Vice President - Business Development and Strategy of Silver Standard Resources Inc. His experience prior to joining Silver Standard in 2009 includes over 15 years of mining project finance and advisory responsibilities at Candente Resource Corporation, Deutsche Bank, Alex Brown and Standard Bank, as well as corporate positions in finance, business development and exploration. Mr. DeCooman holds a Bachelor of Science degree from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science degree from the Colorado School of Mines.

Brian Booth Mr. Brian R. Booth is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Booth has been a member of our Board since May 2016 and is a member of our Compensation and Safety and Sustainability Committees. He is also the President, CEO and a director of Pembrook Copper Corp., a private mining exploration company and has served as a director on numerous public and private mining companies for over 10 years. Prior to joining Pembrook, he was President, CEO and a director of Lake Shore Gold Corp. and previous to that held various exploration management positions at Inco Limited over a 23 year career, including Manager of Exploration - North America and Europe, Manager of Global Nickel Exploration and Managing Director PT Ingold for Australasia. Mr. Booth holds a B.Sc. in Geological Sciences from McGill University (1983) and was awarded an honorary lifetime membership in the Indonesian Mining Association for service as Assistant Chairman of the Professional Division.

Gustavo Herrero Mr. Gustavo A. Herrero is an Independent Director of Silver Standard Resources Inc. Mr. Herrero was appointed to our Board in January 2013 and is the Chair of our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. He serves on our Audit Committee and during part of 2016 he also served as a member of our Compensation Committee. He is a resident of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was the Executive Director of the Harvard Business School Latin America Research Center (LARC) until December 31, 2013, at which time he retired from that position and currently serves on the Harvard Business School Latin American Advisory Board and on the Advisory Committee of Harvard University’s David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies. Prior to joining the LARC in 1999, he was the CEO of IVA S.A., Argentina's largest wool textile mill, and of Zucamor S.A./Papel Misionero S.A., Argentina's leading paper and packaging manufacturer. Mr. Herrero serves on the board of directors of Zucamor S.A. in Buenos Aires, of Tyrus Capital in Monte-Carlo and of Mobile Financial Services Holding, a joint venture of Telefonica International and MasterCard, in Brussels. He also sits on the advisory boards of the Centro de Implementación de Políticas Públicas para la Equidad y el Crecimiento (CIPPEC) and the Fundación Red de Acción Política (RAP), both non-governmental organizations in Argentina. Mr. Herrero holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Fulbright Scholar, and a degree of Licenciado en Administración de Empresas from the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa.

Beverlee Park Ms. Beverlee F. Park is Independent Director of Silver Standard Resources Inc. Ms. Park has been a member of our Board since May 2014 and is a member of our Safety and Sustainability and Audit Committees, and is one of our Audit Committee financial experts. Ms. Park graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Distinction) from McGill University. She is an FCPA/FCA and has a Masters of Business Administration from the Simon Fraser University Executive program. Ms. Park spent 17 years with TimberWest Forest Corp. (“TimberWest”), most recently serving as its Chief Operating Officer before retiring in 2013. Prior to becoming Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Park also held the positions of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at TimberWest, as well as President, Couverdon Real Estate (TimberWest’s land development division).

Richard Paterson Mr. Richard D. Paterson is an Independent Director of Silver Standard Resources Inc., since August 7, 2008. Mr. Paterson graduated from Concordia University, Montreal with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1964. Mr. Paterson has been a Managing Director of Genstar Capital, a private equity firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, since 1988. Before founding Genstar Capital, Mr. Paterson served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Genstar Corporation, a NYSE-listed company, where he was responsible for finance, tax, information systems and public reporting.