STADA Arzneimittel AG (STAGn.DE)
STAGn.DE on Xetra
81.54EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Claudio Albrecht
|2017
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Guenter von Au
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jens Steegers
|37
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Mark Keatley
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Barthold Piening
|58
|2017
|Chief Technical Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Ralph Grobecker
|2017
|Managing Director of OTC segment
|
Eric Cornut
|60
|2016
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Halil Duru
|57
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Jan-Nicolas Garbe
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Benjamin Kunstler
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Ute Pantke
|60
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Bruno Schick
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Michael Siefke
|50
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Leslie Iltgen
|2016
|Vice President Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Claudio Albrecht
|Dr. Claudio Albrecht is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer at STADA Arzneimittel AG effective September 27, 2017. He was CEO and Chairman of generics manufacturer Actavis Group until its sale to Watson in 2012. He previously held the position of CEO at Ratiopharm Group. He started his career in the generics division of Sandoz.
|
Guenter von Au
|Dr. Guenter von Au is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at STADA Arzneimittel AG effective September 25, 2017. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss chemicals group Clariant AG. He was CEO of Süd-Chemie AG from 2004 until 2012 and previously held leadership positions at Wacker Chemie AG for many years.
|
Jens Steegers
|Mr. Jens Steegers is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of STADA Arzneimittel AG from August 26, 2016. He is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative since June 4, 2014. He serves as Chairman of the Worker’s Council. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.
|
Mark Keatley
|Mr. Mark Keatley is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at STADA Arzneimittel AG effective September 27, 2017. He served as Chief Financial Officer at Actavis Group until its sale. Prior to joining Actavis, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Famar, a European contract manufacturer for the healthcare industry.
|
Barthold Piening
|Dr. Barthold Piening is Chief Technical Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG with Effect from April 1, 2017. He is responsible for Production, Research and Development, Biotechnology as well as Quality Assurance and Control. He has extensive experience in a broad range of management positions in the pharmaceutical industry. He joins STADA from Swiss specialists for pharmaceutical dosage technology Acino, where he most recently served on the Executive Committee as Chief Operations Officer. Prior to that, Dr. Piening was Head of Global Operations at Takeda Pharmaceutical, held the position of Executive Vice President Operations at Nycomed and was responsible for various operational and strategic functions at Altana. Dr. Piening studied pharmacy in Kiel, Germany, where he also received his doctorate.
|
Ralph Grobecker
|Dr. Ralph Grobecker is Managing Director of OTC segment of STADA Arzneimittel AG since May 1, 2017. He has decades of experience in the German pharmaceutical market and has developed outstanding expertise in the field of OTC medication in the various positions he has held. Since 2006, Dr. Grobecker worked at Merck, initially in the finance area as Head of R&D Controlling for Rx products and, from 2010 as CFO for the self-medication unit at Merck in Germany. From 2012 he assumed management responsibility for the German OTC business and was also responsible for the DACH region from last year. Prior to that, he worked for McKinsey & Company in the healthcare sector, among other positions.
|
Eric Cornut
|Dr. Eric Cornut is Member of the Supervisory Board at STADA Arzneimittel AG effective August 26, 2016. He is a Chairman of the Strategy Committee, He is an Independent Consultant. He has held Various Novartis-internal Directorships. He holds a Masters degree in law from University of California-Berkeley, USA for the year 1987 and Doctorate in Philosophy in Law from University of Basel, Switzerland for the year 1984.
|
Halil Duru
|Mr. Halil Duru is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of STADA Arzneimittel AG effective June 4, 2014. He is Member of the Human Resource Committee at the Company. He is Deputy Chairman of the Worker’s Council.
|
Jan-Nicolas Garbe
|
Benjamin Kunstler
|
Ute Pantke
|Dr. Ute Pantke is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of STADA Arzneimittel AG effective June 4, 2014. She serves as Director Special Brand Projects, Wettenberg. She is a Member of the Strategy Committee.
|
Bruno Schick
|
Michael Siefke
|
Leslie Iltgen
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Claudio Albrecht
|--
|
Guenter von Au
|--
|
Jens Steegers
|116,673
|
Mark Keatley
|--
|
Barthold Piening
|--
|
Ralph Grobecker
|--
|
Eric Cornut
|34,295
|
Halil Duru
|90,328
|
Jan-Nicolas Garbe
|--
|
Benjamin Kunstler
|--
|
Ute Pantke
|79,304
|
Bruno Schick
|--
|
Michael Siefke
|--
|
Leslie Iltgen
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Claudio Albrecht
|0
|0
|
Guenter von Au
|0
|0
|
Jens Steegers
|0
|0
|
Mark Keatley
|0
|0
|
Barthold Piening
|0
|0
|
Ralph Grobecker
|0
|0
|
Eric Cornut
|0
|0
|
Halil Duru
|0
|0
|
Jan-Nicolas Garbe
|0
|0
|
Benjamin Kunstler
|0
|0
|
Ute Pantke
|0
|0
|
Bruno Schick
|0
|0
|
Michael Siefke
|0
|0
|
Leslie Iltgen
|0
|0