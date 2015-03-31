Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)

Name Description

Sudhir Mankad Shri. Sudhir G. Mankad is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Swaraj Engines Ltd. He belongs to Indian Administrative Services (IAS). He holds Masters' degree in History from University of Delhi. He has served in various capacities both in Government of India and the State of Gujarat. His last assignment was as Chief Secretary, Govt. of Gujarat. He has served as a Chairman / Director on Board of several cement, power, fertilizer, and finance companies. He had also worked on the Finance Committee of Central Universities and had been associated with several educational institutions and NGOs. Shri Mankad is also a Chairman of Bhavnagar Energy Co. Limited and Gujarat International Finance Tec-city Co. Limited and Director of Deepak Nitrite Limited, Gruh Finance Limited, Mahindra Intertrade Limited, National Securities Depository Limited, IL&FS Skills Development Corp. Limited, Navin Fluorine International Limited and IL&FS Education & Technology Services Limited.

M. Kaushal Shri. M. N. Kaushal is Non - Independent Whole Time Director of Swaraj Engines Ltd., since April 01, 2012. He has joined the Company's Board in December, 2009 and has been appointed as Whole-time Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 1st April, 2012. Shri Kaushal is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Having joined the erstwhile Punjab Tractors (since merged with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited) in 1981, his last assignment in M&M was Sr. Vice President - Finance of Farm Division of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and has made significant contributions in business planning, cost control and management & judicious allocation of financial resources.

Dileep Choksi Shri. Dileep C. Choksi is an Additional Director of the Swaraj Engines Ltd., with effect from 18th June, 2014. Shri Dileep C. Choksi isChartered Accountant by profession, has over 36 years of experience having qualified as a Lawyer and a Cost Accountant. He was the former Joint Managing Partner of Deloitte in India before setting up of C.C.Chokshi Advisors Pvt. Ltd. His areas of specialization include tax planning and structuring for domestic and international clients, including expatriates, finalizing collaborations and joint ventures, executive advisory and decision support, corporate restructuring with a focus on start-up, turnaround and change management strategies and analyzing tax impact of various instruments. Shri Choksi is also a Director of ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Limited, ICICI Home Finance Co. Limited, Lupin Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, AIA Engineering Limited, Arvind Limited, Tata Housing Development Co. Limited, Mafatlal Cipherspace Pvt. Limited and Incube Ventures Pvt. Limited.

S. Durgashankar Shri S.Durgashankar is an Additional Director of Swaraj Engines Ltd. Shri S. Durgashankar a Chartered Accountant, is currently President - Group Merger & Acquisitions (M&A), Corporate Accounts and Group Secretarial and Member of the Group Executive Board at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M). During his overall work experience of 30+ years, he has handled a wide spectrum of Corporate Finance assignments at senior levels. At M&M, he was instrumental in setting up the M&A division and has a rich M&A experience, having facilitated many domestic & international M&A transactions for the Mahindra Group. He was earlier Corporate Treasurer and Head of Treasury & Investor Relations at M&M. Prior to his current assignment, he was CFO of Mahindra Satyam. Shri Durgashankar is also the Chairman of Mahindra Integrated Business Solutions Pvt. Limited and Director of EPC Industries Limited, Mahindra Trucks & Buses Limited, Swaraj Automotives Limited, Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt. Limited, Mahindra HZPC Pvt. Limited (formerly Mahindra Investments (International) Pvt. Limited) and Mahindra Namaste Pvt. Limited.

Neera Saggi Smt. Neera Saggi serves as Additional Director of the Company. She holds a Masters degree in English Literature and an MBA, joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1980 and before taking a voluntary retirement in 2008, she served in various capacities both in Government of India and State of West Bengal. Besides other assignments, she was District Magistrate and Collector, Hooghly, West Bengal, Deputy Chairperson of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Secretary to Governor of West Bengal, CMD of Hindustan Diamond Company Pvt. Limited and Development Commissioner of Special Economic Zones, Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India. Smt. Saggi's last assignment was Chief Executive of L&T Seawoods Pvt. Ltd. Smt. Saggi is also a Director of SICOM Limited, Swaraj Automotives Limited, Tata Projects Limited, TRF Limited, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, RPG Life Sciences Limited, IL&FS Financial Services Limited, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, Maithon Limited and Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt. Limited.

Rajan Wadhera Shri. Rajan Wadhera is the Additional Director of the Swaraj Engines Ltd. He possesses Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology degrees from IIT, Mumbai and participated in the Advanced Management Program at the Wharton Business School, USA. He is currently President and Chief Executive - Truck & Power Train Division and Head - Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) and Member of Group Executive Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M). He has wide and diverse experience in various facets of automotive as well as farm equipment sector like Research & Development, Technology Incubation, Sourcing, Manufacturing, Program Management, Vendor Management and New Parts Development. He has also enriched Mahindra's corporate culture with cultural transformation initiatives to help it to focus on delivering customer satisfaction. Before joining M&M, he was the Head of Operations of Eicher group's trucks, tractors, and motorcycles business. Shri Wadhera is also Director of Mahindra Trucks and Buses Limited, Mahindra Heavy Engines Pvt. Limited, Mahindra North America Technical Centre and Mahindra Graphic Research Design.

Rajendra Deshpande Shri. Rajendra R. Deshpande is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Swaraj Engines Ltd. He is a Mechanical Engineer, is currently Executive Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL). He is working with Kirloskar Group since 1977 and has vast experience in Projects, Production and Material Services. Shri Deshpande is also on the Board of Kothrud Power Equipment Limited.

Pawan Goenka Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Swaraj Engines Ltd. Dr. Goenka is a Mechanical Engineer from I.I.T. Kanpur. Post his Engineering degree, he earned his Ph.D from Cornell University, U.S.A. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. Dr. Goenka is currently the Executive Director and Group President (Auto and Farm Sector) of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M). Having joined M&M in 1993, in April 2003 he was appointed COO of Automotive Sector, in September 2005 he became President, and in April 2010 he assumed responsibility for both the Automotive and Farm Equipment Sectors. He was appointed to the post of Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. in 2013. Prior to joining M&M, he served with General Motors R&D Centre at Detroit, U.S.A. He is an internationally acknowledged scientist-manager with several citations to his credit. He is a fellow of SAE International and the Indian National Academy of Engineers. In 2014, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Dr. Goenka is also the Chairman of Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, SsangYong Motor Company Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra South Africa (Pty) Limited, Mahindra USA Inc., Mahindra Racing U.K. Limited, Peugeot Motocycles SAS, and Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Pvt. Limited and Director of Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited, Mahindra Two Wheelers Limited, Mumbai Mantra Media Limited, Mahindra Yueda (Yancheng) Tractor Co. Limited and Sylvan Realty Pvt. Limited.

Vijay Varma Shri. Vijay Varma is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Swaraj Engines Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering, joined Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (KOEL) in 1973 and has held key positions in Marketing & Sales related functions. He was also instrumental in setting up KOEL's owned Power Plant in the State of Karnataka. Having a vast experience, he retired as President of Kirloskar Proprietary Ltd. Company.