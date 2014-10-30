Suez Cement Company SAE (SUCE.CA)
SUCE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
28.00EGP
1:17pm BST
28.00EGP
1:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.15 (-0.53%)
£-0.15 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
£28.15
£28.15
Open
£28.02
£28.02
Day's High
£28.99
£28.99
Day's Low
£27.65
£27.65
Volume
9,731
9,731
Avg. Vol
23,514
23,514
52-wk High
£31.50
£31.50
52-wk Low
£8.72
£8.72
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Omar Mohanna
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, representing Siemon France
|
Fabio Burchielli
|Technical Director
|
Bruno Carre
|2011
|Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board, representing Maroc Cement Company
|
Ali Kucukoglu
|2014
|Executive Member of the Board, Finance, Administration and Control Director
|
Stefano Gallini
|Sales and Marketing Director
|
Sherry Bishara
|Director of Human Resources
|
Mohammed Ibrahim
|Investor Relation Manager, IR Contact Officer
|
Khalid Abdul Karim
|Export Manager
|
Ahmad Abdul Moaty
|Products Technical Manager
|
Najah Abu Zeid
|Consolidation Manager
|
Alessandro Civera
|Procurement Director
|
Mona Darwish
|Head of Recruitment
|
Bilal Jaibi
|Deputy Human Resources Director
|
Nizar Mahmoud
|Operational Support Manager
|
Mohammed Said
|External Relations Manager
|
Tarek Shaalan
|Deputy Human Resources Director
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|2016
|Member of the Board
|
Khairullah Jardal
|2016
|Member of the Board
|
David Vellori
|2016
|Member of the Board
|
Raed Al Mudaihem
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Mudaihem Alliance Company
|
Mohammed Chaibi
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Maroc Cement Company
|
Mohammed Khan
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Abdul Moneim Rashed Abdul Rahman Al Rashed
|
Abd El Hakim Kulib
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Public Finance
|
Ahmad Salam
|2016
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Public Finance
|
Dina Khayat
|Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
|
Mounir Neamattalah
|Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Omar Mohanna
|Mr. Omar Abdul Aziz Mohanna serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Siemon France. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Cairo University.
|
Fabio Burchielli
|Mr. Fabio Burchielli serves as Technical Director at Suez Cement Company SAE. He holds a Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Engineering.
|
Bruno Carre
|Mr. Bruno Michel Carre is Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board for Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Maroc Cement Company. He is a graduated engineer from Ecole Centrale (Paris) and obtained his Masters of Business Administration from Groupe HEC, Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris. He joined Italcementi in October 2004. His career started with Mercer, as consultant for manufacturing companies on strategic and organization efficiency projects. He then joined Aussedat Rey, a French paper company which was acquired in 1990 by International Paper; he held several positions including R&D, business development and Division General Manager in Europe and in the United States. From 1998 through 2004, he worked for Alcan-Pechiney as Vice President for Flexible Packaging Europe then as Vice President for Global Beauty Packaging. Since October 2004, he has been in charge of Italcementi activities in France and Belgium which include cement, ready-mix and aggregates, as well as lime and transportation. Mr. Carre served as Chairman for the French Cement Industry Association (SFIC) from 2008 through 2011; he was also Board Member with Cembureau, EPE (Entreprise pour l’Environnement, a Member of WBCSD network), and GFI (Groupe des Federations Industrielles).
|
Ali Kucukoglu
|Mr. Ali Ihsan Kucukoglu serves as Executive Member of the Board, Finance, Administration and Control Director at Suez Cement Company SAE since October 30, 2014. Prior to that, he served as Finance, Administration and Control Director at Suez Cement Company SAE till October 30, 2014. He holds a degree in Business Administration and Computer Sciences.
|
Stefano Gallini
|Mr. Stefano Gallini serves as Sales and Marketing Director of Suez Cement Company SAE. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics.
|
Sherry Bishara
|
Mohammed Ibrahim
|
Khalid Abdul Karim
|
Ahmad Abdul Moaty
|
Najah Abu Zeid
|
Alessandro Civera
|
Mona Darwish
|
Bilal Jaibi
|Mr. Bilal Jaibi serves as Deputy Human Resources Director of Suez Cement Company SAE. He holds Bachelors degree in Business Administration.
|
Nizar Mahmoud
|
Mohammed Said
|
Tarek Shaalan
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|
Khairullah Jardal
|
David Vellori
|
Raed Al Mudaihem
|Mr. Raed Ibrahim Suleiman Al Mudaihem serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Al Mudaihem Alliance Company. He holds a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering.
|
Mohammed Chaibi
|Mr. Mohammed Chaibi serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Maroc Cement Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering.
|
Mohammed Khan
|Mr. Mohammed Iftekhar Khan serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Abdul Moneim Rashed Abdul Rahman Al Rashed. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering.
|
Abd El Hakim Kulib
|
Ahmad Salam
|
Dina Khayat
|
Mounir Neamattalah
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Omar Mohanna
|--
|
Fabio Burchielli
|--
|
Bruno Carre
|--
|
Ali Kucukoglu
|--
|
Stefano Gallini
|--
|
Sherry Bishara
|--
|
Mohammed Ibrahim
|--
|
Khalid Abdul Karim
|--
|
Ahmad Abdul Moaty
|--
|
Najah Abu Zeid
|--
|
Alessandro Civera
|--
|
Mona Darwish
|--
|
Bilal Jaibi
|--
|
Nizar Mahmoud
|--
|
Mohammed Said
|--
|
Tarek Shaalan
|--
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|--
|
Khairullah Jardal
|--
|
David Vellori
|--
|
Raed Al Mudaihem
|--
|
Mohammed Chaibi
|--
|
Mohammed Khan
|--
|
Abd El Hakim Kulib
|--
|
Ahmad Salam
|--
|
Dina Khayat
|--
|
Mounir Neamattalah
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Omar Mohanna
|0
|0
|
Fabio Burchielli
|0
|0
|
Bruno Carre
|0
|0
|
Ali Kucukoglu
|0
|0
|
Stefano Gallini
|0
|0
|
Sherry Bishara
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Ibrahim
|0
|0
|
Khalid Abdul Karim
|0
|0
|
Ahmad Abdul Moaty
|0
|0
|
Najah Abu Zeid
|0
|0
|
Alessandro Civera
|0
|0
|
Mona Darwish
|0
|0
|
Bilal Jaibi
|0
|0
|
Nizar Mahmoud
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Said
|0
|0
|
Tarek Shaalan
|0
|0
|
Akhilesh Gupta
|0
|0
|
Khairullah Jardal
|0
|0
|
David Vellori
|0
|0
|
Raed Al Mudaihem
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Chaibi
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Khan
|0
|0
|
Abd El Hakim Kulib
|0
|0
|
Ahmad Salam
|0
|0
|
Dina Khayat
|0
|0
|
Mounir Neamattalah
|0
|0