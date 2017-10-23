Sul America SA (SULA11.SA)

Name Description

Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas Mr. Patrick Antonio Claude de Larragoiti Lucas serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sul America SA since March 30, 1998. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since March 26, 1997. Within the Company, he is also Chairman of the Investments, Compensation, Governance and Disclosure Committees. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company’s subsidiaries since 1998. He joined the Company in 1987. He has been Counselor of Geneva Association since 1999, Council President of the Supplementary Health Institute and First Vice President of CNSeg, being also Member of the Board of Directors of Unibanco Holding. In 1987, he worked for Compagnie Suisse de Reassurances Schweizer Ruck in Switzerland. From 1985 to 1986, he worked at the market capital department of Chase Manhattan Bank in Sao Paulo and New York. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Gabriel Portella Fagundes Mr. Gabriel Portella Fagundes, Filho serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Sul America SA since April 4, 2013 and a member of the Governance and Disclosure Committee and a member of the Sustainability Committee since 2013. He has extensive experience in the insurance market in general and especially in the field of health. Also, he has a 30-year relationship with SulAmérica, where he worked in the commercial area and the life, pension, and P&C insurance segments in addition to being the Vice President of Health and Dental, a position he held until taking over as CEO. He currently serves as Vice President of FenaSaúde - National Federation of Supplemental Health and is a board member of the IESS - Institute for Studies on Supplementary Health. He graduated with a degree in Economics and a specialization in Business Administration.

Arthur Farme d'Amoed Mr. Arthur Farme d'Amoed, Neto serves as the Chief Control and Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sul America SA since August 2011. He has been Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company since September 5, 2000. He is Member of the Governance and Disclosure Committee of the Company. He joined the Sul America group in 1987 and since 1996 has been Member of the Executive Board of companies of the group. He was Marketing and Planning Director until 1998. Prior to joining the Sul America group, he worked in the public sector, in the real estate industry and in the areas of insurance and economic consulting, from 1980 to 1987. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and obtained a degree in Finance from The Coppead Graduate School of Business, in Corporate Management from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) and in Corporate Law and Capital Market from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Fabiane Reschke Mr. Fabiane Reschke serves as the Executive Officer of Sul America S.A. since June 22, 2016. On the last five years, Fabiane was Legal and Regulatory Director of Nextel Telecomunicações S.A., between January and June of 2016, Director Chief of Chairman’s Office of Telefônica Brasil S.A. from 2013 to 2015 and Legal Director of SulAmérica between 2011 and 2013. Has over 15 years’ experience in legal management, working in large companies in the areas of Communications and Telecommunications. From 2008 to 2011 was Director of Telefonia Brasil, served as Legal Director of Terra Networks do Brasil S.A from 2000 to 2008. From 1997 to 2000 was attorney for the Rede Brasil Sul de Comunicações – RBS – Porto Alegre/RS, responsible for the regulatory and telecommunications department. From 1995 to 1997 was an associate of Escritório Vicenzi Advogados Associados – Porto Alegre/RS, developing activities in the civil, contractual and business law. From 1993 to 1995 advised Italian companies with investments in Brazil. In 1993 graduated in Law and Social Sciences from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), Masters in Civil Procedure from the Universita degli Studi di Milano, in Business Law from the University of Bologna, in Economic Integration and Foreign Trade from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul, in Business Law and Economics from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and has a Masters degree in Commercial Law from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Laenio Pereira dos Santos Mr. Laenio Pereira dos Santos serves as a Member of the Executive Board of Sul America SA since March 30, 2007. He joined SulAmérica in 1981 and has worked on the executive boards of several of the group‘s companies since 1998, overseeing their accounting divisions. Mr. Santos has been a member of the Administrative and Financial Commission of FENASEG since 1998, and has acted as the commission‘s Vice President since 2005, and has been a member of the Administrative and Financial Commission of CNSeg since 1998, and has acted as the commission‘s President since 2011. He has also served on the accounting commissions of SUSEP and ANS since 2000 and 2007, respectively. He earned a degree in Accounting from the Rio de Janeiro University of Economics and Finance in 1986. He also earned a teaching degree in accounting from the Educational Center of Niterói (FACEN). He completed an Executive MBA in 2012 from the Coppead Institute of Business Admisnistration of the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Isabelle de Segur Lamoignon Ms. Isabelle Rose Marie de Segur Lamoignon serves as a Director of Sul America SA since March 26, 1997. She has held this post at Company's subsidiaries since 2005. She has been Member of the Board of Directors of Sulasa Participacoes SA since 1993 and of Sul America Capitalizacao SA - Sulacap since 2002. She was Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company from 1998 to 2002 and participated in the Management Development Program in Rio de Janeiro in 1993 and 1994.

