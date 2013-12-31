Edition:
Strides Shasun Ltd (STSA.NS)

STSA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

847.65INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.05 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs850.70
Open
Rs853.00
Day's High
Rs862.50
Day's Low
Rs842.00
Volume
827,834
Avg. Vol
367,627
52-wk High
Rs1,274.70
52-wk Low
Rs832.15

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Arun Kumar

2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Shashank Sinha

53 2017 Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Badree Komandur

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Subroto Banerjee

2011 President - Brands, India

Manjula Ramamurthy

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Deepak Vaidya

72 2017 Non-Executive Director

Homi Khusrokhan

73 2017 Independent Director

Sangita Reddy

55 2014 Independent Director

Bharat Shah

2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

Srinivasan Sridhar

64 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Arun Kumar

Mr. Arun Kumar serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Strides Arcolab Limited. He is the founder and Promoter Director of Strides, is on the Board since inception. In his earlier stint, he was the General Manager of British Pharmaceuticals Limited. He has experience and knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.

Shashank Sinha

Badree Komandur

Subroto Banerjee

Manjula Ramamurthy

Deepak Vaidya

Shri. Deepak Vaidya serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Strides Arcolab Limited. He was appointed as a Board member in January 1998, and became the Chairman of the Board in December, 2005. In his previous stint, Deepak was the Country Head of Schroder Capital Partners (Asia) Pte. Ltd., for over 12 years. He possesses experience in the corporate financial services Industry in India and abroad. Currently, he is also the Chairman of Arc Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. He holds a commerce degree from the University of Mumbai and is a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales, UK.

Homi Khusrokhan

Sangita Reddy

Smt. Sangita Reddy is Independent Director of the Company. She is an Executive Director of Apollo Hospitals Group. Sangita Reddy graduated in Science with Honours from the Women's Christian College in Chennai, India. She had taken post-graduate and executive courses in Hospital Administration from Rutgers University, Harvard University and the National Singapore University, Singapore.

Bharat Shah

Srinivasan Sridhar

Shri. Srinivasan Sridhar has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Strides Arcolab Limited, with effect from July 27, 2012. Mr. Sridhar is a banker with about 38 years of experience in commercial and development banking of which 10 years was at the CEO/ Board level. He was on the Managing Committee of the Indian Banks’ Association, and continues to be a member of the Board of Management of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. Mr. Sridhar was awarded the Lord Aldington Banking Research Fellowship for the year 1984 by the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has received many awards/ honours, particularly for his innovative business models and institution building.

