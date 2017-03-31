Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI)

Name Description

Simon Israel Mr. Simon Claude Israel serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. since July 29, 2011. He is the Chairman of Singapore Post Limited and a Director of CapitaLand Limited, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited and Stewardship Asia Centre Pte. Ltd. He is also a member of the Governing Board of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Westpac’s Asia Advisory Board. Simon is a former Chairman of Asia Pacifi c Breweries Limited. Simon was an Executive Director and President of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited before retiring on 1 July 2011. Prior to that, he was Chairman, Asia Pacifi c of the Danone Group. Simon also held various positions in Sara Lee Corporation before becoming President (Household & Personal Care), Asia Pacifi c. Simon was conferred Knight in the Legion of Honour by the French government in 2007 and awarded the Public Service Medal at the Singapore National Day Awards 2011. He holds a Diploma in Business Studies from The University of the South Pacific.

Sock Koong Chua Ms. Chua Sock Koong serves as Group Chief Executive Officer and Non-Independent Executive Director of Singapore Telecommunications Limited. since April 1, 2007. She was appointed Group CEO on 1 April 2007. She has overall responsibility for the Group’s businesses. Sock Koong joined Singtel in June 1989 as Treasurer before becoming CFO in April 1999. She held the positions of Group CFO and CEO, International from February 2006 to 12 October 2006, when she was appointed Deputy Group CEO. Sock Koong sits on the boards of Bharti Airtel Limited, Bharti Telecom Limited and key subsidiaries of the Singtel Group. She is also a member of the Singapore Management University Board of Trustees and the Public Service Commission. Sock Koong holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (First Class Honours) from the University of Singapore. She is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and a CFA charterholder.

Lim Cheng Cheng Ms. Lim Cheng Cheng serves as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company. She assumed this role on 10 April 2015 and is responsible for the Singtel Group’s fi nance-related functions including tax, treasury and investor relations. Cheng Cheng has over 23 years of experience in fi nance and mergers and acquisitions. She joined Singtel in 2012 as Vice President, Group Strategic Investment and was appointed Deputy GCFO on 1 October 2014. Prior to that, she was Managing Director, Group Strategic Investments. Before joining Singtel, Cheng Cheng was Executive Vice President and CFO at SMRT Corporation. She also worked at Singapore Power for 10 years in various corporate planning, investments and fi nance roles, the last of which was Head and Vice President (Financial Planning and Analysis). She started her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Cheng Cheng holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (formerly known as University of Chicago Graduate School of Business) and a Bachelor of Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University. She is a Chartered Accountant (Singapore) of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants and CPA Australia.

York Chye Chang Mr. York Chye Chang serves as Chief Executive Officer - Group Enterprise of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd since July 16, 2012. He leads the team that provides infocomm and technology (ICT) solutions to enterprise customers. He also assumed the role of Country Chief Officer Singapore on 1 October 2014, and is the principal liaison with local and regulatory bodies. Bill joined Singtel on 15 November 2005 as Executive Vice President of Corporate Business and later assumed the role of Managing Director, Business Group. Bill is the Chairman of the Singapore Polytechnic Board of Governors. He also cochaired the Future Jobs and Skills sub-committee of the Committee on the Future Economy of Singapore. He was conferred the Singapore Computer Society’s IT Leader of the Year award in 2017 and the honorary Fellow of the society in 2014 for his contributions to Singapore’s IT industry. Bill graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering from Monash University, Australia.

Allen Lew Mr. Lew Allen serves as Chief Executive Officer - Consumer Australia/ Optus of the Company. He was appointed CEO Consumer Australia and CEO Optus on 1 October 2014. Prior to that, Allen was CEO, Group Digital Life and also Country Chief Offi cer Singapore. Allen began his career with Singtel on 7 November 1980 and has served in various senior management roles both in Singapore and overseas. His fi rst overseas posting was to Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), Singtel’s regional mobile associate. He was the Chief Operating Offi cer of AIS for three years before his posting to Optus in late 2001, as Managing Director of Optus Mobile and later as Managing Director of Optus Consumer Business. He returned to Singapore as CEO Singapore in 2006. Allen is the Chairman of the AIS Executive Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the University of Western Australia under a Colombo Plan Scholarship and a Master of Science (Management) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US.

