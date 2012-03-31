Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (STWH.NS)

Name Description

R. Garg Shri. R. K. Garg is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. Mr. Garg is a qualified Engineer. He has started his career in the Government Service and started his own business in the year 1975. He is an industrialist and is a technocrat with more than three decades of experience in the Industrial field including steel, acrylic fibre, automotive wheel rims, civil construction and other allied activities. He is the Promoter Director of Steel Strips Group. He serves as Director of Indian Acrylics Ltd., Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., SAB Industries Ltd., Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd, Steel Strips Ltd., Indlon Chemicals Ltd., Lavan Chemical Company Iran, SAB Developers (P) Ltd.

H. Singhal Shri. H. K. Singhal is Compliance Officer of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant has more than 40 years of experience in the area of corporate finance, banking, audit, treasury operations, internal management and management information systems. He has made contributions to the Company’s growth and implementation of investment plans and business strategies. Over the period he occupied several managerial and advisory positions. He holds directorship of various Companies and is a member of audit and other committees. He is the Whole — time Finance Director of Indian Acrylics Ltd., a group Company. He serves as Director of Indian Acrylics Ltd., Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, Steel Strips Ltd., Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd, Indlon Chemicals Ltd., SAB Udyog Ltd., SAB Industries Limited, Steel Strips Mercantile P Ltd., Malwa Holdings Pvt. Ltd, Munak Financiers Pvt. Ltd., Munak Investments Pvt. Ltd, Arya Hospital Pvt. Ltd, SAB Developers (P) Limited, S.J. Mercantile Pvt. Ltd Munak International Pvt. Ltd.

A. Unnikrishnan Shri. A. V. Unnikrishnan is Deputy Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. He is an B.A. He is associated with the Group since 1980 and has held various portfolios since then.

S. Bansal Shri. S. K. Bansal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. He is a B.Sc., F.C.A, CFE, A.I.I.A and A.H.I.A. He is a Practising Chartered Accountant since 1974 and possess more than 34 years of experience in the areas Income Tax, Company Law Audit and Accounts etc. Over the years he occupied several advisory positions. He is a member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, U.S.A. and an associate member of Institute of Internal Auditors Inc. Florida, U.S.A. He is also a member of Association of Health Care Internal Auditors inc. USA and a member of International Fiscal Association (Netherlands). He has been empanelled as Non-officio Nominee Director by IDBI Bank Limited (IDBI) and IFCI Limited (IFCI). He has also been a member of Indian Council of Arbitration. He is an Independent Director in Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Vardhman Acrylics Ltd., Mis. Marudhar Hotels (P) Ltd., Shree Bhawani Power Projects (P) Ltd.

M. Chopra Admiral (Retired) Shri. M. M. Chopra, AVSM (Retd.) is Non Executive Independent Director of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. He has held various prestigious positions in Indian Navy. After retiring from Navy, he functioned in advisory capacities to many big corporates and was also the Executive Director of M/s Bombay dyeing & Mfg. Co. Limited. He has been guiding the Company to streamline procedures, ensure better coordination and faster decision making. He is the president of the Governing Board of Delhi Public School Society and Chairman of National BraveryAward Commission. He serves as Director of Indian Acrylics Ltd., Steel Strips Ltd., Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., National Stock Exchange Association Limited.

S. Grewal Shri. S. S. Grewal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. He is a B.A. He has over 50 years of Practical Experience occupying senior managerial Position in India and Abroad. He has worked with Burmah7Shell Refineries Limited/ Shell International Petroleum Company in India and Abroad. He has also served as an advisor to British Columbia Trade Development Corpn. He was coordinator in India of Del Monte Foods- USA. Currently he is also on the Board of Directors of companies stated hereinafter and is a Management Advisor to Companies having manufacturing operations in UP, HP and Punjab. He is an independent director in Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., PML Industries Ltd., Imkemex India Ltd.

S. Jha Shri. S. S. Jha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. He is an M.Sc. Physics from Patna University and served as Lecturer in Physics in constituent colleges of Magadh and Patna university. Thereafter he passed the examination conducted by UPSC and joined Indian Customs and Excise Service w.e.f. 09.11.1967 and served in various capacities and retired as Chief Commissioner of Central Excise Customs. Presently he is engaged in Social work relating to rural development. Shri. Jha is an independent director in the company and holds Directorship only in Steel Strips Wheels Limited and also acting as member in Allotment Committee, Audit Committee and Sub Committee of the Company.

Arun Prakash Korati Shri. Arun Prakash S. Korati is Non-Executive Independent Director of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. He has 22years of experience - 19 years in the Indian private equity and venture capital industry. Presently he is working with Axis PE. Prior to Axis he had worked with New Vernon, IL & FS Invt. Mgr, ACTIS, path finder and Godrej.