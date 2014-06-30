Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)

Name Description

B. Taparia Shri. B. L. Taparia is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Supreme Industries Limited. He has Overall guidance in framing Business policies and social work. He holds B. Com. He is Director of B. Com., Supreme Capital Management Ltd., Venktesh Investment & Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd.

M. Taparia Shri. M. P. Taparia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Supreme Industries Limited. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree. He serves as Director of Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Supreme Capital Management Ltd., Rama Newsprit & Paper Ltd., SPL Industrial Park Ltd., SPL Industrial Support Services Ltd., Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd., Multilayer Films Pvt. Ltd., Jagatguw Investment & Trading Co. FM. Ltd.

Shivratan Taparia Shri. Shivratan Jeetmal Taparia is Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He holds B.A. (Hons.), L.L.B. He is Chairman / Director of other companies they are Permanent Magnets Ltd. Venu Plantations Ltd.

V. Taparia Shri. V. K. Taparia is Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He has experience as Industrialist having Business experience.

Bhupendranath Bhargava Shri. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava is Independent Non-Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He holds M. Com, L.L.B. He is Chairman / Director of other companies they are CRISIL Limited Excel Crop Care Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd and J. K. Lakshmi Cement Ltd.