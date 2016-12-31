Solium Capital Inc (SUM.TO)

Name Description

Michael Broadfoot Mr. Michael G. Broadfoot is Chairman of the Board of Solium Capital Inc. He joined Solium’s Board in 2002 and has been the Chairman for most of that tenure, a position he currently holds. Between 2010 and May 2017, he was also a Managing Director and a member of the Solium executive team. Mike’s primary past experience includes being CEO of Engage Energy, an energy trading and marketing company (sold in 2002). He was the founder of a predecessor company to Engage in 1994. Mike is currently a founder and principal in Jemm Properties of Calgary (commercial real estate development), and a Director of Curve Dental (dental software). Past Board experience includes Medgate (medical records software), InnerVision Medical Technologies (medical imaging), Southern Lights Ventures of NZ (bio-medical materials), and Peyto (oil and gas producer). For all of those companies Mike was a principal shareholder and either a founder or early stage investor. He is also a past Director of Union Gas, the Ontario natural gas utility (sold in 2002). Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, both from the University of Alberta.

Marcos Lopez Mr. Marcos A. Lopez is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Solium Capital Inc. He most people in stock plan administration, Marcos sort of “fell into it.” In 1999, he started Bitontic Solutions and was contracted by the newly formed Solium to build an equity administration platform—known today as Shareworks. What started as a bit of contract work soon became a life-long professional passion for Marcos. Marcos holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Calgary. Now as CEO of Solium, he remains every bit as passionate about creating and optimizing technology to solve business challenges. Marcos was the winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the technology sector, Western Canada. Under his leadership, Shareworks has evolved to be a truly global platform used by more than 3000 companies spanning the globe.

Kelly Schmitt Ms. Kelly Schmitt is Chief Financial Officer of Solium Capital Inc. She joined Solium in 2015, bringing with her over 15 years of finance and capital markets experience. Prior to Solium, she was VP Finance & Chief Financial Officer at SMART Technologies Inc., where she oversaw all finance operations, including accounting, business planning, treasury, tax, internal audit, investor relations, and financial systems. Kelly was instrumental in SMART’s initial public offering, and drove many of the changes required to support the Company’s global expansion and sales into over 100 countries. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary, as well as her Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.

Cameron Hall Mr. Cameron Hall is President - Canada and Global Head of Marketing of the company. He joined Solium in 2013 to transform its marketing organization and help Solium rise to new levels. Standing at 6’8”, Cameron has a unique vantage of the business. In his current position, he provides executive oversight on Canadian customer service and business development, while leading Solium’s global marketing function. In this unique dual role, Cameron’s leadership has deep customer focus balanced with broad market awareness. In the past, he has held sales and marketing leadership positions with several Fortune 500 companies, including Coca-Cola and Monsanto, and has experience in the financial services industry with both Versus Technologies (acquired by E*Trade) and Oanda. Cameron graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Management Science and completed the Executive Development Program at the S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management. He currently sits on the Board of Advisors for NASPP and is a member of the Global Equity Organization (GEO).

James Wulforst Mr. James (Jim) Wulforst is President - USA of Solium Capital Inc. He joined Solium in May 2013 as President of Solium USA. His background includes 30 years in the financial services industry dealing with institutional and retail clients covering wealth management, product development, service operations, and business development. Prior to joining Solium, Jim served from 2007 to 2013 as President of E*TRADE Financial Corporate Service Inc., a division of E*TRADE Financial, and was responsible for overseeing its stock plan services and designated brokerage groups. From 1999 to 2007, he led the Fidelity Investment team in the creation of StockPlan Services, a division focused on plan administration and optimizing the employee participant’s experience with their company’s equity incentive plans. Prior to working at Fidelity, he was Vice President at Chase Manhattan Bank. Jim graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Miami, FL. He is currently a member of the National Association of Stock Plan Professionals (NASPP) and the Global Equity Organization (GEO), and holds FINRA Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.

Scott Campbell Mr. Scott Blair Campbell is Executive Vice President - Global Shared Services of Solium Capital Inc. He joined Solium in 2014 as President, Canada. Through his success providing executive oversight on customer service, implementation, reconciliation, and administration; Scott’s role has evolved to leveraging his expertise in our service offering to lead our Global Shared Services teams. Scott brings a unique combination of deep technology knowledge together with extensive operations experience, enabling him to lead Solium’s global business to even higher levels of performance and service. Most recently, Scott was President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a medical records company and has held executive-level positions with a number of technology companies.

Janice Webster Ms. Janice Webster is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Solium Capital Inc. She has been working in human resources for over 20 years. She started in recruitment before emerging as a Talent Management guru with expertise in building global HR teams that enable high performing organizations to excel. Janice joined Solium in July 2014 as the Global Head of HR and can be found in the corporate headquarters in Calgary, Alberta. With her extensive experience in Talent Management, she has a unique perspective on how to tie culture and compensation to motivate and retain top talent to drive performance.

