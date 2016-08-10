Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L)

Name Description

Jose Vinals Mr. Jose Vinals is Chairman of the Board of the Company, since 1 December 2016. He began his career as an economist and as a member of the faculty at Stanford University, before spending 25 years at the Central Bank of Spain, where he rose to be the Deputy Governor. José has held many other board and advisory positions including Chair of Spain’s Deposit Guarantee Fund, Chair of the International Relations Committee at the European Central Bank, member of the Economic and Financial Committee of the European Union, and Chair of the Working Group on Institutional Investors at the Bank for International Settlements. José joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2009 until he stepped down in September 2016 to join Standard Chartered PLC. He was the Financial Counsellor and the Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department and was responsible for the oversight and direction of the IMF’s monetary and financial sector work. He was the IMF’s chief spokesman on financial matters, including global financial stability. During his tenure at the IMF, José was a member of the Plenary and Steering Committee of the Financial Stability Board, playing a key role in the reform of international financial regulation.

William Winters Mr. William Thomas (Bill) Winters, CBE, is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since June 10, 2015. Bill is a career banker with significant frontline global banking experience and a proven track record of leadership and financial success. He has extensive experience of working in emerging markets and a proven record in spotting and nurturing talent. He began his career with JP Morgan, where he went on to become one of its top five most senior executives and later co-chief executive officer at the investment bank from 2004 until he stepped down in 2009. Bill was invited to be a committee member of the Independent Commission on Banking, established in 2010, to recommend ways to improve competition and financial stability in banking. Subsequently, he served as an advisor to the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards and was asked by the Court of the Bank of England to complete an independent review of the bank’s liquidity operations. In 2011 Bill founded Renshaw Bay, an alternative asset management firm, where he was chairman and CEO. He stepped down on appointment to the Standard Chartered PLC Board. Bill was previously a non-executive director of Pension Insurance Corporation plc and RIT Capital Partners plc. He received a CBE in 2013. He is an independent non-executive director of Novartis International AG.

Naguib Kheraj Mr. Naguib Kheraj is Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Standard Chartered PLC, since 1 December 2016. Naguib has significant banking and finance experience. Naguib began his career at Salomon Brothers in 1986 and went on to hold senior positions at Robert Fleming, Barclays, JP Morgan Cazenove and Lazard. Over the course of 12 years at Barclays, Naguib served as group finance director and vice-chairman and in various business leadership positions in wealth management, institutional asset management and investment banking. Naguib was also a Barclays’ nominated non-executive director of Absa Group in South Africa and of First Caribbean International Bank. He also served as chief executive officer of JP Morgan Cazenove. Naguib is a former non-executive director of NHS England and served as a senior advisor to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and to the Financial Services Authority in the UK. Naguib is a non-executive director of Rothesay Life, a specialist pensions insurer, and member of the investment committee of the Wellcome Trust. Naguib spends the majority of his time as a senior advisor to the Aga Khan Development Network and serves on the boards of various entities within its network.

Andrew Halford Mr. Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Andy has a strong finance background and deep experience of managing complex international businesses across dynamic and changing markets. Andy was finance director at East Midlands Electricity plc prior to joining Vodafone in 1999 as financial director for Vodafone Limited, the UK operating company. Andy was later appointed financial director for Vodafone’s Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa region, and later the chief financial officer of Verizon Wireless in the US. He was a member of the board of representatives of the Verizon Wireless Partnership. Andy was appointed chief financial officer of Vodafone Group plc in 2005, a position he held for nine years. As Group Chief Financial Officer at Standard Chartered, Andy is responsible for Finance, Corporate Treasury, Group Corporate Development, Group Investor Relations, Property and Global Sourcing functions. Andy is a non-executive director at Marks and Spencer Group plc and a member of the Business Forum on Tax and Competitiveness.

Tracy Clarke Ms. Tracy Clarke Regional Chief Executive Officer - Europe & Americas of the Company. She joined Standard Chartered in 1985 and has held a number of roles in Retail, Commercial and Corporate Banking, in addition to Group functions both in the UK and in Hong Kong. More recently, Tracy has played an instrumental role in driving company compliance and conduct agenda and the Financial Crime Risk Mitigation Programme and has led a broad portfolio including Legal and Compliance, Human Resources, Corporate Affairs and Brand and Marketing. Tracy was appointed as a Director of Standard Chartered Bank in January 2013 and became Regional CEO Europe & Americas in October 2015. Tracy is an independent non-executive director of Sky plc and sits on the board of England Netball. In July 2016 she became a co-opted member of the China-Britain Business Council board.

