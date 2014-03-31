Sun TV Network Ltd (SUTV.NS)

Name Description

Kalanithi Maran Mr. Kalanithi Maran is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sun TV Network Ltd. He resigned as Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 19, 2012. He has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Madras, Chennai and a masters Degree in Business Administration from the University of Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA. After his post-graduation he joined the family business, a publication company of five publications (dailies and weeklies), as an apprentice. In 1990 he took over as the Chairman of Company and of the other Promoter Group Companies. He launched one of the first regional video magazines ‘Poomalai’ in Tamil in 1991. Under his leadership Company launched Sun TV in 1993, one of India’s first international regional language satellite television channels, and Suryan FM. He is currently in charge of the day to day operations and activities of the Company. He has been awarded the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Entrepreneur Award’ in 1995, the Worldcom ‘Indian Young Business Achiever Award’ in 1999. He represented India at the World Young Business Achiever Awards in Portugal in 1999 and was also awarded the Worldcom ‘World Young Business Achiever Award’ in 1999 for creativity. He was awarded the ‘Indian Junior Chamber Zone XVI — Young Person’ award in 2000, the Ernst and Young ‘Businessman Award’ for the entertainment and information sector in 2004, and the Indian Today ‘Service Czars Tamil Nadu’s New Age Titans’ in 2005. He has also been awarded a ‘Commendation for Displaying Extraordinary Corporate Leadership and Entrepreneurial Spirit’ in 2005 by CNBC Television.

K. Vijaykumar Mr. K. Vijaykumar is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Sun TV Network Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Bangalore University. He was appointed as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from April 20, 2012 and he has over two decades of tremendous and experience in the media industry. He had been associated with Sun TV Network Limited since 1994. He is actively involved in the business and operations of Sun TV Network Limited including monitoring and execution of strategic initiatives.

C. Praveen Mr. C. Praveen is Chief Operating Officer of Sun TV Network Ltd., since April 20, 2012. He had served as Senior Vice President - Malayalam Programmes of the company.

S. Kannan Mr. S. Kannan is Chief Technical Officer of Sun TV Network Ltd. He has a diploma in electricals and electronics from CNT Polytechnic, Chennai. Prior to joining Company he worked as a systems engineer for Kungumam Publications Private Limited. Thereafter he joined Company in 1990 as Manager (Technical). He is responsible for the design, procurement, maintenance and upgradation of technical infrastructure including video and audio recording and transmission equipment. He has received specialized technical training from Continental Microwave UK, Harmonic Inc. and JVC in relation to the maintenance of Video and RF broadcast equipment.

R. Ravi Mr. R. Ravi is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Sun TV Network Ltd. He has bachelor’s degree from the University of Madras and is an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has been associated with the Company from 2001. Prior to joining the Company, he worked with Teledata Informatics Limited between 2000 and 2001. He is responsible for the Secretarial and compliance functions of the Company.

Kavery Kalanithi Mrs. Kavery Kalanithi is Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited. She resigned as Joint Managing Director of the company with effect from April 19, 2012. She has a bachelor’s degree in arts from University of Madras, Chennai. She is actively in the business and operations of Company including monitoring the viewer feedback with regard to the programming and deciding the content mix on channels of Company. She also assists in the selection of anchors, newscasters and programme presenters. She is also active in philanthropic activities and is on the board of trustees of Sun Foundation, a public charitable organization, supervising the day to day functioning of the Sun Foundation.

S. Selvam Mr. S. Selvam is Non-Executive Director of Sun TV Network Ltd. He is a graduate in Arts from Madras University and has over three decades of tremendous and experience in the media industry. He produced about 40 films in South Indian regional languages and scripted number of regional films.

M. Harinarayanan Mr. M.K. Harinarayanan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun Tv Network Ltd. He hails from a traditional who pioneered the brick industry in 1941. He is a developer of residential layouts in the western part of Chennai and owns and operates Service Apartments to cater to the present influx of entertainment, communication and IT industries.

Nicholas Paul Mr. Nicholas Martin Paul is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun TV Network Ltd. He was appointed as a non-executive Independent Director of the Company in February 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from University of Madras. Mr. Nicholas Martin Paul is a Director in SpiceJet Limited, Splendid Fine Foods Private Limited, Tan Business Ventures Private Limited and Tan Retail Ventures Private Limited. He does not hold any share in the Company.

J. Ravindran Mr. J. Ravindran is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun TV Network Ltd. He has a bachelor's degree in arts and law degree from the University of Madras. An advocate by profession, Mr. J. Ravindran is practicing in Madras High Court. He is Assistant Solicitor General of India, Madras High Court. He is a Director in SpiceJet Limited, Kal Radio Limited and South Asia FM Limited. He does not hold any share in the Company. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Investors Grievance Committee and Audit Committee of Sun TV Network Limited. He is the Chairman of the Investors Relations Committee and Member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of SpiceJet Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of South Asia FM Limited. He is also the Chairman of Audit Committee of Kal Radio Limited and Member of Remuneration Committee.