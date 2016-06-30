Sun International Ltd (SUIJ.J)

Name Description

Mohammed Moosa Mr. Mohammed Valli Moosa is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sun International Limited., since July 1, 2009. He served as Minister of Constitutional Development from 1996 to 1999 and as Minister of Environmental Affairs and Tourism from 1999 to 2004. Valli previously served as Chairman of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development, Chairman of Eskom Holdings, as a national executive committee member of the African National Congress and as president of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. He currently holds directorships, among others, in Anglo Platinum (non-executive Chairman), Imperial Holdings, Sanlam and Sappi. He is also the Chairman of the environmental organisation WWF (SA).

Anthony Leeming Mr. Anthony M. Leeming, BComm, BAcc, CA(SA), is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Sun International Limited. Anthony is a director of various group companies and has over 16 years’ experience in the hotels, resorts and gaming industries, having joined the group in 1999 as the group financial manager. In addition to the overall group financial responsibilities, Anthony is also responsible for the group’s IT and procurement functions and is integrally involved with the group’s corporate finance activities.

Norman Basthdaw Mr. Norman Basthdaw is Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director of the company. Prior to his appointment to the board, Norman was the Group Executive: Mergers and Acquisitions at Sun International from March 2013. He is a qualified chartered accountant by profession and holds a B Compt (Hons), CTA, CA (SA) as well as a M Com and a Higher Diploma in Company Law. Norman’s prior experience includes senior corporate finance and finance positions at, among others, ABSA Bank Limited, Gensec Bank Limited a subsidiary of Sanlam, Genbel Securities Limited and Allied Electronics Corporation Limited. He has also been instrumental in Sun International’s expansion into Latin America.

David Mokhobo Mr. David R. Mokhobo was Divisional Director - SunSlots of Sun International Ltd., since October 1, 2011. Khati Mokhobo joined Sun International in 2005 as director of new business development to oversee the Group’s expansion in new casino licences and other properties outside of South Africa, during which time he has been responsible for the Group’s expansion into Nigeria. He was one of the founding members of the auditing and forensic services firm, Gobodo Incorporated, a role in which he consulted over a seven-year period with the various gambling boards in South Africa, including a period during which he acted as chief executive of the Gauteng Gambling Board.

Sean Montgomery Mr. Sean Montgomery is the Development Director of Sun International Ltd. Sean Montgomery rejoined Sun International as development director in 2005. He was originally with Sun International from 1995 to 2003 during which period he was responsible for the construction of Carnival City, GrandWest and was seconded as the CTICC of development director to oversee the construction of the Cape Town International Convention Centre. He has 25 years’ experience in the construction and property development industry, including 17 years’ experience in leisure, hotel, gaming and resort development, during which he has also been responsible, inter alia, for the development and construction of the Group’s projects in Chile and Nigeria.

Andrew Johnston Mr. Andrew G. Johnston is the Group Company Secretary of the Company. Mr Johnston is a qualified and admitted attorney having served as a senior executive and group company secretary of several large public listed companies in South Africa over the past 25 years. He holds the BA, LLB, FCIS and Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Law qualifications and was a member of the Accounting and Auditing Task Force of The King Committee responsible for implementing the third King Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa. In addition to the aforegoing Mr Johnston serves as a member of the CRISA Committee, is Chairman of the JSE Company Secretary Forum and is a member of The International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) Remuneration Committee.

I. Nigel Matthews Mr. I. Nigel Matthews, MA (Oxon), MBA, is no longer Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun International Ltd., effective December 31, 2017. He was appointed to the board in 1996. Nigel holds a number of non-executive directorships including Metrofile Holdings Limited, Lion Sands Private Game Reserve (Pty) Limited, Tsebo Outsourcing Group (Pty) Limited and is also Chairman of the Sun International Employee Share Trust. Nigel was previously Chairman of Sentry Group Limited and Lenco Holdings Limited and managing director of Holiday Inn Limited.

Nolulamo Gwagwa Dr. Nolulamo Nobambiswano Gwagwa, BA (Fort Hare), MTRP (Natal), MSc (London), Ph.D. (London), is Non-Executive Director of Sun International Ltd., since November 2005. Lulu Gwagwa served as a deputy director general in the National Department of Public Works and served a five-year term as CEO of the Independent Development Trust. She currently also holds directorships, inter alia, in DBSA, FirstRand, Massmart and Tsebo Outsourcing; and was previously on the board of ACSA and RAH. She is the CEO of Lereko Investments.