Kuan Moon Yuen Mr. Yuen Kuan Moon serves as Chief Executive Officer - Consumer Singapore of the Company since 1 June 2012. He is responsible for leading the Singapore consumer business to deliver a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV solutions to consumers. Moon began his career with Singtel on 1 February 1993 and has over 20 years of experience in the consumer business, including Marketing, Business Development, Retail and Channel Sales. He has held several leadership roles, including Vice President of Regional Operations and Executive Vice President of Digital Consumer. Earlier in his career, Moon was posted to PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), Singtel’s regional mobile associate, as General Manager for Product Development in 2003 and was appointed Director of Commerce from 2005 to 2007. He has served on the Board of Commissioners in Telkomsel since 2009. Moon graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Engineering from the University of Western Australia. He also holds a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University, US.

Aileen Tan Ms. Aileen Tan serves as Group Chief Human Resource Officer of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. She is responsible for the development of human resources across the Singtel Group, and also leads its corporate sustainability function. Aileen joined Singtel on 2 June 2008 as Group Director, Human Resources. Prior to that, she was Group General Manager, Human Resources at WBL Corporation Limited and Vice President, Centres of Excellence with Abacus International Pte Ltd. Aileen is the Chairperson of the Singapore Workforce Development Agency’s National HR Professional Certifi cation Taskforce and co-chairs the Ministry of Manpower’s HR Sectoral Tripartite Committee. She is also a member of the Home Nursing Foundation Board and the Media Literacy Council. Aileen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the National University of Singapore. She also holds a Master of Science in Organisational Behaviour from the California School of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University, US.

Mark Chong Mr. Mark Chong serves as Group Chief Technology Officer of the company effective 1 April 2017. He leads the Group’s technology strategy and innovations in the transformation of its networks and businesses across Singapore and Australia. Prior to his appointment, Mark was CEO, International. Mark joined Singtel in 1997 and has held various executive positions in the company including the roles of EVP (Networks) in Singapore and Chief Operating Offi cer of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), Singtel’s associate in Thailand. Mark has represented Singtel on the Boards of public listed companies such as Globe Telecom, Bharti Infratel, CSLox (Thailand) and other non-listed companies such as OpenNet. He is currently the Chairman of Bridge Alliance. He graduated with a Bachelor of Electronics Engineering and Master in Research in Electronic Systems from ENSERG, Grenoble, France, on a Singapore Government scholarship. Mr Chong also obtained his MBA from the National University of Singapore. He is a senior fellow with the Singapore Computer Society.

Choy Peng Wu Ms. Wu Choy Peng serves as Group Chief Information Officer of Singapore Telecommunications Limited., since 6th, August 2012. She is responsible for driving the Group’s IT vision and roadmap to establish excellence in technology management. Prior to joining Singtel, Choy Peng was Group CIO of Neptune Orient Lines Group and Chief Information Offi cer of the Singapore Government. Choy Peng is the Deputy Chairman of IDA International Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore. She is also a member of the National University Health System (NUHS) Board and the Chairperson of the NUHS Information Technology (IT) Committee. Choy Peng holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours with Highest Distinction) in Computer/Communication Science and Mathematics, and a Master of Science in Computer Science/Engineering, both from the University of Michigan, US.

Weng Cheong Hui Mr. Hui Weng Cheong serves as Chief Operating Officer - AIS of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. A SingTel scholar, he started his SingTel career as an engineer. In 1999, he has assumed the position of Vice President (Consumer Products) and managed the product development of new mobile, paging, internet, broadband and telephone businesses. He sits on the Boards of Bharti Airtel Limited, Bharti Telecom Limited and Globe Telecom. He has a First Class Honours in Engineering (Electrical) from the National University of Singapore and an MBA from the International Business Education and Research Program at the University of Southern California, U.S.

Jeann Low Ms. Jeann Low serves as Group Chief Corporate Officer of the Company. She was appointed Group Chief Corporate Offi cer on 10 April 2015. She is responsible for the Group’s corporate functions including strategy, mergers and acquisitions, corporate communications, legal, regulatory and procurement. Prior to this role, she was Group Chief Financial Offi cer for seven years. Jeann joined Singtel on 12 October 1998 as Group Financial Controller and has held several management roles including Executive Vice President of Strategic Investments and CFO of Optus. Jeann is a member of the Governing Board of the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. She is also a Director of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited and was a Council Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants from April 2010 to April 2014. Jeann holds an Honours Degree in Accountancy from the National University of Singapore and is a Chartered Accountant of Singapore.