Gary Levine Mr. Gary Levine is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Legal of the company. He joined Solium in 2013 following the acquisition of the company he founded, Corporate Focus. He is responsible for Solium’s growth initiatives related to acquisitions, strategic partnerships and new market opportunities, as well as managing Solium’s legal affairs. Gary has spent more than 20 years, as an attorney, entrepreneur and executive, focused at the intersection of law, finance and compliance, initially developing some of the early incentive equity awards for venture and PE-backed companies and later creating the first multi-tenant, online system for equity administration and corporate governance for privately-held emerging growth companies. Previously, Gary was General Counsel of a global software company and a corporate attorney at a Boston law firm. Gary holds a Masters in Business Administration from MIT’s Sloan School of Management and a law degree from Boston College Law School.

Lance Titchkosky Mr. Lance Titchkosky is Senior Vice President - Technology of Solium Capital Inc. He joined Solium in 2002 and currently oversees the ongoing development of Shareworks as a member of our executive team. Lance works with the Product Development team and other technology groups to evolve the company's solutions to address market needs, respond to changing regulatory requirements, and leverage technological advances. He also directs system maintenance and technology-related vendor relationships. Lance holds a Master of Science in computer science from the University of Calgary.

Brian Craig Mr. Brian N. Craig is Executive Director of the company. He has served as Solium’s President and CEO from 2002 to 2006 and has been on the Board of Directors since 2001. Prior to joining Solium full-time, Brian founded and was the President and CEO of Stormworks Ltd., a privately held e-business services company that was acquired by Solium in 2002. Brian is a principal at a Calgary-based venture capital company, Adventure Capital. Through this vehicle, Brian invests in many early-stage companies, including energy and technology start-ups. Brian has gained board and audit committee experience at several public and privately held companies.

Thomas Muir Mr. Thomas P. Muir, FCPA, FCA, FCBV, is Lead Independent Director of Solium Capital Inc. He joined Solium’s Board of Directors in 2010. He is Co-Managing Director of Muir Detlefsen & Associates Limited, a Toronto-based firm that seeks to create shareholder value for its financial investor partners. He is also a Director of CI Financial Corp. and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (past Chair), and a Trustee of Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital. From 2005 to 2006, Tom was the Chief Development Officer of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., and from 1995 to 2005 he was the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Tom was Vice President, Director, and a member of the Executive Committee of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., where he was co-head of the firm’s Investment Banking Group and prior to that, co-head of the firm’s M&A Group. Before joining RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Tom was with Ernst & Whinney. Tom has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and holds the Chartered Accountant (Fellow) and Chartered Business Valuator (Fellow) designations.

Joanne Rohde Ms. Joanne Rohde is Director of the company. She joined Solium’s Board of Directors in 2017 with 25 years of experience in the U.S. financial services and technology industries. Her strength is to help companies build strategies and operations to achieve industry-leading growth through balanced vision and execution. Throughout her career, she has helped drive major change in the financial services, software, and healthcare industries. Joanne is currently CEO and Founder of Axial Exchange, a health care information technology company whose software facilitates improved communication between patients, clinical providers, and hospitals. With better communication, costs are lowered, outcomes and patient satisfaction is improved, and unplanned re-admissions and skyrocketing after-care costs are addressed. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Red Hat, where revenues tripled and the customer base grew from 10,000 to 400,000. Joanne holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics and English major) from Wesleyan University and Object Oriented Management from Stanford University.

Shawn Abbott Mr. Shawn Abbott is Independent Director of Solium Capital Inc. since 29 May 2014. He is a partner at iNovia Capital, Shawn is passionate about building companies. As Chief Technology Officer of Rainbow Technologies, he helped invent the engines underpinning Internet security and then as President, he saw the company grow ten-fold before being sold to SafeNet for nearly half-a-billion dollars. Previously his start-up pioneered the eCommerce system used by millions of CD-ROMs. Shawn holds an early patent as one of the inventors of the now popular USB keys. When not working with a technology enabled business, he can usually be found piloting a helicopter.

Laura Cillis Ms. Laura A. Cillis is Independent Director of Solium Capital Inc. since 29 May 2014. She has over 25 years of experience working in publicly traded international organizations and has a broad range of leadership and financial experience. She served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. from November 2008 to June 2013. Prior thereto, she was the Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Energy Services L.P. since January 2006. Ms. Cillis is a director and member of the Audit and Compensation Committees of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG), a director and member of the Audit Committee of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX: ENF) and a director and member of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee and Chair of the Safety & Reliability Committee of Enbridge Pipelines Inc. She is also a director of Enbridge Income Partners GP Inc. and a trustee of Enbridge Commercial Trust. Laura is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and Financial Executives International and holds the ICD.D designation granted by the Institute of Corporate Directors. Laura holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.