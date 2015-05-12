Stabilus SA (STAB.DE)

Name Description

Udo Stark Mr. Udo Stark has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Stabilus SA since 2014. Udo Stark was chairman of the executive board of MTU Aero Engines AG until 2007. From 1991 until 2000, Mr. Stark led the listed plant construction and machinery group Agiv AG. Subsequently, he became chairman of the shareholder committee at Messer Griesheim GmbH, chairman of the executive board of mg technologies AG and CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG. From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Stark served as a member of the supervisory board of MTU Aero Engines AG. He is currently a member of the supervisory board of Bilfinger SE.

Dietmar Siemssen Mr. Dietmar Siemssen is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Stabilus SA. He is CEO and a managing director of Stabilus GmbH. With 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, Mr. Siemssen joined Stabilus in 2011 following a 19-year career in various management positions at Continental AG, where he was responsible for Continental Automotive Corporation (CAC), a joint venture between Continental and Nisshinbo headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. He was also a Board Member of the Continental Chassis & Safety Division responsible for the Asia region. Starting 2009, Mr. Siemssen was also responsible for the overall business activities of Continental in Japan. He began his professional career in 1994 in various positions in Industrial Engineering and Logistics at ITT Automotive Europe— which was acquired by Continental in the late 1990s. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering and business administration. Mr. Siemssen was appointed to the Management Board in 2014.

Mark Wilhelms Mr. Mark Wilhelms has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Sabilus SA since 2014. He is the Chief Financial Officer and a managing director of Stabilus GmbH. With 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, Mr. Wilhelms joined Stabilus in 2009 from FTE Automotive, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for six years. From 2007, he was also head of the NAFTA region at FTE. Prior to that, he held various management positions in finance, plant and marketing at various locations over his 17-year career at Ford. He holds a degree in Process Engineering as well as a degree in Economics. Mr. Wilhelms was appointed to the Management Board in 2014.

Bernd-Dietrich Bockamp Mr. Bernd-Dietrich Bockamp is the Head of Group Accounting and Member of the Management Board of Stabilus SA as of 2014. Bernd-Dietrich Bockamp is the Head of Group Accounting of the Stabilus Group. Mr. Bockamp joined Stabilus in 2011. Prior to that, he led the financial projects and system team at FTE Automotive following several years at KPMG Bayerische Treuhand. He holds a degree in industrial engineering and management. Mr. Bockamp was appointed to the Management Board in 2014.

Andreas Schroeder Mr. Andreas Schroeder has been Member of the Management Board, Head of Financial Reporting at Stabilus SA since 2014. He joined Stabilus in 2010. Prior to that, he worked for several years in assurance and advisory business services at Ernst & Young. He holds a degree in business administration. Mr. Schröder was appointed to the Management Board in 2014.

Nizar Ghoussaini Mr. Nizar Ghoussaini has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Stabilus SA since 2014. He was from 1999 until 2008 the President and CEO of Benteler Automobiltechnik based in Paderborn, Germany. Prior to that, he was President of the Premium Car Division of Lear Corporation, based in Sulzbach, Germany with responsibility for seating, interiors and electrical / electronics business for the German and French car companies worldwide. Since 2014, Mr. Ghoussaini serves as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Stephan Kessel Dr. Stephan Josef Maria Kessel has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SA since 2014. Dr. Stephan Kessel was Chief Executive of Continental AG until 2002. Previously, Dr. Kessel held a variety of management positions at Continental AG, joining its management board in 1997 and becoming chief executive in 1999. In recent years, Dr. Kessel has taken up a number of board positions at European companies including, among others, Stabilus. From 2008 through 2010, Dr. Kessel was Chairman of the Board of the former holding company of the Operating Stabilus Group. Since 2014, Dr. Kessel serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company.