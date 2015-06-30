Edition:
United Kingdom

Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)

SYMP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,409.55INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs1,399.75
Open
Rs1,399.10
Day's High
Rs1,418.95
Day's Low
Rs1,396.00
Volume
16,550
Avg. Vol
27,922
52-wk High
Rs1,570.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,113.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Achal Bakeri

55 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Bhadresh Mehta

55 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Vijay Joshi

51 2015 Chief Operating Officer

Mayur Barvadiya

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajesh Mishra

43 2014 Associate Vice President – Marketing – Domestic & International Markets

Ramendra Sahai

2013 Vice President – Central Air Cooling Solutions

Nrupesh Shah

50 Executive Director

Jayesh Gupta

52 2014 Associate Vice President – Sales

Madhu Mohan

46 2014 Associate Vice President – International Markets

Falgun Shah

2015 Chief Innovation Officer

Jonaki Bakeri

29 2014 Non-Executive Director

Satyen Kothari

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Dipak Palkar

2005 Independent Non-Executive Director

Naishadh Parikh

60 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Achal Bakeri

Shri. Achal Anil Bakeri is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Symphony Ltd. He has 29 years of experience in varied functions of the Company. He contributes to policy formation, strategy and provides overall direction to the Board and the management team in achieving aggressive corporate objectives. He holds Architect, MBA (University of Southern California).

Bhadresh Mehta

Shri. Bhadresh Vinay Chandra Mehta is Chief Financial Officer of Symphony Ltd. He B.Com., ACA, ACS, AICWA and DISA. He is a finance and audit professional with 32 years of experience. He is responsible for finance, audit, accounts, costing, taxation and infotech functions.

Vijay Joshi

Mr. Vijay R. Joshi is Chief Operating Officer of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mech), Diploma in Business Management. He has over 28 years of experience and holds overall responsibility for operations including development of new products, materials management and production.

Mayur Barvadiya

Rajesh Mishra

Mr. Rajesh Mishra is Associate Vice President – Marketing – Domestic & International Markets of Symphony Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of sales and marketing. He is responsible for all marketing functions in the Company’s domestic and international business.

Ramendra Sahai

Mr. Ramendra Sahai is Vice President – Central Air Cooling Solutions of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mechanical), MBA (Marketing). He has over 24 years of experience in the field of sales and marketing. He is responsible for Industrial & Commercial Air Coolers Sales division of the organisation.

Nrupesh Shah

Shri. Nrupesh C. Shah is Executive Director of Symphony Ltd. He looks after overall corporate affairs, strategy, finance, M.I.S., treasury etc. He has around 27 years of experience in varied corporate functions. He has been with the Company since 1993. He holds B.Com., FCA and CS.

Jayesh Gupta

Mr. Jayesh Gupta is Vice President - Sales, Associate of Symphony Ltd. He holds B.Com. He has over 32 years of experience in the field of sales. He is responsible for all India domestic sales, logistics and commercial functions.

Madhu Mohan

Mr. Madhu Mohan is Associate Vice President – International Markets of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mech.), MBA (International Business). He has over 22 years of experience in international business.

Falgun Shah

Mr. Falgun Shah is Chief Innovation Officer of the Company. He holds BE (Mech), M. Tech, and MBA (Finance) degree. He has a varied work experience of over 29 years across diverse functions. He is responsible for technical and product development initiatives for coolers.

Jonaki Bakeri

Ms. Jonaki Bakeri is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has an experience spanning 10 years in various business functions namely marketing, service, accounts, finance, legal and product development. She holds B.A. degree. She is Director of Oras Investments Pvt. Ltd.

Satyen Kothari

Mr. Satyen V. Kothari is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has a working experience of 19 years in the field of strategy and user experience with several leading global companies like Apple, First Data Corp., Frog Design in the Silicon Valley. He has a Masters in Engineering from Stanford University.

Dipak Palkar

Shri. Dipak Palkar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Symphony Ltd. He holds B.com., Diploma in Taxation Laws & Practices, Diploma in Business Management. He has about 35 years of experience in HR, marketing, business promotion and international sales.

Naishadh Parikh

Mr. Naishadh I. Parikh is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has rich experience of more than 30 years in performing various roles at corporate level of diverse sectors and expertise in strategy formulation & implementation for new businesses and market entries. He holds B. Sc. and MBA degrees. He is Director of Amtrex Ambience Limited, Equinox Solutions Limited, Avikal Tradelink Private Limited, Suvik Electronics Private Limited, Perfect Connections Limited, Amol Dicalite Limited, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, Arvind Accel Limited, CEPT Research & Development Foundation, Ahmedabad University Support Foundation, Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council.