Simon Cooper Mr. Simon Nigel Cooper is Chief Executive Officer - Corporate & Institutional Banking of the Company. Simon joined the Group as CEO, Corporate & Institutional Banking in April 2016. Simon was previously group managing director and chief executive of Global Commercial Banking at HSBC. He has extensive experience across our markets and client segments. Simon joined HSBC in 1989 and held a number of senior roles there, including deputy chairman and chief executive officer, Middle East and North Africa; chief executive officer, Korea; and head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Singapore. He also has significant experience in the areas of corporate finance, corporate banking and transaction banking. Simon is a member of the advisory board of the Lee Kong Chian School of Business.

Karen Fawcett Ms. Karen Fawcett is Chief Executive Officer of Retail Banking, Group Head - Brand & Marketing of the Company. Karen was appointed CEO, Retail Banking on 1 October 2015. Karen is responsible for directing the global strategy and transformation of the Retail Banking business. She also assumed global responsibility for the Group’s Brand & Marketing in April 2016. Karen joined the Group 16 years ago as Group Head of Business Strategy. Prior to that she was a partner in financial services at Booz Allen & Hamilton, where she drove multi-year change programmes for leading banks across Asia. Karen transformed Transaction Banking from 2005 until 2014 and represented the Group externally in transaction banking regulatory and industry thought leadership. She was also a non-executive director of Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Bhd for eight years, until October 2013. Karen sits on the board of directors of INSEAD business school.

Benjamin Hung Mr. Benjamin (Ben) Hung is Regional Chief Executive Officer of Greater China & North Asia of the Company. Ben was previously CEO for the Greater China Region. He joined Standard Chartered in 1992 and has held a number of senior management positions spanning corporate, commercial and retail banking in the UK and Hong Kong. During 2008 to 2014, he was the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. Ben was previously a board member of the Hong Kong Airport Authority, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority and a Council Member of the Hong Kong University. Ben is a member of the Financial Services Development Council, sits on the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee and is a member of the General Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

Sunil Kaushal Mr. Sunil Kaushal is Regional Chief Executive Officer of Africa & Middle East of the Company. Sunil has 28 years of banking experience in diverse markets and has been with Standard Chartered for approximately 18 years, holding senior roles across the Wholesale and Consumer Bank. Sunil has rich experience across the Group’s footprint, having served as the Head of Corporate Banking in UAE, Head of Originations and Client Coverage in Singapore, Global Head Small and Medium Enterprises and New Ventures in Singapore and Chief Executive Officer of SCB (Taiwan) Ltd. Before joining Standard Chartered in 1998, Sunil held various banking positions at a number of leading international financial institutions.

Anna Marrs Ms. Anna Marrs is Regional Chief Executive Officer, ASEAN & South Asia and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial & Private Banking of the Company. Anna was appointed CEO, Commercial & Private Banking on 1 October 2015 and is leading on the restructure of an expanded Commercial Clients business and the build out of the Private Bank. Anna took on the additional role of Regional CEO, ASEAN & South Asia in November 2016. Anna joined Standard Chartered as Group Head of Strategy and Corporate Development in January 2012. Prior to this she was a partner at McKinsey & Company’s Banking Practice in its Global Banking Practice and is a recognised expert in banking strategy. Prior to McKinsey she ran a financial information and technology company, having started her career with a hedge fund in New York.

Doris Honold Ms. Doris Honold is Group Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Doris was appointed Group Chief Operating Officer in October 2015, supporting the Group Chief Executive in defining and executing the business strategy, reinforcing exemplary control and governance, ensuring strategic functional alignment and enabling efficient business growth. Doris joined the Group in March 2007, and has served as the Group Head of Market Risk and the Chief Operating Officer for Wholesale Banking. Doris started her career at Dresdner Bank in Frankfurt. She held several market risk leadership roles in Frankfurt, Tokyo and London, before taking over global responsibility for Dresdner Kleinwort’s market risk function.

