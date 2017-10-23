Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV.BA)

Name Description

Julio Supervielle Mr. Julio Patricio Supervielle serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Supervielle S.A. He attended the Global CEO Program organized by Wharton, IESE and CEIBS. He joined the financial group Exprinter-Banex in the year 1986 where he held several positions at Banco Banex S.A., including: General Manager, Director and Chairman. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Supervielle, Chairman of the boards of Grupo Supervielle, Banco Supervielle, CCF and Tarjeta and Viñas del Monte, Manager at Missiones Participações Ltda. and Buenos Aires Participações Ltda. and Alternate Director of Cordial Microfinanzas. He received a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Católica Argentina and holds a Masters degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Jorge Ramirez Mr. Jorge Oscar Ramirez serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Supervielle S.A. since April 15, 2011. From 1981 to 1985, he worked in the International Capital Markets division of Banco Nacional de Desarrollo in Argentina (National Development Bank). He subsequently joined the First National Bank of Boston (later BankBoston) where he served as a lending officer and team leader in the Corporate Banking Division (1985 1989), then as an Investment Banking Officer, Senior Investment Banker and Managing Director of Boston Investment Group (BIGSA), the investment banking arm of First National Bank of Boston (1989 1995). From 1995 to 1997, he served as the Country Manager for First National Bank of Boston in Uruguay, and at the end of 1997, he served in the same capacity in Chile. In late 2000, he assumed regional responsibilities as Regional President for the Andean Region which included Chile, Peru, Colombia and Panama. In 2003, he returned to Argentina as CEO of BankBoston. In 2004, he assumed Regional responsibilities as Regional President for Argentina and Uruguay. Mr. Ramirez left BankBoston in December 2005 after the announcement of its sale to Standard Bank of South Africa. From May 2006 to January 2011, he was a partner of Prisma Investment S.A., a financial advisory firm in Argentina. He serves on the Board of Directors of Alpargatas SAIC, the Argentine subsidiary of Alpargatas Brazil and of CRS Asesorias e Inversiones S.A., a Chilean company. Until December 2010, he also served on the board of ALICO, the life insurance company of AIG in Argentina. He is also a founding partner of Fondos Online (fol.cl), an online brokerage house in Chile founded in 2009. He is a Certified Public Accountant, with a degree from the University of Buenos Aires. He also holds an Executive Management Program degree (PADE) from ESE, the Business School of the Universidad de Los Andes, in Santiago, Chile.

Emerico Stengel Mr. Emerico Alejandro Stengel serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Supervielle S.A. since July 13, 2010. He has served as an Officer for the Corporate and Investment Banks of Citibank and Banco Santander, respectively. Subsequently, he became Partner of Booz Allen Hamilton, a global management consulting firm, where, until October 2007, he worked with multinational and large local corporations in Latin America, the United States and Europe on strategy, corporate governance, organization and operations in various industries. He has led several strategic integration and operations enhancement projects in the financial services and retail industries. Between 2006 and 2007, Mr. Stengel served as an independent director of, and from October 2007 until May 2011 as the CEO of Los Grobo Agropecuaria, a leading Mercosur agribusiness that won the National Quality Award in 2010. In July 2010, he became a director of Grupo Supervielle. Mr. Stengel currently serves on the boards of directors of Grupo Supervielle (as Second Vice-Chairman), the Bank (as Second Vice-Chairman), and CCF (as Second Vice-Chairman), as Director of Tarjeta, Chairman of Cordial Microfinanzas, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Supervielle Seguros, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Espacio Cordial de Servicios and as Alternate Director of Sofital. He is an Industrial Engineer, with a Bachelors degree from Universidad de Buenos Aires and he holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Alejandra Naughton Ms. Alejandra Naughton is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Since September 2011. She holds a degree in Economics from the Universidad de Buenos Aires and a post graduate degree in Project Management from Universidad de Belgrano. She attended the CFO Executive Program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She has taken courses at the Bank of England in London, where she was awarded the Expert in Finance and Management Accounting and Expert in Corporate Governance degrees; at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York where she was conferred the Expert in Management and Operations degree and at the International Monetary Fund where she was awarded the Expert in Safeguards Assessment degree. From 1994 to 2007 she served on the Central Bank's staff in several senior positions, including that of Deputy General Manager (2003 to 2007) and Argentine Representative to the Governance Network at the Basle based Bank for International Settlements (Switzerland). During the years 2007 and 2008 she worked as a Consultant to the International Monetary Fund. As of the date of this prospectus, she is also Chief Finance Officer at the Bank and she serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Espacio Cordial.

Santiago Batlle Mr. Santiago Enrique Batlle is Human Resources Manager of the Company. He graduated from Universidad Católica de La Plata as an Attorney at Law and received his Master's degree in Business Administration Management from the School of Business and Management at IAE Universidad Austral. He also received a postgraduate degree in Human Resources from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa. He participated in the Senior Management Program at IAE Universidad Austral and other programs at Stanford, London Business School and Michigan University. From July 2000 to 2004, he served as Labor Relations Manager at Bank Boston NA, and from 2005 to March 2007 he served as their Human Resources Executive Director. From April 2007 to December 2010, he was Human Resources Executive Director at Standard Bank Argentina. He has served as Human Resources Head of Grupo Supervielle and Banco Supervielle since February 2011.

