Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)

Name Description

Navinbhai Dave Mr. Navinbhai C. Dave is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Swan Energy Limited. He is Eminent industrialist and Public personality, social oriented philanthropist and Educationist.

Chetan Selarka Mr. Chetan K. Selarka is Chief Financial Officer of the Swan Energy Limited.

Nikhil Merchant Mr. Nikhil V. Merchant is Managing Director, Executive Director of Swan Energy Limited. He holds B.S.(Tex. Eng.) USA, DMTC MEP (IIM). His Previous employment is Indian Organic Chemicals Limited.

Vilas Gangan Mr. Vilas Anant Gangan is Additional Whole-Time Director of the Swan Energy Limited. He was Director of the Company on September 2009 to April 2010.

Paresh Merchant Mr. Paresh V. Merchant is Executive Director of Swan Energy Limited. His qualifications are B.Com., MEP (IIM).

Padmanabhan Sugavanam Mr. Padmanabhan Sugavanam is Whole Time Director of Swan Energy Limited. Mr. P. Sugavanam, former Director (Finance), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC) is a senior Chartered Accountant, having over 36 years of versatile experience in all the sectors related to the Oil & Gas industry.

Shobhan Diwanji Mr. Shobhan I. Diwanji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Swan Energy Limited. He has BA in Economics from University of Bombay and MBA in Finance, University of Rochester, NY, USA. He was associated as Director Capital Market Group Lazard India and Senior Consultant with Tata Economic Consultancy Services.

Rajat kumar Gupta Mr. Rajat kumar Das Gupta is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Swan Energy Limited. He has BE in Mechanical Engineering, from Jadavpur University , Calcutta and M-Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He is having experience in excess of 43 years in the field of Strategic Planning, Marketing, Overall fesponsibility of Product Development. Engineering Management, Procurement, Construction and Integrated Project Management, Energy Conservation of multi-disciplinary Green Field Projects, Revamping, Debottlenecking etc. He is also on Board of Chemtex Consulting of India Ltd., Chemtex Global Engieneers Private Ltd. And Chemtex Engineering of India Ltd.

Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji Mr. Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Swan Energy Limited. Mr. Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji, former Chairman and M. D. of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and ex- M. D. of Essar Oil Limited. He has over 50 years of versatile experience in the Petroleum and Oil industry in general and in the marketing of petroleum products in particular. He has varied interest in sports, industry associations etc.