Michael Gorriz Dr. Michael Gorriz is Group Chief Information Officer of the Company. Michael was appointed Group Chief Information Officer when he joined Standard Chartered in July 2015. As an industry award winner, Michael joined from Daimler AG where he was most recently vice president and CIO with responsibility for the smooth operation of all Daimler systems and the management of IT projects globally. For the past 14 years, he has held various CIO roles within the Daimler group and has spent many years working across company footprint.

Mark Smith Mr. Mark Smith is Group Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Mark was appointed as Group Chief Risk Officer and a Director of Standard Chartered Bank in January 2016. Mark is responsible for managing Credit, Market and Operational Risk across the Group and ensuring the broader risk framework is effective. He also has responsibility for the Group’s Compliance function. Before joining Standard Chartered, Mark was the chief risk officer Europe, Middle East and Africa and global head, Wholesale Credit and Traded Risk for HSBC. He has had a long and successful career at HSBC, having joined Midland Bank as a graduate trainee prior to its acquisition by HSBC. Other roles at HSBC included chief operating officer, Global Corporate & Institutional Banking and he has worked in London and Hong Kong.

David Fein Mr. David Fein is Group General Counsel of the Company. David joined the Group in September 2013 as Group General Counsel, advising the Board and the Court of the Bank on all material legal matters. He oversees Standard Chartered’s Legal function, Group Corporate Secretariat and Shared Investigative Services. David also serves as Chairman of Seeing is Believing, the Group’s flagship philanthropic effort dedicated to eliminating avoidable blindness. David has held various senior roles in the US Government, including as US Attorney for the District of Connecticut and as Associate Counsel to the President. He has extensive experience fighting financial crime and a track record of forming and supporting public-private partnerships.

Pam Walkden Ms. Pam Walkden is Group Head - Human Resources of the Company. She was appointed as Group Head, Human Resources in April 2016. She joined the Group in 1991 and has held a number of key roles across the organisation including Group Head of Corporate Affairs, Group Head of Internal Audit, Group Head of ALM and Group Treasurer, where she was responsible for the management of the Group’s balance sheet. In 2014, she became Group Business Head, Regions working closely with the Global Business Heads and Regional CEOs. She then took on the role of interim Group Chief Risk Office from July 2015 to February 2016 before assuming the role of Group Head, Human Resources.

Elizabeth Lloyd Ms. Elizabeth (Liz) Lloyd, CBE is Group Company Secretary of the Company. She joined Standard Chartered in 2008, initially within Group Compliance, focused on regulatory risk and regulatory relationships, before being appointed as Group Head of Public Affairs, responsible for coordinating the Group’s policies and positioning on all political and regulatory matters. In 2013, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, a position she held until October 2015. She was elected vice-chair of the Tanzania Bankers’ Association in 2015. She received a CBE in 2008.

Om Bhatt Shri. Om Prakash Bhatt is Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered PLC. He has extensive commercial and retail banking experience, financial services and leadership acumen, with deep knowledge and experience of India, one of our largest markets. He had a career spanning 38 years with the State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest commercial bank, where he held a number of roles beginning with the lead bank department, which pioneered financial inclusion. He led the project team that pioneered SBI’s technology initiative in the 1990s, undertook assignments at SBI’s Washington and London offices and held general management roles between 2004 and 2006, becoming managing director of SBI in 2006, culminating in his appointment as chairman of the State Bank Group until he stepped down in 2011. Om was chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association and was previously an independent non-executive director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. He is an independent non-executive director of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Chairman of Greenko Energy Holdings.

Chi-Yan Cheung Dr. Chi-Yan (Louis) Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered PLC. Louis has a wide breadth of knowledge and experience of financial services, particularly in a Greater China context. Louis was a global partner of McKinsey & Company and a leader in its Asia Pacific financial institutions practice prior to joining Ping An Insurance Group in 2000. Louis worked in several senior roles at Ping An, including chief financial officer, before becoming group president in 2003 and executive director from 2006 to 2011. Louis is managing partner of Boyu Capital Advisory Co, a China-focused private equity investment firm, independent non-executive director of Fubon Financial Holding Company and a Fellow and council member of the Hong Kong Management Association.