Sergio Gabai Mr. Sergio Gabai is Risk, Legal Affairs and Compliance Manager of the Company. He has been Head of Risk, Legal Affairs, Compliance and AML of Grupo Supervielle since May 2012. A graduate of the Universidad de Buenos Aires as an Attorney-at-Law, he also holds a Master's degree in Economics and Insurance Law from the Universidad Católica Argentina and a Ph.D. in Management from University of Navarra's IESE Business School. He attended the Management Program for Lawyers at Yale University and participated of the Effective Leadership Program at Universidad Austral—IAE. He also attended the Innovation Program at Universidad de San Andrés and the Finance and Operative Efficiency Program at Wharton School. From 1998 through 2000, he was the Legal Affairs Assistant Manager at Bank Boston. From 2000 through 2007 he was in charge of BBVA Banco Francés Legal Services for the Banking Business Department. He also serves as Director of Espacio Cordial and SAM, and as Alternate Syndic for Sofital, Tarjeta Automática, Supervielle Seguros and Cordial Microfinanzas.

Javier Huerga Mr. Javier Martinez Huerga is Chief Credit Officer of the Company. Since September 2012. He graduated from the Universidad de Buenos Aires as an Industrial Engineer and has a Master's degree in Business Management from Universidad de El Salvador. From 1988 to 1993 he worked as the Head of Business Analysis at Banco Francés and from 1993 to 1995 as Business Manager of Banco del Sud. From 1996 to 2009 he worked at Banco Itaú Argentina as Risks and Credit Director. He later worked as an independent consultant and from 2010 to August 2012 he served as General Manager of Puente Hnos SGR.

Richard Gluzman Mr. Richard Guy Gluzman serves as Director of Grupo Supervielle S.A. since April 15, 2011. From 1978 to 1995, he worked in France holding various managerial positions in several technological companies (Burroughs S.A., Digital Equipment Corporation, Wang S.A. and JBA S.A.). His career in Argentina started in 1995, when he joined Coming S.A. (France Telecom & Perez Companc Group) as General Manager until 1997. From 1997 through 1999, he served as a member of Globalstar S.A.'s Board of Directors. From 1998 through 2000, he was at the helm of Diveo Broadband Networks S.A. as General Manager and then, from 2000 to 2006, he was a Director of Pegasus Capital, a private equity fund. As of the date of this prospectus, he serves on the Board of Directors of Grupo Supervielle, as First Vice-Chairman of the boards of directors of the Bank, CCF and as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tarjeta, as well as Alternate Director of Sofital. He received a degree in Law from Universite Paris X - Nanterre in Paris and a Master's degree in Business Administration from ESSEC Business School in Paris.

Atilio Maria Maini Mr. Atilio Maria Dell-Oro Maini serves as Director of Grupo Supervielle S.A. since September 28, 2011. In 1984, he joined the law firm Cárdenas, Cassagne & Asociados and was made Partner in 1990. He worked in New York City as a Foreign Associate at the law firm White & Case in 1987 and Simpson, Thatcher & Bartlett from 1988-1989. In 1997, he worked at the London-based global law firm Linklaters & Paines. He also completed the Program of Instruction for Lawyers at Harvard Law School. In 2003, he joined the law firm Cabanellas Etchebarne Kelly as a Senior Partner of the Banking and Capital Markets divisions. He has extensive experience advising banks and other financial entities, corporations and governments with respect to all types of international and domestic banking and financial transactions. He is a Professor at the Master's in Business Law program at Universidad de San Andrés, as well as a member of the Bar Association of the city of Buenos Aires. As of the date of this prospectus, he serves as the Director of Grupo Supervielle, the Bank, CCF, Tarjeta, Espacio Cordial de Servicios and Sofital. He is a lawyer, with degrees in Political Science and Agricultural Production.

Laurence Nicole Mengin de Loyer Ms. Laurence Nicole Mengin de Loyer serves as Director of Grupo Supervielle S.A. since March 23, 2010. She worked in the New York City investment banking arm of Banque Nationale de Paris as an Associate in Mergers and Acquisitions (1989-1990). In 1992, she joined the European Apparel Division of Sara Lee Corporation in Paris, where she held a number of financial positions in different business units including Financial Analyst (Sara Lee PP S.A.), Financial Controller (DIM S.A.), Chief Financial Officer (Playtex S.A.) and European Controller (Sara Lee BA SA). When Sara Lee Corporation sold its European Apparel Division to the private equity firm Sun Capital Partners in 2006, she served as Group Controller of the newly created stand-alone business (with sales of €1 billion) with responsibilities in the financial control, financial reorganization and in the definition of exit strategies for the private equity firm. In 2008, as a result of her move to Argentina, she volunteered as Vice President and Treasurer of a not-for-profit organization dedicated to welcoming foreigners to Argentina. In 2009, she joined the Bank, where she served as Deputy Manager in the Administration Department until her nomination to the Board of Grupo Supervielle in March 2010. She served as Director on the board of SAM and Sofital during 2010. She currently serves as Director of Grupo Supervielle, the Bank and CCF and Vice President of the Board of Directors of Sofital and Viñas del Monte. She graduated from McGill University in Canada with a degree in Commerce and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the same university.