Stenprop Ltd (STPJ.J)

Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephen Ball
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Arenson
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Patsy Watson
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Neil Marais
|Executive Director
|
Warren Lawlor
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Paul Miller
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Mandy Yachad
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Stephen Ball
|Mr. Stephen J. Ball is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is managing director of the Sphere group of companies, which provides fiduciary and company management services. Stephen qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1977, having trained with Coopers & Lybrand. In the same year, Stephen joined Reads & Co. in Guernsey (which became part of BDO International in 1991), becoming a partner in 1982, where he specialised in fiduciary services. He formed Sphere in 1995 after retiring from Reads & Co. Stephen is a director on the boards of various funds managed by Stenham Property and a director of a number of companies with assets relating to offices, commercial, retail and hospitality property.
|
Paul Arenson
|Mr. Paul Arenson is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He joined Stenham in 1995 with a mandate to start a property business for the Stenham Group. He has driven the development of the business from its inception and has held the position of managing director since then. Stenham Property currently manages property assets in excess of €1.5 billion. Paul graduated as a lawyer at Edward Nathan & Friedland Inc. In 1990 he moved from South Africa to London where he joined Titmuss Sainer Dechert (now called Dechert) in their corporate department. He subsequently became a partner at the London office of Sonnenberg Hoffman & Galombik in 1994, prior to joining Stenham.
|
Patsy Watson
|Ms. Patsy Watson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. She joined Stenham Property in May 2007 as Finance Director, having spent three years as Finance Director of a division of Regus (a listed property company on the London Stock Exchange). Prior to that, she had 13 years of experience in corporate finance and project structuring as a partner at Neil Thomas Associates, a boutique firm of corporate finance specialists in Johannesburg. Ms. Patsy graduated from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa with Bachelor degrees in Commerce and Accountancy, where she also completed a two year postgraduate course in taxation. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Johannesburg, after serving articles with PricewaterhouseCoopers.
|
Neil Marais
|Mr. Neil Marais is Executive Director of the company., He graduated from University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, with a Bachelors of Commerce in Management Accounting and subsequently qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant in the United Kingdom. He has more than fifteen years of Real Estate, Private Equity and Debt fund experience, most recently with Park Square Capital and as CFO with SG Capital Europe (now Syntegra Capital), the former private equity arm of Société Générale. In 2009, Neil joined the Stenham Group to head its Property Advisory company in the Channel Islands and is an executive director on the managed Real Estate Funds and Advisory boards.
|
Warren Lawlor
|
Paul Miller
|
Mandy Yachad
|Mr. Mandy Yachad is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He graduated from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa in 1982 with Bachelor degrees in Commerce and Law. He qualified as a lawyer after serving articles with Werksmans Attorneys and practised at Werksmans for fourteen and a half years, the last nine years as a partner in the commercial department. Mandy joined the Peregrine group in October 1999 as a member of the private equity team. He was an invitee to board meetings since February 2003 and in November 2010 he was appointed as an executive director to the board of Peregrine Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. His responsibilities at Peregrine include head of internal corporate finance and general legal functions within the Peregrine group and he is also the designated representative of the Company Secretary.
