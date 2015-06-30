Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)

Name Description

Achal Bakeri Shri. Achal Anil Bakeri is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Symphony Ltd. He has 29 years of experience in varied functions of the Company. He contributes to policy formation, strategy and provides overall direction to the Board and the management team in achieving aggressive corporate objectives. He holds Architect, MBA (University of Southern California).

Bhadresh Mehta Shri. Bhadresh Vinay Chandra Mehta is Chief Financial Officer of Symphony Ltd. He B.Com., ACA, ACS, AICWA and DISA. He is a finance and audit professional with 32 years of experience. He is responsible for finance, audit, accounts, costing, taxation and infotech functions.

Vijay Joshi Mr. Vijay R. Joshi is Chief Operating Officer of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mech), Diploma in Business Management. He has over 28 years of experience and holds overall responsibility for operations including development of new products, materials management and production.

Rajesh Mishra Mr. Rajesh Mishra is Associate Vice President – Marketing – Domestic & International Markets of Symphony Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of sales and marketing. He is responsible for all marketing functions in the Company’s domestic and international business.

Ramendra Sahai Mr. Ramendra Sahai is Vice President – Central Air Cooling Solutions of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mechanical), MBA (Marketing). He has over 24 years of experience in the field of sales and marketing. He is responsible for Industrial & Commercial Air Coolers Sales division of the organisation.

Nrupesh Shah Shri. Nrupesh C. Shah is Executive Director of Symphony Ltd. He looks after overall corporate affairs, strategy, finance, M.I.S., treasury etc. He has around 27 years of experience in varied corporate functions. He has been with the Company since 1993. He holds B.Com., FCA and CS.

Jayesh Gupta Mr. Jayesh Gupta is Vice President - Sales, Associate of Symphony Ltd. He holds B.Com. He has over 32 years of experience in the field of sales. He is responsible for all India domestic sales, logistics and commercial functions.

Madhu Mohan Mr. Madhu Mohan is Associate Vice President – International Markets of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mech.), MBA (International Business). He has over 22 years of experience in international business.

Falgun Shah Mr. Falgun Shah is Chief Innovation Officer of the Company. He holds BE (Mech), M. Tech, and MBA (Finance) degree. He has a varied work experience of over 29 years across diverse functions. He is responsible for technical and product development initiatives for coolers.

Jonaki Bakeri Ms. Jonaki Bakeri is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has an experience spanning 10 years in various business functions namely marketing, service, accounts, finance, legal and product development. She holds B.A. degree. She is Director of Oras Investments Pvt. Ltd.

Satyen Kothari Mr. Satyen V. Kothari is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has a working experience of 19 years in the field of strategy and user experience with several leading global companies like Apple, First Data Corp., Frog Design in the Silicon Valley. He has a Masters in Engineering from Stanford University.

Dipak Palkar Shri. Dipak Palkar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Symphony Ltd. He holds B.com., Diploma in Taxation Laws & Practices, Diploma in Business Management. He has about 35 years of experience in HR, marketing, business promotion and international sales.