STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP.TO)

Name Description

Regan Davis Mr. Regan Davis is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Davis has served as chief executive officer and a director of the Company since its inception in March 2011, and was also appointed president in December 2013. Mr. Davis is a professional engineer with over 25 years of energy industry experience and is a co-founder of the Company. Previously, Mr. Davis held senior positions at Renaissance Energy Ltd. and Enerline Restorations Ltd. Mr. Davis was the president and chief executive officer of Flexpipe Systems Ltd. and most recently was the president and chief executive officer at Severo Energy Ltd. Mr. Davis serves as a board member with the Impact Society, previously holding the position as chairman of the board. Mr. Davis is currently the chairman of the board for CORE Linepipe. Mr. Davis graduated from the University of Alberta (1988) with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering and is a certified director from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Steve Glanville Mr. Steve Glanville is a Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Operations of the Company. Mr. Glanville has served as chief operating officer of the Company since its inception in March 2011 and has been vice-president, operations since November 2013. Mr. Glanville is a co-founder of the Company and is a certified engineering technologist with over 20 years of oilfield experience. Mr. Glanville’s background includes 10 years with Schlumberger Limited working with the company’s North American oilfield services divisions, and seven years with Sanjel managing the Canadian coiled tubing and nitrogen business unit. Most recently, he spent two years with Calfrac Well Services Ltd. as manager of the Canadian coiled tubing division. Mr. Glanville is a former president of ICoTA Canada. Mr. Glanville received his diploma from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in 1992.

Bailey Epp Mr. Bailey Epp is a Co-Founder, Vice President - Engineering & Technology of the Company. Mr. Epp is a co-founder of the Company and has served as vice-president, engineering and technology since December 2013. Previously, Mr. Epp was the president of the Company from March 2011 until December 2013. Mr. Epp has over 19 years of oilfield experience. Prior to joining STEP, Mr. Epp worked at Sanjel as the coil tubing business line manager and engineering manager and at BJ Services Ltd. as a coiled tubing engineer, drilling division. Mr. Epp is the co-inventor of the patented “shockFrac” technology, a patent that was issued in 2011. Mr. Epp graduated from the University of Calgary (1998) with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Robert Sprinkhuysen Mr. Robert W. Sprinkhuysen is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of the Company. Mr. Sprinkhuysen has served as vice-president, finance and chief financial officer of the Company since September 2011. Mr. Sprinkhuysen has over 20 years of oilfield and related industry experience. Prior to joining STEP, Mr. Sprinkhuysen was chief financial officer at Technicoil Corporation from 2008 to 2011. Previously, he held senior positions in various financial capacities at Enerflex Ltd. Mr. Sprinkhuysen received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University (1989) and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Calgary (1991). Mr. Sprinkhuysen received his chartered accountant designation in 1995.