Nigel Morrison Mr. Nigel Barclay Morrison is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Nigel has extensive international gaming experience, including international VIP gaming, particularly in Australasia. Nigel served as the chief executive and managing director of SKYCITY Entertainment Group, a New Zealandbased public company listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges. Prior to this, Nigel held leadership positions in various gaming, tourism and hospitality industries, as well as financial, information systems and technology, legal, company secretarial and investor and public relations positions. Nigel is also an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and an Associate of the Securities Institute of Australia.

Peter Bacon Mr. Peter D. Bacon has been appointed as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun International Ltd., effective February 1, 2013. Peter has over 36 years’ experience in the hospitality, resorts and gaming industry. He previously served as managing director of Sun International (South Africa) Limited from 1994 and as the group’s chief executive from 2003 until his retirement in June 2006. Peter serves as a director of Woolworths Holdings Limited, Elgin Wine Company (Pty) Ltd, Standard Inn Holdings and Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the National Sea Rescue Institute and previously served as Chairman of Cape Town Routes Unlimited and Chairman of the Tourism Grading Council Awards Committee.

Zarina Bassa Ms. Zarina B. M. Bassa is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun International Ltd., since March 1, 2010. Zarina is the executive chairperson of Songhai Capital. She also serves as a non-executive director of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, Vodacom South Africa, Woolworths Holdings Limited, the Financial Services Board and Senwes. She is a nonexecutive director of Investec Bank Limited and Investec Plc, also the chairperson of Yebo Yethu Limited. She has also previously chaired the Public Accountants’ and Auditors’ Board and the Auditing Standards Board and has been a member of the Accounting Standards Board, the JSE’s GAAP Monitoring Panel, the board of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ and Vice President of ABASA. Zarina was named top women in business and government in 2007 and top business personality in financial services: banking in 2008.

Philip Campher Mr. Philip Leon Campher has been appointed as Lead Independent Director of the Company., effective January 1, 2018. He currently serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun International Ltd. Leon has extensive experience in investment management with Old Mutual, Syfrets Managed Assets, Coronation and African Harvest. He is the CEO of the Savings and Investment Association of South Africa, director of the International Investment Funds Association, a director of STRATE Limited, Brimstone Investment Corp Limited and Safex Clearing Company (Pty) Limited (this is now JSE Clear) and Chairman of Equites Property Fund Limited.

Enrique Andres Cibie Bluth Mr. Enrique Andres Cibie Bluth is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Enrique is a Chilean national and currently serves as a non-executive director on various boards in Chile, having previously served as the chief executive of various multi-national and Chilean companies.

Graham Dempster Mr. Graham Dempster is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a qualified chartered accountant by profession, previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Nedbank Group Limited and has over 35 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry in South Africa and internationally. Graham serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Imperial Holdings Limited, Telkom SA SOC Limited and AECI Limited and as Chairman of Long4life Limited.

Caroline Henry Ms. Caroline Mary Henry has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effect from 3 October 2016. Ms Henry is a qualified chartered accountant and worked at Eskom from October 1993 to February 2016. Since 2005 she headed Eskom’s treasury function gaining invaluable experience in debt capital markets and treasury. In 2013 she served as Acting Chief Financial Officer taking responsibility for financial reporting, treasury, shared services, insurance, and oversight of the Eskom pension and provident fund. Ms Henry contributed in various capacities (member & executive) to Eskom’s Investment and Finance committee, the New Build Oversight committee, Audit and Risk committee, the Executive committee, Nuclear Management Committee and the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund (EPPF) Investment Committee.

B. L. M. Makgabo-Fiskerstrand Ms. B. L. M. Makgabo-Fiskerstrand is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun International Ltd., since March 2010. Tumi Makgabo is the founder and executive director of Africa Worldwide Media, a Johannesburg-based production company, and founder of Tumi Makgabo Enterprises, focused on identifying investment opportunities throughout the African continent. Tumi also worked for CNN International and the FIFA 2010 World Cup Organising Committee South Africa, and serves on the boards of South African Tourism and the Foschini group. She is also a member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders and the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Africa.