Check Kian Low Mr. Low Check Kian serves as Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd since May 9, 2011. He is a Director of Cluny Park Capital. He was previously one of the founding partners of NewSmith Capital Partners LLP (NewSmith), an independent partnership providing corporate fi nance advice and investment management services with its headquarters based in London. Prior to founding NewSmith, he was a Senior Vice President and Member of the Executive Management Committee of Merrill Lynch & Co and its Chairman for the Asia-Pacifi c region. Check Kian also sits on the boards of Singtel Innov8 Pte. Ltd. and Singtel Innov8 Holdings Pte. Ltd. and is a trustee of the Singapore London School of Economics Trust and the Nanyang Technological University. He was a Director of Neptune Orient Lines Limited and Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd. Check Kian holds a B. Sc (First Class Honours) and M. Sc in Economics from the London School of Economics. He was awarded the Allan Young Prize, Baxter-Edey Award and the Henry Luce Foundation Award during his time there.

Boon Kwee Ong Mr. Ong (Peter) Boon Kwee serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Singapore Telecommunications Limited., since September 1, 2010. He is the Head of Singapore’s Civil Service and Permanent Secretary (Strategy) in the Prime Minister’s Offi ce. He previously held the positions of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, the National Security and Intelligence Co-ordination Secretariat, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Defence. Prior to that, he was an Executive Vice President of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. Peter currently sits on the boards of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the National Research Foundation, the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Offi ce and Calvary Community Care. He was the Chairman of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. Peter was conferred the Meritorious Service Medal (Pingat Jasa Gemilang) at the Singapore National Day Awards 2010. He was also conferred the (Honorary) Knight of the Most Distinguished Order of the Crown by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Malaysia XIV in June 2012 (with the title of “Tan Sri”). Peter holds a Bachelor of Economics (Honours) from the University of Adelaide, Australia and an MBA from Stanford University, US.

Yoke Choong Chin Mr. Chin (Bobby) Yoke Choong, CPA, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., since May 1, 2012. He is a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers and the Chairman of NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited and NTUC Fairprice Foundation Ltd. He is the Deputy Chairman of NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Limited and the Housing and Development Board. He serves on the boards of the Singapore Labour Foundation and Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. He is also a Director of several listed companies, namely Yeo Hiap Seng Limited, Ho Bee Land Limited, SembCorp Industries Ltd and AV Jennings Limited. Bobby was the Managing Partner of KPMG Singapore from 1992 until his retirement in September 2005. He was the Chairman of Singapore Totalisator Board and was a Director of Neptune Orient Lines Limited, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited and Singapore Power Limited. He also served as a Board member of the Competition Commission of Singapore. Bobby holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Singapore. He is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Venkataraman Ganesan Mr. Venkataraman Vishnampet (Venky) Ganesan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is one of the Managing Partners of Menlo Ventures, a 39-year-old top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital fi rm. He focuses on investments in the consumer and enterprise sectors. Venky sits on the boards of several portfolio companies of Menlo Ventures, namely, Avi Networks, Inc. BitSight Technologies, Inc, Gild, Inc. Machine Zone, Inc. Rover, Inc. Takipi, Inc. Unravel Inc. UpCounsel Inc. and Waterline Data Science, Inc. He is also Chairman of the National Venture Capital Association and Board member of Amobee, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel. Prior to joining Menlo Ventures, Venky was a Managing Director at Globespan Capital Partners. Before Globespan, he was one of the founders of Trigo Technologies. He also worked at McKinsey & Company and Microsoft as a Program Manager. He is a former Director of Handle, Inc. Palo Alto Networks Inc, Strong View, Inc and Virident Systems (acquired by Western Digital Corporation). Venky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics-Mathematics from Reed College and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Applied Science (Honours) from the California Institute of Technology in the US.

Kwee Fong Hon Ms. Hon Kwee Fong (Christina Ong) serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Partner of Allen & Gledhill LLP as well as Co-Head of its Financial Services Department. She is a Director of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, SIA Engineering Company Limited, Singapore Tourism Board and Trailblazer Foundation Ltd. She also sits on the boards of companies and entities which are owned by Allen & Gledhill LLP. She is a former Director of ST Asset Management Ltd. Christina is a lawyer and she provides corporate and corporate regulatory and compliance advice, particularly to listed companies. Her areas of practice include banking and securities. Ms. Christina holds a Bachelor of Laws (Second Upper Class Honours) from the University of Singapore. She is a member of the Law Society of Singapore and the International Bar Association.

Peter Mason Mr. Peter Mason AM serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., since September 21, 2010. He is the Chairman of AusNet Services Limited and a Senior Advisor to UBS Australia. He is a Trustee of the Sydney Opera House Trust and the Chairman of the Centre for Independent Studies and the Centre for International Finance and Regulation. Peter has more than 40 years’ experience in investment banking, including JP Morgan and Schroders. He was the Chairman of AMP Limited and David Jones Limited. Peter is a Member of the Order of Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (First Class Honours), an MBA and an Honorary Doctorate from The University of New South Wales, Australia.