Jorge Hilario Gouvea Vieira Mr. Jorge Hilario Gouvea Vieira serves as a Directors of Sul America SA since March 28, 1996. He is the President of the CNSeg (Brazilian Insurance Confederation) and President of the FENASEG (National Federation of Private Insurance and Capitalization Companies) since 2010. He was Secretary of Finance of the State of Rio de Janeiro from 1987 to 1990, President of the National Private Insurance Council from 1985 to 1987, member of the National Monetary Council from 1985 to 1987 and from 1979 to 1981, member of the Board of Directors of the Rio de Janeiro Stock Exchange from 1983 to 1985 and President and Executive Officer of the Brazilian Securities Commission from 1979 to 1981 and from 1977 to 1979, respectively. He was Vice President of the ABRASCA from 1981 to 1985 and member of its Board of Directors in 1995. In addition, he was President of Viva-Cred and of IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., as well as member of the Management Board of the IBMEC - Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets and member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Brasileira de Petróleo Ipiranga, of MBR - Minerações Brasileiras Reunidas S.A., of Generali do Brasil - Companhia Nacional de Seguros, of MRS Logística S.A., of Caemi Mineração and Metalurgia S.A. and of VARIG - Viação Aérea Rio Grandense. Currently he is a partner of the law offices of Gouvêa Vieira Advogados and member of the Board of Directors of Boa Esperança S.A. He graduated with a degree in Law from the Pontifical University of Rio de Janeiro and holds a master’s degree in Law from the University of Berkeley, in California.

Carlos Infante Santos de Castro Mr. Carlos Infante Santos de Castro serves as a Director of Sul America SA since October 29, 2010. He is also Member of the Investments Committee of the Company since 2002. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Sul America Capitalizacao SA - Sulacap, Member of the Board of Directors of Brasilcap Capitalizacao and Caixa Capitalizacao. He was Corporative Vice President and Financial Vice President, as well as Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors of several companies from the Sul America group, in the area of insurance of casualty, health, social security, life and capitalization. He was President of GTE-Multitel and Executive Officer of New Business of Cataguazes-Leopoldina Group in Rio de Janeiro. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro, gained a Master of Science in Production Engineering from Stanford University and a Masters of Business Administration from Stanford University.

Renato Russo Mr. Renato Russo serves as Director at Sul America S.A. since September 1, 2014. He has extensive experience in banking and insurance markets, having served in several institutional leadership positions. Also, he has had a 23 year relationship with SulAmérica, having held several positions such as, Risk Manager of Banco Sul América, General Manager of Sul América Investimentos and Vice President of the Life and Pension business unit. From 1984 to 1989, Mr Russo worked for Banco Crefisul as an Administrative Manager of mutual funds. Currently, he is a Partner at R2DM Liderança e Gestão Organizacional. Mr. Russo holds a Bachelors degree in Social Sciences from University of Sao Paulo in 1985, has a certificate from the Advanced Management Program at Wharton Business School (2001) and a Masters degree in Administration with an emphasis in Strategy from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER in 2010.

Guilherme Affonso Ferreira Mr. Guilherme Affonso Ferreira serves as an Independent Director of Sul America SA since October 29, 2010. He has been a Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company since November 2010 and President of Bahema Participacoes SA since 1975. For the last five years he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Unibanco Holding, Submarino SA, Santista Textil, Unibanco - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA, B2W and Avipal. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Eternit, Rio Bravo Investments, Tavex and Pao de Acucar and Member of the Advisory Board of Signatura Lazard. He also works with philanthropic companies such as Instituto de Cidadania Empresarial, Lar Escola Sao Francisco and Campinas Orthopedic Institute. He graduated in Production Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1975 and gained a degree in Economics and Political Science from Macalester College in1974.

Christopher John Minter Mr. Christopher John Minter serves as the Independent Director of Sul America S.A. since January 10, 2014. He is in charge of the management of the main investment portfolio and of the strategic and financial acquisitions and divestments of the Swiss Re Group. Prior to joining the group, from 2001 to 2012 he occupied several senior positions at Deutsche Bank, having previously been: Head of Private Equity, Head of Corporate Investments and Head of Corporate Development. In these positions, he managed portfolios of illiquid assets of the Bank and of institutional and private clients. From 1993 to 2001, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Prague and Zurich, where he assisted international clients in a wide range of transactions. A British citizen, he started his career at the Grant Thornton in London. He holds a Masters in Law and History degree from the University of Cambridge and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He fulfills the requisites of independence established in the Listing Regulations of Level 2 of the BM&FBovespa S.A.

David Lorne Levy Mr. David Lorne Levy serves as the Independent Director of Sul America S.A. since January 10, 2014. He currently works as an independent consultant for PwC Global Health Industries, where he was the CEO between 2005 and 2013 and was hired with the purpose of re-launching the healthcare information technology program. Before joining PwC, he was the CEO of Franklin Health Inc., a company he founded. He has worked, since 1983, in the development of enterprises in the medical and healthcare fields. He was the CEO of Corning Franklin Health and of Franklin Health - Personal Path Systems. He received a Doctor of Medicine and Masters degree from McGill University. He is also a member of the American College of Preventative Medicine, has worked as a professor in several medical institutions in the United States and is a Director of the United Hospital Fund of New York City and of The Atlantic Council. He fulfills the requisites of independence established in the Listing Regulations of Level 2 of the BM&FBovespa.

Pierre-Claude Perrenoud Mr. Pierre-Claude Perrenoud serves as an Independent Director of Sul America SA since April 5, 2000. Between 1960 and 1990, he held several positions at Swiss Re and was responsible for its operations in Latin America and other countries. He sits on the Boards of captive insurance and reinsurance companies in several countries. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universite de Neuchatel and in Spanish from Universidad de Madrid.