David Conner Mr. David Philbrick Conner is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 1 January 2016. David has significant global and corporate, investment and retail banking experience, strong risk management credentials and an in-depth knowledge of Asian markets. David spent his career in the financial services industry, living and working across Asia for 37 years, for both Citibank and OCBC Bank. He joined Citibank in 1976 as a management trainee and went on to hold a number of Asia-based senior management roles, including chief executive officer of Citibank India and managing director and marketing manager at Citibank Japan, before leaving Citibank in 2002. David joined OCBC Bank in Singapore as chief executive officer and director in 2002. He implemented a strategy of growth and led the bank through a period of significant turbulence. David stepped down as chief executive officer in 2012 but remained as a non-executive director on the board of OCBC Bank, before leaving the group in 2014. David is a non-executive director of GasLog Ltd.

Byron Grote Dr. Byron Elmer Grote is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has broad and deep commercial, financial and international experience. From 1988 to 2000, Byron worked across BP in a variety of commercial, operational and executive roles. He was appointed as chief executive of BP Chemicals and a managing director of BP plc in 2000 and had regional group-level accountability for BP’s activities in Asia from 2001 to 2006. Byron was chief financial officer of BP plc from 2002 until 2011, subsequently serving as BP’s executive vice president, corporate business activities, from 2012 to 2013 with responsibility for the group’s integrated supply and trading activities, alternative energy, shipping and technology. Byron was a non-executive director at Unilever plc and Unilever NV until he stepped down in 2015. He is a non-executive director of Anglo American plc, Tesco plc and is deputy chairman of the supervisory board at Akzo Nobel NV. He is also a member of the European Audit Committee Leadership Network.

Seung-Soo Han Dr. Han Seung-Soo, KBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered Plc. Dr Han is a distinguished economist and has a strong geo-political background, with valuable knowledge of Asia and its economies. Dr Han is a former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea. He has a distinguished political, diplomatic and administrative career, serving as deputy prime minister and minister of finance, foreign affairs and industry and trade before serving as prime minister from 2008 to 2009. He also served as Korean ambassador to the US, chief of staff to the president, president of the 56th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, special envoy of the UN Secretary-General on Climate Change and chairman of the 2009 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Ministerial Council Meeting. Dr Han sits on a number of advisory boards and is currently the UN Secretary- General’s special envoy for Disaster Risk Reduction and Water, special advisor to the High Level Panel on Water co-convened by the UN and World Bank, chair of the High-Level Experts/Leaders Panel on Water and Disaster, chair of the Water Advisory Group at the Asian Development Bank and co-chair of the International Finance Forum of China. Dr Han is non-executive director at Seoul Semiconductor Inc. and Doosan Infracore Co Ltd and Senior Advisor with the Kim & Chang law firm in Korea.

Christine Hodgson Mrs. Christine Mary Hodgson is Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered PLC. Christine has strong business leadership, finance, accounting and technology experience. Christine held a number of senior positions at Coopers & Lybrand and was corporate development director of Ronson plc before joining Capgemini in 1997, where she held a variety of roles including chief financial officer for Capgemini UK plc and chief executive officer of technology services for North West Europe. Christine was previously a trustee of MacIntyre Care before stepping down in September 2015. hristine is chair of Capgemini UK plc, a non-executive director at Ladbrokes Coral Group plc and sits on the board of The Prince of Wales’ Business in the Community. Christine is also chair of The Careers & Enterprise Company Ltd, a government-backed company established to help inspire and prepare young people for the world of work.

Gay Huey Evans Ms. Gay Huey Evans, OBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered PLC., since 1 April 2015. She has extensive banking and financial services experience with significant commercial and UK regulatory and governance experience. She spent over 30 years working within the financial services industry, the international capital markets and with the financial regulator. Gay spent seven years with the Financial Services Authority from 1998 to 2005, where she was director of markets division, capital markets sector leader, with responsibility for establishing a market-facing division for the supervision of market infrastructure, oversight of market conduct and developing markets policy. From 2005 to 2008, Gay held a number of roles at Citibank, including head of governance, Citi Alternative Investments, EMEA, before joining Barclays Capital where she was vice chair of investment banking and investment management. She was previously a non-executive director at Aviva plc and the London Stock Exchange Group plc. She received an OBE for services to financial services and diversity in 2016. She is a non-executive director of ConocoPhillips and Bank Itau BBA International plc and is deputy chair of the Financial Reporting Council.