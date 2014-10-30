Suez Cement Company SAE (SUCE.CA)

Mr. Bruno Michel Carre is Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board for Suez Cement Company SAE, representing Maroc Cement Company. He is a graduated engineer from Ecole Centrale (Paris) and obtained his Masters of Business Administration from Groupe HEC, Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales de Paris. He joined Italcementi in October 2004. His career started with Mercer, as consultant for manufacturing companies on strategic and organization efficiency projects. He then joined Aussedat Rey, a French paper company which was acquired in 1990 by International Paper; he held several positions including R&D, business development and Division General Manager in Europe and in the United States. From 1998 through 2004, he worked for Alcan-Pechiney as Vice President for Flexible Packaging Europe then as Vice President for Global Beauty Packaging. Since October 2004, he has been in charge of Italcementi activities in France and Belgium which include cement, ready-mix and aggregates, as well as lime and transportation. Mr. Carre served as Chairman for the French Cement Industry Association (SFIC) from 2008 through 2011; he was also Board Member with Cembureau, EPE (Entreprise pour l’Environnement, a Member of WBCSD network), and GFI (Groupe des Federations Industrielles).