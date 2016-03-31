Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO)

Name Description

Rui Feng Dr. Rui Feng is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Silvercorp Metals Inc. Dr. Feng resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from October 18, 2013. He was appointed President of New Pacific Metals Corp. since May 2010 and Director of New Pacific Metals Corp. since May 2004.

Derek Liu Mr. Derek Liu is Chief Financial Officer of Silvercorp Metals Inc. Mr. Liu is professional accountant with over 15 years of diverse international experience in financial reporting, auditing and accounting. He is a member of Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia and a certified public accountant (CPA) in the state of Colorado, United States. He has held senior accounting positions, such as corporate controller and chief financial officer, at a number of public Canadian mining companies for the past several years, including the role of financial controller of Silvercorp from 2006 to 2010.

Lorne Waldman Mr. Lorne Waldman is Senior Vice President of Silvercorp Metals Inc. Mr. Waldman resigned as Corporate Secretary of Silvercorp Metals Inc., effective November 08, 2012. He has been In-house Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. from November 1996 to September 2007.

Luke Liu Mr. Luke Liu , M. Eng. PhD (Mining Eng.), is Vice President - China Operations of the Company. Mr. Liu has over 20 years mining industry experience in Australia and internationally, including China. He has held a diverse range of technical and engineering positions in mining companies and consulting firms.

Gordon Neal Mr. Gordon K. Neal has been appointed as Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Mr. Neal founded Neal McInerney Investor Relations in 1999, growing it to be the second largest full service Investor Relations firm in Canada. Mr. Neal has served on the boards of Falco Resources, Balmoral Resources, Americas Petrogas, Rockgate Capital, and Xiana Mining. He has raised more than $400m nfor resources companies since 2004, and has actively assisted Companies with M&A transactions. Mr. Neal graduated from Dalhousie University with a B.Sc. in Biochemistry. He has also served as a member of the Dalhousie University Senate and Board of Governors.

Alex Zhang Mr. Alex Zhang , M. Eng., M.Sci., P. Geo is Vice President - Exploration of the Company. Mr. Zhang has 20 years of experience and has worked with Eldorado Gold, Afcan Mining, Sino Gold , and most recently with the Company's affiliate, New Pacific Metals Corp. Mr. Zhang has supervised the exploration activities of two major gold projects from exploration through development to production, and brings a full range of technical and managerial skills related to exploration and mining projects.

S. Paul Simpson Mr. S. Paul Simpson is Lead Independent Director of Silvercorp Metals Inc. He was the Corporate Secretary of Tournigan Ventures Corporation (now Tournigan Gold Corp) (“TVC”) on January 21, 2002, when the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) issued a cease trade order (“CTO”) for failure to file its audited financial statements on time. The necessary materials were filed and the CTO was revoked by the BCSC on April 23, 2002, and by the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC)on May 10, 2002.

Marina Katusato Ms. Marina A. Katusato is Director of the Company. Ms. Katusa has over ten years of business experience in areas including mineral exploration, research analysis, strategic planning, and corporate development. She earned a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Geology/Earth & Ocean Science from the University of British Columbia.

Tok Pay Kong Mr. Tok Pay Kong is Independent Director of Silvercorp Metals Inc. He holds a Bachelor in Business Administration and earned his Chartered Accountant designation in British Columbia in 1978 and U.S CPA (Illinois) designation in 2002. From 1981 to 2004, he was partner of Ellis Foster Chartered Accountants and a partner at Ernst & Young LLP from 2005 to 2010. Currently, Mr. Kong is a director of New Pacific Metals Corp., IDM International Limited , Hana Mining Ltd., Uranium Energy Corp., and Brazil Resources Inc.

Yikang Liu Mr. Yikang Liu is Independent Director of Silvercorp Metals Inc. Mr. Liu was Deputy General Secretary of the China Mining Association and the 35th & 36th Vice-Chairman of the Geological Society of China. Before he retired in 2001, Mr. Liu was the Chief Geologist for the former Ministry of Metallurgical Industry of China. While there he made contributions to the amendment of the last China Mineral Resources Law. Mr. Liu, representing Chinese interests, is the person responsible for the establishment of the first Sino-foreign joint venture for mineral exploration in China. Mr. Liu has over 40 years of geological experience in managing, evaluating and exploring mineral projects for the Chinese government in China and in 17 countries around the world. Mr. Liu is an Adjunct Professor of Geology at the Changchun College of Technology, Northeast University and the China University of Geoscience.